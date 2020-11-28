BOOK REVIEWS

“From the Window of a
Mid-Century Childhood:
Musings of Mischief and Mayhem”
By Bonnie Papenfuss
136 pages
Ahh … here's a new, fun-filled read that's sure to help sooth our psyches during these challenging months of the pandemic and politics! Green Valley author Bonnie Papenfuss' latest book is filled with delightful family tales and adventures from her Midwest childhood days and on up through high school.
Treat yourself to the sweet nostalgia of the mid-20th century, when life flowed at a simpler pace, and youngsters living out in the country created silly entertainment such as riding atop the big, outdoor propane tank with visions of chasing the “bad guys.” From a mix of hijinks with her older brother, to the adjustments needed following the “arrival” of a younger sister, these short vignettes are often humorous, sometimes poignant, and always heartfelt.
Originally envisioned as narrative of her childhood to share with her daughters, this entertaining, easy-to-read compilation includes the author's short, sweet memories — and lessons — including her favorite variety of pets of all sizes over the years, elementary and high school adventures mostly good but some not-so-great, and the family of five piling in the car for out-of-town visits with grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Laugh along as Bonnie and her brother feed a horse a marshmallow, have to share the same bath water, and discover the true joy of Christmas when their little sister is surprised with her own Shetland pony.
Treat yourself to this evocative, witty, tongue-in-cheek compilation that will take you back down memory lane.
— Karen Walenga
"The Vanishing Half"
By Brit Bennett
350 pages
Riverhead Books
Brit Bennett’s “The Vanishing Half” hovers just beyond reality yet close enough to make the reader want it to be real. In her second novel, Bennett creates the tiny Black village of Mallard, La., where the population prides themselves on being light-skinned. So, identical twins Desiree and Stella Vignes grow up in the ’50s quite aware of racial violence and oppression.
Crushed by this stifling climate, the twins run away together to find better lives. Soon, one of the sisters, Stella, decides to pass as a white but quickly finds that decision safe at first then terribly hard and ugly. Suddenly, she’s gone, leaving a devastated Desiree behind.
Bennett weaves a layered and powerful narrative that shifts through time and multiple characters’ perspectives. All trace the impact of a single decision on Stella, her family and maybe even the next generation.
As well as providing the reader with an eloquent portrait of how identity forms personality, the author also shows how identity can control raising our lives, limit us or free us. Or maybe even pre-determine the lives we must lead. Brit Bennet’s new entry to literature investigates identity, that most vital of human subjects.
To evaluate this novel, I’d say it ranks up near “Where the Crawdads Sing” and perhaps as the best novel so far this past year. On a scale of 1-10, it’s a definite 10-plus for me. Oh, what a fine Christmas gift for a daughter or a wife, then for that cherished friend to enjoy and share before passing it on again and again. Handled by the right director and producer, it also will make a captivating film!
— Al Shaff
"Miss Cecily’s Recipes
For Exceptional Ladies"
By Vicky Zimmerman
Sourcebooks Landmark 2020
Paper 408 pages
Reader, I skimmed back through the book to find the most intriguing recipe titles; then I glanced at the back of the book, to find them there as well. If you’re intrigued by the following, you’re going to enjoy the book, I’ll venture.
“Tea for a Crotchety Aunt,” “Breakfast with a Hangover,” “Dinner for a Charming Stranger” — recipes with advice for food, life, and love.
When I picked up the book, I was expecting a feel-good story about a woman who starts volunteering at an old-folks home, and figures out her life thanks to advice from a crotchety old lady with a heart of gold. What I got was a story with more depth, about an intergenerational friendship that made me laugh and cry.
Kate is a modern British woman, working an OK job in marketing at a food emporium and trying to bring an OK boyfriend up to scratch so she can start married life. On her 40th birthday, she and Nick are on vacation in France when he admits, no, he doesn’t want to move in together after all, and Kate has to move back in with her mother temporarily since she’d already given up her flat share. Seeing her floundering in chaos, Kate’s friend talks her into volunteering as a way to get out of her head. Unfortunately, the kitten socializing program is full, so that leaves the care home.
