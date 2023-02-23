"The Reading List"
By Sara Nisha Adams
William Morrow
373 Pages
All bibliophiles will love “The Reading List.” Author Sara Nisha Adams dedicates this book to her family of book lovers who inspired her to become a writer. Her parents were also role models for the primary characters of this story.
The plot begins when Aleisha, a young woman bored with her summer job as a librarian in a London suburb, discovers a reading list tucked into a returned book. Mukesh, an elderly Indian widower, asks her for help choosing books to read. Their initial contact does not go well, and Aleisha rudely gives him the title of a book off the list she has just discovered.
From this unpromising beginning a friendship develops as each is forced to cope with changing circumstances. Aleisha’s homelife revolves around her mother who, unable to adjust to her divorce, requires almost constant attention from Aleisha or her brother. Mukesh is mourning the loss of his wife of many years. His several daughters and grandchildren are caring but not very helpful, particularly when he becomes friendly with one of his deceased wife’s friends.
Facing these challenges, Mukesh and Aleisha become good friends. She begins reading the books on the list as she passes them on to him. Each book brings words and ideas to help them cope with their personal problems. Adams weaves the book’s messages into the character’s lives, demonstrating the great worth of books as warehouses of human knowledge.
When Aleisha faces a terrible loss, Mukesh helps her cope using thoughts from their readings. A surprise ending arises as together, they discover who had prepared the reading list.
– Don Cassiday
“Bizarre PR and Doozie Newsies”
By Roger Yohem
Yohem Communications, 2021
222 Pages
If you’re a former journalist, communications director or worked in PR, you’re going to appreciate Roger Yohem’s book. He did it all and drops a lot of names and great stories from across Southern Arizona. If you’re not in the business, you’re going to enjoy the behind-the-scenes look at how the sausage is made.
Yohem has no filter but knows when to keep his mouth closed, and shares predicaments that have you guessing as to how he handled them — everything from inappropriately dressed job candidates to bonehead local TV reporters who care more about images and B-roll than getting the facts straight.
As a reporter, your job is to lob bombs. As a public information officer, you catch them. Yohem did both and made it look way too easy in a book that’s just flat-out fun to read.
— Dan Shearer
“Murder at Mallowan Hall”
By Colleen Cambridge
Kensington Publishing Corporation
272 Pages
I love a good murder mystery with the setting of a secluded house and only a few guests – and of course, the staff.
My most recent read in this genre was “Murder at Mallowan Hall,” by Colleen Cambridge. Mallowan is Agatha Christie’s married name, after her divorce from Archie Christie, and Mallowan Hall is where she resides with her new husband archaeologist Max Mallowan. It is here that murder takes place and there are the previously mentioned few guests and the staff.
Phyllida Bright is the head housekeeper and an old friend of Agatha’s from her days in service as a chemist during the war. Phyllida strives to keep the household running as smoothly as she can during a weekend party being held at the hall. The arrival of an unexpected guest and his subsequent murder sends Phyllida into investigative mode, where she uses the skills she has acquired as a mystery book enthusiast and huge fan of her mistress’s detective Hercule Poirot.
When a second body turns up – one of the household’s servants this time – the hall is in full panic. Also in this genre of mystery, the heroine needs a few foes. Phyllida’s includes the local constable, head butler and mysterious new chauffeur, all of whom doubt her abilities.
If you really love this type of mystery, you’ll love this book. I look forward to following Phyllida Bright into her next mystery.
– Dianne Sevick
“The Westering Trail Travesties”
By Mark Warren
Five Star Publishing
404 Pages
Veteran Western writer Mark Warren has produced a five story compilation that is, remarkably, a new mold for the old West. “Westering Trail Travesties: Five little-known tales of the Old West that probably out to a’ stayed that way” maneuvers various strange and compelling characters through a variety of unique and exotic happenings.
The gamut of stories runs from Kid Concho and his less than capable band of outlaws, to the travails of a Boston newspaperman sent to Kansas, with tales of Arizona Rangers and a young orphan thrown in for added spice.
Warren's style of character dialogue, as previously noted in his Wyatt Earp historical fiction trilogy, makes for fun reading. This particular book might be off the grid of normal Western fiction, but it works, and works well. "With Westering Trail Travesties", The author has expanded his limits but retains his unique style.
– Scott Dyke
“Dinners With Ruth”
By Nina Totenberg
Simon Schuster
320 Pages
Given the controversy over Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Nina Totenberg’s reputation as a straight-shooting NPR reporter, one might expect “Dinners With Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendship” to be a story of conflict and controversy. Wrong! It is one of the most pleasant stories of loving friendship that I’ve read.
Many of these stories are about the justices and how they manage differences in interpretation of the law while retaining civil if not friendly relations. Justice Scalia, for instance, held strongly to his conservative “Originalism” position which might have been a bar to friendship with the more liberal Ginsberg and Totenberg. Not so. Scalia loved to share jokes with them, and his humor knit them together.
A central theme of Totenberg’s story is her association with Ruth Bader Ginsberg. As the legal reporter for NPR, she frequently interviewed all the justices. Providing impartial and balanced reporting was not always easy. Nina’s ability to remain a close and loving friend of Justice Ginsberg while providing balanced reporting is worthy of emulation by all journalists.
An exciting chapter tells of “the return of an old friend.” Nina’s father, a renowned violinist, had his beloved Stradivarius stolen and was forced to use a lesser instrument the rest of his life. Two years after his death, the FBI notified Nina the violin was found. Its return gave her and her sisters happy memories of their brilliant father.
Totenberg deals beautifully with the subject of death as she tells of parting with loved ones and friends. Before the ultimate loss of her dear friend Ruth, she loses her husband, her dear friend Cokey Roberts, Ruth’s husband Marty, and her own mother. She deals with these losses in a sensitive humane manner and cites Ruth as often saying, “My story is hopeful.”
– Don Cassiday
BOOK EVENTS
•Page Turners Book Club: Monday, March 20 from 2:30-4:00 p.m. to discuss "The Alchemist" by Paulo Coelho and "You Think It, I’ll Say It" by Curtis Sittenfeld
•Poet's Corner: Read or listen to original poems on Thursday, March 9 & 23 from 3:00-4:30 p.m.
TOP TEN
The 10 most popular books at Joyner-Green Valley Library for the past month:
1. “Treasure State: A Cassie Dewell Novel,” by C.J. Box
2. “Long Shadows,” by David Baldacci
3. “No Plan B,” by Lee Child
4. “The 6:20 Man: A Thriller,” by David Baldacci
5. “Desert Star,” by Michael Connelly
6. “Righteous Prey,” by John Sandford
7. “The Match,” by Harlan Coben
8. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman,” by Daniel Silva
9. “Hell and Back,” by Craig Johnson
10. “Racing the Light,” by Robert Crais