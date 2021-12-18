Book Reviews

“Judgement in Berlin: A Spy Story”
By Noel Hynd
Independently published 2021
411 pages
So what do you give your granddad for Christmas after you’ve run out of ideas such as sweaters, socks, pajamas, photos of the kids, or a bottle of good scotch? My suggestion is a really grand historical novel, maybe something along the line of Noel Hynd’s fantastic “Judgement in Berlin: A Spy Story.”
If someone in the family served in the military during World War II or Korea, maybe Vietnam or any part of the so-called “Cold War,” this spectacular tale of courage and American ingenuity will take him back to a time of spies, the clash between democracy and communism.
And it will remind them of the miracle of American pilots bringing coal, food, troops and hope to those trapped in a living hell. The year is 1948 and the Soviets control all routes into and out of Berlin.
British and American military aircraft begin a joint operation in support of Berlin — the Berlin Airlift, one of the most iconic operations of the 20th Century, Hind writes. “Military air crews from Canada, New Zealand, France and South Africa soon joined the British and Americans, flying more than two hundred thousand sorties in the next fifteen months.”
But several small side stories also add to the larger spectrum of Communism versus liberty. In this work, Hynd creates a series of mini stories that give the reader a history lesson, a gangster/mob tale, a perfect love story escape and a tale of the good guys winning.
What better gift for a reader of history this holiday, especially a vet who served his country? After all, he probably already has too many pairs of slippers or neckties!
On a scale of 10 stars, I’d say 8 and look forward to his next novel.
A.L. Shaff
“Dear Highlights: What Adults Can Learn
from 75 Years of Letters and
Conversations with Kids”
By Christine French Cully
Highlights Press 2021
336 pages
What nostalgia I felt when I saw the announcement for this book; “Highlights For Children” was a staple in pediatrician and dentist offices when I was growing up. Pima County Library was kind enough to order it for the system, and it’s fascinating.
The editors have collected letters sent over the course of the magazine’s 75 years of publication; it’s quite an example of the French proverb that the more things change, the more they stay the same. Somehow it’s both depressing and hopeful that they can pull letters from every decade on the same recurring issues.
If you care about kids, here’s what kids care about: how to be a good person, parents fighting and/or divorcing, school bullies, making and keeping friends, managing their feelings, managing their time, politics, social injustice, adult hypocrisy — in other words, life, the universe, and everything.
This book would be good for parents or other adults working with children looking for advice; as a read-together for families; or even for certain children — it’s their heartfelt letters, after all. The sections are arranged by subject of concern, with the chapter on abuse and mental health issues at the end (children as young as 10 can be suicidal). There’s even a chapter on Covid, wherein the editors discover that they, too, need the advice on dealing with new circumstances and emotions and time management. Don’t we all.
Will everyone agree with all the advice? Probably not. On the one hand, you will think these editors are so conservative! And then you will think, these editors are so liberal! I imagine they’ve been both — and yet, they’ve all worked together, putting the children first, for 75 years.
In addition to the letters, there are drawings and poems sent in by kids throughout, like this one by Julio, age 7, from 2001:
Inside country, Inside state
Inside a country, there is a state
Inside a state, there is a town
Inside a town, there is a neighborhood
Inside a neighborhood, there is a house
Inside a house, there are people
Inside people, there is a heart,
Inside a heart, there is a soul
Inside a soul, there is love
Now, as even in ancient times, children seem to naturally understand the season and sentiment of “Peace on Earth, goodwill towards all.” Now, as always, adults need just as much help as the children do to put that concept into practice.
Recommended!
Em Maxwell
“A Minute to Midnight”
By David Baldacci
Grand Central Publishing
432 pages
In this sequel in the Atlee Pine series, following “Long Road to Mercy,” Atlee Pine is the lone FBI Agent in a small town in Arizona near the Grand Canyon. She has one staff member, Carol Blum, a seasoned FBI employee who is Pine’s right hand person and confidante.
Agent Pine is visiting infamous serial killer Daniel James Tor in the Supermax Prison in Florence, Colorado, where he is awaiting eventual execution. Pine was responsible for putting him there after chasing him down following the horrific murders he committed. Some of his crimes took place not far from where she grew up, and she suspected that he might have had something to do with her sister’s disappearance.
Afterwards, Pine takes a well needed, vacation at the behest of her boss. With Blum, she returns to Andersonville, her Georgia hometown, to reopen the investigation of her twin sister's abduction when they were 6 years old, only to encounter a serial killer beginning a reign of terror.