Cecily is 97, and she’s been waiting to die for years. She’s impatient, sad and angry. She can’t enjoy her books any longer, and reading was the only thing that made her life bearable. She’s forgotten more about food than any of the other ladies ever knew, and she’s not impressed with Kate’s first efforts at the cooking demo. One thing age can bring is honesty over social convention; despite a rocky start Cecily and Kate talk about the reality of their lives and friendship develops, giving two lonely people the opportunity to move on from fed up with life to feeding the soul.
It’s a perfect read for this holiday season, when friends and family remain physically distant to protect the vulnerable; there’s always comfort food, but sometimes we need to reach out in new ways to learn new recipes for life and love.
— Em Maxwell
“Bad Luck and Trouble”
By Lee Child
Penquin/Bantam
512 pages
In this Jack Reacher novel, 11th in a series, a man is sent free-falling into the night from a helicopter high above the empty California desert. In Chicago, a woman learns that an elite team of ex–army investigators is being hunted down one by one. And on the streets of Portland, Jack Reacher — soldier, cop, hero — is pulled out of his wandering life by a code that few other people could understand. He's plunged like a knife into the heart of a conspiracy that is killing old friends … and is on its way to something even worse.
A decade post military, Reacher has an ATM card and the clothes on his back — no phone, no ties, and no address. But now a woman from his old unit has done the impossible. From Chicago, prior Army associate Frances Neagley finds Reacher, using a signal only the eight members of their elite team of army investigators would know. She tells him a terrifying story — about the brutal death of a man they both served with. Soon Reacher is reuniting with the survivors of his old team, scrambling to raise the living, bury the dead, and connect the dots in a mystery that is growing darker by the day. The deeper they dig, the more they don’t know about two other comrades who have suddenly gone missing — and a trail that leads into the neon of Vegas and the darkness of international terrorism.
For now, Reacher can only react. To every sound, suspicion, scent and moment. Then he will trust the people he once trusted with his life and take this thing all the way to the end. Because in a world of bad luck and trouble, when someone targets Jack Reacher and his team, they’d better be ready for what comes right back at them.
This is another fun read from Lee Child. Jack Reacher grabs the imagination of fans who, in some cases, live vicariously through Reacher. And, at book's end, feel satisfied that justice has been served.
— Don Severe
"The Other Mr. Darcy"
By Monica Fairview
351 pages
Sourcebooks Landmark
As she sank to the floor, crepe dress wrinkling beneath her, Caroline Bingley sobbed in heartbroken agony. Despite her best efforts at control, horrible unladylike snorting sounds erupted from her throat. Years of loyalty and devotion had been cruelly tossed aside. She felt a stabbing pain in her chest and knew the expression to be true — her heart was breaking. Mr. Darcy, the man Caroline had long assumed would one day become her husband, had instead taken the hand of Elizabeth Bennet in marriage.
Knowing she could not remain behind closed doors but determined no one would know she had cried for a lost love, Caroline stood, smoothed her dress and checked herself in the mirror above the fireplace. It was at that moment she lost control a second time as the form of a stranger, legs stretched before him and watching from the shadows, reflected back at her.
Caroline whirled to face him while spewing accusations of impropriety for having watched her breakdown without making his presence known. As he stood and came into the light, Caroline was taken aback by his resemblance to Mr. Darcy. After teasingly stating that unless he’d left through one of the narrow windows, he’d had no option but to remain, the man assured he was simply a guest at the wedding, would be returning home that day and had no intention of ever revealing the details of the scene he had witnessed. Months later, however, when the two find themselves in each other’s company once again, Caroline doubts he will keep his promise.
At its core, this is a romance novel and not my usual genre of preference. However, having thoroughly enjoyed Pride and Prejudice I decided to give it a read, and I’m glad I did. With language and situations true to the time period and a plot line revealed through characters of depth and interest, is a delightful continuation of the story.
