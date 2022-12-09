"The Daughter of Auschwitz"
By Tova Friedman and Malcolm Brabant
306 pages
Hanover
I’ve read many books on the Holocaust but have never been as moved by one as Tova Friedman and Malcolm Brabant’s "The Daughter of Auschwitz." We know that six million Jews died in the Holocaust, but few realize 1.5 million of them were children. Tova Friedman was one of the children who didn’t die and she tells her story in this book. Born in 1938, she endured things we can barely comprehend. Her purpose in writing was to ensure we don’t forget.
Her story begins in a Polish town captured by the Nazis. A ghetto is created to enclose the Jews. Tova pulls no punches as she describes what her life in that ghetto was like as she endured unbelievable violence. She tells of things she witnessed, things a child should never have to see. The situation forced her to do things a child should never have to do. She was exceptionally disciplined and did precisely what her parents told her to do, or she wouldn’t have survived.
Eventually, the ghetto is emptied, and the inhabitants sent to concentration camps. Her father is sent to Dachau after having to lead his parents to their deaths in a grave he was forced to dig. Tova and her mother are sent to Auschwitz, where they are assigned to Birkenau. Tova's remarkable discipline and good fortune helped her survive. In 1945, as the Nazis were escaping, she avoided their last-minute extermination by hiding among corpses. After the Nazis are gone, she and her mother are freed by the Russians.
When they return to their Polish village, they are greeted with antisemitic taunts from former neighbors who suggest they should have been killed. Miraculously, her father has survived and returns from Dachau. Thus begins a pilgrimage as displaced persons who try Berlin, Brooklyn, California and finally Israel. Along the way Tova marries Maier, the love of her life. They emigrate to Jerusalem just before the Six Day War. Ultimately, they return to the states, where she begins to share her story.
This powerful story comes at a time when antisemitism is rising around the world. She reminds us that the behavior toward the Jews was “unthinkable” given the great philosophic traditions of the German people. Yet it happened, the Holocaust was real, and her experiences were tragically inhumane. That she had the courage to present them to us candidly and unemotionally should ensure her goal that we who read this memoir will never forget. Shalom!
— Don Cassiday
"Hidden Life of the Desert"
By Thomas Wiewandt
112 Pages
Wild Horizons (Third Edition)
Thomas Wiewandt is best known for his nature films (BBC, National Geographic), which brought him an Emmy nomination in cinematography. “Hidden Life of the Desert” is his companion book for the film “Desert Dreams,” which has aired for years on public television during fundraising.
The book is divided into two parts. The first half goes through the four seasons, introducing readers on the desert and the creatures who inhabit it. The photographs are among the best I’ve seen in a book of its kind.
The second half deals with issues facing the state and, frankly, Wiewandt shows his leanings on everything from water to mining, farming and more. His strong words will have some readers cheering, others not so much. But it would be short-sighted to set the book aside. It’s an education, and a valuable one.
— Dan Shearer
"The Secrets We Kept"
By Lara Prescott
368 Pages
Knopf
In the '50s, we in the West were treated to a wonderful novel and movie, "Dr. Zhivago," by Boris Pasternak. The book made headlines for many reasons, a literary masterpiece, a story of life in the newly formed Soviet Union and the first such creation to reach the West in spite of Stalin’s restrictions. "The Secrets We Kept" is an exciting historical novel revealing how the book came to be.
Lara Prescott has thoroughly researched the events behind Zhivago’s publication and tells the tale in a series of flashbacks from the East and the West. Her tale begins in the East as Pasternak’s mistress is taken by the KGB to determine what Pasternak is writing and whether it will be embarrassing to the USSR. Unwilling to condemn her lover, she is sent to the Gulag, where she serves several years before release.
Turning to The West, Prescott narrates the tale of a young American of Russian descent who begins work in the typing pool of the CIA hoping for more responsibility and excitement. She begins a climb upward seeking greater responsibility within the “Company.”