Pine's life was never the same after Mercy was kidnapped — and likely killed — 30 years ago. After all these years of torturous uncertainty, her unresolved anger finally gets the better of her on the job, and she has to deal with the demons of her past if she wants to remain with the FBI.
Soon after she and Blum begin their investigation, a local woman is found ritualistically murdered, her face covered with a wedding veil — and the first killing is quickly followed by a second bizarre murder. Pine is determined to continue her search for answers to her sister’s kidnaping, but now she must also set her sights on finding another potential serial killer before more victims are killed.
As she continues her quest, Pins finds that in a small town full of secrets — some of which could answer the questions that have plagued her entire life — digging deeper into the past could be more dangerous than she realizes. Only a few people remain who can help her solve her childhood mystery while, currently, consigned to the bazaar deaths now occurring.
Bringing together both the 30-year -old kidnapping of her sister and the current serial murders may seem convoluted, but Baldacci pulls it off.
He has produced another remarkable novel with plot twists galore that keep readers engaged. His writing style allows readers to immediately enter the action and then straps them in in for another wild ride. The biggest surprise comes last in a moment that will provide an unexpected cliffhanger, which will have his readers eagerly awaiting the next entry.
Don Severe
“A Deal To Die For”
By Suzie Sarkozy
259 pages
Treat yourself to this entertaining Cozy Mystery set in Southern Arizona as as a former librarian takes on some ups and downs as the only female on the sales staff at Copper Springs AutoMall. Thankfully, Birdie Alton has her wits, a good sense of humor, irony and determination, as well as her dear grandmother and some old friends on her side, because the competition between car sales staff is fierce — and soon becomes deadly!
A down-to earth, 30-something, recently divorced librarian, Birdie returns to the Grand Canyon State from Nebraska and perseveres at the AutoMall despite being at the bottom of the car sales totem pole. Hoping for a better job on the horizon, she enjoys time with her dear grandmother, makes some friends and, for better or worse, also runs into a couple of old boyfriends.
However, things take a definite turn for the worst when the service manager at the car lot is found dead in a service bay, and Bertie's fingerprints are found on the blood-stained wrench! Will she take the blame for the murder, or will local law enforcement find the real killer before he/she strikes again?
In her first novel, Green Valley author Suzie Sarkozy excels at bringing to life the interesting inside operations of auto dealerships and a host of memorable characters in this enjoyable who-done-it.
Karen Walenga
“The Midnight Library”
By Matt Haig
Viking
304 pages
“The Midnight Library” explores the meaning of life through the eyes of Nora Seed, a young British university grad and philosophy major. Haig uses an unusual mystical approach to explore the possibilities life might hold for Nora.
Depressed to the point of considering suicide, she has rejected a career as an Olympic swimmer, left another career in a Rock Band and dreamed of a becoming a scientist studying the Arctic as it warms. Having seen both mother and father die and her brother succumb to alcohol, she feels her life is a failure and tries suicide.
She finds herself in the Midnight Library, managed by the empathetic and insightful Mrs. Elm, who had been the librarian in her elementary school. After exploring why Nora has chosen to end her life, Mrs. Elm explains the purpose of this mystical library.
It is filled with books that explain all the possible lives a reader might decide to live. Nora finds those specifically describing the life she would have been living had she chosen a specific career path. As she reads these books, she finds herself actually living the life in the book.
She becomes the lead singer and songwriter for a successful rock band but returns to the “library,” having discovered that life was not for her. Similar experiences with the other paths she dreamed of also end with a return to the library. As she finds herself in these lives, she is challenged by not knowing how she came to that point in that life. She meets people she has associated with in this life and know her, but are complete strangers to her. Fascinating and tense moments occur when she must deal with her own child who she has never met.
As she experiences the lives she might have lived, suspense builds over which she will choose or whether her death wish will be fulfilled. Various philosophical “one-liners” are explored as she confronts the challenges of these varied careers. Camus’ “You will never live if you’re looking for the meaning of life” and Schopenhauer’s “Compassion is the basis for morality” are two she incorporates in her final decision.
Not wanting to spoil the suspense I won’t reveal Nora’s ultimate fate other than to say it is based on a comprehensive collection of these philosophical ramblings.