— Bonnie Papenfuss
“Operation Vengeance: The
Astonishing Aerial Ambush
That Changed World War II”
By Dan Hampton
Harper Collins
448 pages
The New York Times bestselling author of “Lords of the Sky,” “Viper Pilot,” “Chasing the Demon” and “Hunter Killers,” Dan Hampton, delivers an electrifying narrative account of the top-secret U.S. mission to kill Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto who had masterminded the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Having “broken” the code used by the Japanese military for transmission of messages, but unbeknowst to the Japanese, the U.S. military services were able to intercept these messages to their advantage.
In 1943, the U. S. military began to plan one of the most dramatic secret missions of World War II. Its code name was Operation Vengeance. Naval Intelligence had intercepted the itinerary of Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, the Commander-in-Chief of the Japanese Combined Fleet, whose stealth attack on Pearl Harbor precipitated America’s entry into the war. Harvard-educated, Yamamoto was a close confidant of Emperor Hirohito and a brilliant tactician who epitomized Japanese military might. On April 18, the U.S. discovered, he would travel to Rabaul in the South Pacific to visit Japanese troops, then fly to the Japanese airfield at Balalale, 400 miles to the southeast.
Set into motion, the Americans’ plan was one of the most tactically difficult operations of the war. To avoid detection, U.S. pilots had to embark on a circuitous, 1,000-mile route that would test not only their skills but the physical integrity of their planes. Navigation was based on “dead reckoning.” Timing was crucial, with the slightest miscalculation, even by a few minutes — or a delay on the famously punctual Yamamoto’s end — meant the entire plan would collapse, endangering American lives. But if these remarkable pilots succeeded, they could help turn the tide of the war, and greatly boost Allied morale. And, they did!
Informed by deep archival research and his experience as a decorated military combat pilot, Hampton focused on the mission’s pilots. It recreates the moment-by-moment drama they experienced in the air. Hampton tells this remarkable story in thrilling detail, and provides groundbreaking evidence about what really happened that day. Finally, the USAAF pilot Lt. Rex Barber, who actually shot down the aircraft carrying Admiral Yamamoto, has been recognized, singularly, for this amazing feat.
— Don Severe
“BEGIN AGAIN:
Baldwin's America and
Its Urgent Lessons For Our Own”
By Eddie S. Glaude Jr.
Crown (Random House)
228 pages
The significance of the title is reflected in Glaude's reference to the period of Reconstruction following the Civil War — an era Ta-Nehisi Coates describes as the first eight years when blacks had power in the United States— as a failed attempt to move the country forward, the crumbling of the 1960s civil rights achievements as a second attempt that also failed, and the need now to begin again.
The goal is to destroy the lies of American history, to come to grips with the reality that a healthy democracy is impossible until Americans accept their individual responsibilities to respect every human life, to understand who they really are and what they could become. Glaude writes in his introduction that "A moral reckoning is upon us, and we have to decide, once and for all, whether or not we will truly be a multiracial democracy."
He does this with what might be described as a conversation between himself and James Baldwin. He points out that this book is not a biography, literary criticism or "straightforward history," but rather a combination of some elements of each as he attempts to make a rational comment about what is happening in America today.
Baldwin described the responsibility of the writer to be a witness to what was actually happening. Published before the murder of George Floyd, the whole world has been a witness to that and the image for many may be described as an awakening.
Glaude refers to Baldwin's frequent trips out of country as necessary escapes from the daily attacks of American racist hatred. He himself spends some time in Germany, but witnesses an attack by four German policeman who "piled on a black man … The police pressed his head down into the concrete as if they were trying to leave the imprint of a leaf there." The power of the witness can not be understated. The responsibility of those who have let truths be swept under the rug for too long is indicative of our moral failings. After the 2017 riots in Charlottesville, Virginia, witness Cornel West told Glaude "he had never seen such hate." Baldwin, Glaude and West all share the conviction of the power of love and the self destruction of hate.
A key question today is whether a new beginning will lead to civil war between white supremacists, or will it lead to the courageous bold moves of John Lewis who advocated the importance of making "good trouble."
— Georgia Hotton