Returning to The East, we learn of an Italian publisher’s efforts to obtain the manuscript of Dr. Zhivago for publication. Weighing the likely consequences of publication, Pasternak fears Stalin’s revenge yet wants to share his masterpiece. Clandestine negotiations with an Italian publisher overcome his fears and allows his manuscript to be smuggled out to Italy where it is first published.
The CIA enters the picture planning a propaganda coup by distributing the book secretly to Russians attending the Belgium World’s Fair. The Russian/American typist is assigned to masquerade as a nun at the fair and secretly pass copies of Zhivago to Russian visitors eager to read this condemned novel. These Russians share the book with others and soon there is pressure on the government to allow publication in Russia.
The novel is an international hit and the CIA’s peculiar plan is a great success. Pasternak is chosen for a Nobel Prize, which he intends to accept, but pressure is applied forcing him to reject the prize, which is ultimately awarded posthumously.
The basic true story Prescott tells is fascinating and made more so by the fictional lives she inserts into these historical events. She tells her story beautifully and weaves in personal stories of Pasternak, his mistress, wife and various clandestine operatives in both the East and West. As a bonus, the reader is given a feel for the CIA’ s culture.
— Don Cassiday
".45 Caliber Perfume"
By Leo W. Banks
219 pages
Brash Books
In ".45 Caliber Perfume," Spur Award-winning Tucson author Leo Banks does what he does best, namely concoct a story line of multi peculiar subjects, and weaving a riveting story around them, that concludes with an "I did not see that
coming" finish.
A Senate candidate, his conniving wife with a secret past, and a young, beautiful campaign manager who works the angles are on a collision course. In an intriguing twist, the two women share common interests, namely the candidate and guns. Two pistol-packing predators head for a showdown. Welcome to the seedy side of politics.
Banks exhibits masterful writing as he pulls the threads together.
Another entertaining effort from Tucson's top writer.
— Scott Dyke
"Looking for the Good War"
By Elizabeth D. Samet
368 pages
Farrar, Straus and Giroux
The author of "Looking for the Good War" is a professor of English at West Point and in position to shape the thinking of future “officers and gentlemen” whose lives will be dedicated to warfare. This book lays out the lessons she is bringing to these future military leaders.
She begins by decrying Tom Brokaw’s “The Greatest Generation.” To justify her position, she reminds us of the “America First” movement and isolationists who resisted the call to arms or professed support for the enemies. Ugly racial incidents that besmirched the idea we were fighting for democracy are further arguments against “the greatest generation.” These criticisms lay the foundation for her thorough debunking of all glamour associated with war.
Samet’s vast knowledge of English literature is then applied to literary descriptions of the agonies of war proffered by the likes of Homer, Shakespeare, Tocqueville, D.H. Lawrence, Studs Terkel and an array of philosophers, authors and warriors. It is fascinating to read of the many ways warfare damages the good intentioned and honorable men who must fight. She wraps up her review of the literature of war with a summary of Grossman’s Life and Fate, one of the darkest pieces describing World War II as it affected Russia. As she presents these repetitive negations of all aspects of war, one is forced to conclude that there is no such thing as a “Good War.”
Unfortunately, her attack on warfare seems to negate those virtues characteristically seen as the glories of war. Such things as courage, honor, and brotherhood are ignored as she attacks the historical and literary concept of war. Hers would have been a more balanced argument, had she addressed these as positive elements that are somewhat redeeming.
The final argument she makes is that, as we praise the “Greatest Generation,” we become “paralyzed by the past.” We are induced to passion about these heroic figures we choose to ennoble. That passion replaces our reason and causes us to forget the agonies and sacrifices war demands of us for insignificant rewards.
She concludes the book with a call for “calculating unimpassioned reason” as the only way man can go forward. Although I found much to disagree with, her call for unimpassioned reason makes sense until we remember that those who took us to war in the past would no doubt explain that their decision to go to war was the result of their unimpassioned reason.
— Don Cassiday