Don Cassiday
“BORN IN BLACKNESS:
Africa, Africans, and the
Making of the Modern World,
1471 to the Second World War”
By Howard W. French
Liveright Publishing Corp
426 pages
History as traditionally taught is not an attempt to discover truth but instead a process of indoctrination to whatever governing powers want to convey at any given moment in time. Modern politicians claim they will be more “transparent” in getting at the truth than their predecessors. Yet burying the truth continues with ever more sophisticated tools. The current debate about the teaching of what has come to be called “critical race theory” is today’s example.
Howard French’s quite convincing argument that the economic success of Europe and the United States is built primarily on the practice of chattel slavery. And in the United States, the north benefited from slavery as much as the south. He describes not only the trans-Atlantic trade of Africans, mostly to Brazil and the Caribbean islands, but also the internal migrations within the United States. Fearing the slave resistance in their states, Jefferson and others pushed Blacks farther south. Then between 1910 and 1930 there was a vast migration of Blacks from the south to the north seeking better working conditions in factories and often brought north by capitalists as strike-breakers.
The resistance of Blacks at every step of the process has been covered up with denial and refusal to admit the existence of African communities more advanced than those of Europe before the 15th century. French describes what he discovered in Kongo, but admits there is much more to be researched and the difficulty of so because so much has been deliberately destroyed.
The early European efforts to sail beyond the Mediterranean were to search for gold and then for slaves. They found both in Africa. In Africa, they found numerous small communities, speaking distinctly different languages. By encouraging these groups to fight one another, often using inferior guns traded to them by the Europeans, they expanded the supply of slaves. By mixing up the enslaved so many had no common language, they gained an additional advantage.
The cost to the Europeans in terms of financial losses as well as tropical disease deaths has not been recorded in school texts. Nor has the stories of successful African resistance battles. The history of Haiti may be the most under-told part of the history of the Americas. French writes that Africa has become the “invisible” continent when it comes to world history. Today, China may be paying more attention to it than any of the western nations.
As an historian, French clearly states that his book is not an exhaustive study, but rather an effort to shine new light on the critical essence of the growth of capitalism: chattel slavery. This book challenges the reader to want to learn more about the “invisible” continent, to explore its actual past as well as its future potential.
Georgia Hotton
“A Very Private Woman:
The Life and Unsolved Murder
of Presidential Mistress Mary Meyer”
By Nina Burleigh
Bantam Books, Random House
356 pages
In 1964, Mary Pinchot Meyer, the beautiful, rebellious, and intelligent ex-wife of a top CIA official Cord Meyer, was killed on the quiet Georgetown C & O canal towpath near her home. Clearly, it was a professional assassination. Mary Meyer was a secret mistress of President John F. Kennedy, thought to be his favorite, and someone whom she had known since private school days. Having been a neighbor at one time, she was acquainted with Jackie Kennedy as well.
Mary’s death occurred within a short period of time following JFK’s assassination. Reportedly, she had kept a diary, which set off a tense search by her brother-in-law, newsman Ben Bradlee, and CIA spymaster James J. Angleton. The only suspect indicted for her murder was, subsequently, acquitted. Now, so many years later, her life and death are still a source of intense speculation, as Nina Burleigh reveals in her well researched and widely praised book, which examines this haunting story.
This is a fascinating tale of the high society elite persons and families in Georgetown, the tony section of the nation’s capitol, of the mid-20th century. More importantly, their style of living and the behind-the-scenes activity is revealed. These were some of the more influential people of their time.
But how could this murder occur in such a classy, well respected area? The readers can be the judge and jury, based on the facts presented. But is it all circumstantial evidence?
For those interested, this story provides more insight into the illicit activity of JFK, the clandestine activity of the CIA, and its impact on the national security during this “icy” Cold War era in U.S. history.
This is a hard-to-put-down book piqued in curiosity as to what will be disclosed on each succeeding page. You won’t be disappointed as you burn the midnight oil, with your favorite beverage and this book in hand.
Don Severe
TOP 10 BOOKS
Most popular books at Joyner-Green Valley Library for the month:
“Unfinished Business,” by Judith A. Jance
“The Dark Hours,” by Michael Connelly
“Class Act,” by Stuart Woods
“Another Kind of Eden,” by James Lee Burk
“Mercy,” by David Baldacci
“Better Off Dead,” by Lee Child
“Wish you Were Here,” by Jodi Picouli
“A Gambling Man,” by David Baldacci
“Foul Play,” by Stuart Woods
“Autopsy: a Scarpetta novel,” by Patricia Daniels Cornwell