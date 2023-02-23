The Reading List

"The Reading List"

By Sara Nisha Adams

Yohem-Book-Cover
Murder at Mallowan Hall
The Westering Trail Travesties
Dinners With Ruth


Want to review a book? Here are the guidelines: 200 words or less, and include the title, author, publisher and number of pages. It doesn't have to be a new book but does need to be available at the library, a bookstore or online. Email your reviews to dshearer@gvnews.com. They are published monthly.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?