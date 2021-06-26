Book Reviews

“The Deserter”
By Nelson DeMille & Alex DeMille
Simon & Schuster
544 pages
This taut, psychologically suspenseful military story features two army investigators on the hunt in Venezuela for an army deserter who might know too much about a secret Pentagon operation.
When Captain Kyle Mercer of the Army’s elite Delta Force disappeared from his post in Afghanistan, a video released by his Taliban captors made international headlines. But circumstances were murky: Did Mercer desert before he was captured? Then a second video sent to Mercer’s Army commanders leaves no doubt: the trained assassin and keeper of classified Army intelligence has willfully disappeared.
When Mercer is spotted a year later in Caracas, Venezuela by an old army buddy, top military brass is alerted. The task assigned to Scott Brodie and Maggie Taylor of the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is to fly to Venezuela and bring Mercer back to America — dead or alive. Brodie knows this is a difficult mission, made more difficult by his new partner’s inexperience and by his suspicion that Maggie Taylor is secretly reporting to the CIA.
This book has great appeal, staged in an exotic and dangerous locale, and with hairpin twists and inimitable humor that are signature DeMille. “The Deserter” is the first in a timely and thrilling new series from an unbeatable team of True Masters: the #1 New York Times bestseller Nelson DeMille and his son, award-winning screenwriter Alex DeMille.
Don Severe
“The Nemesis Manifesto”
By Eric Van Lustbader
Forge Books
348 pages
Van Lustbader, chosen to continue the Bourne series by the Ludlum estate, serves up another screen-worthy thriller, this time with a female lead, Evan Ryder — every bit as tough as Ethan Hunt or John Wick and with as high a body count, too.
As in most action films, the bad guys are bad — and the good guys are … on our side. The bodies pile up on the way to the heart of the conspiracy that’s trying to destroy the United States as the action moves between Russia, America, and Germany. Russia, Nazis, corrupt politicians: nothing new in the plot elements or the conspiracists here, simply new methods, just like real life. Spy thrillers evolve with the times.
Evan Ryder is one of the best, a super-agent often compared to Wonder Woman for her amazing exploits. Evan and another agent are assigned to the case of a list of targeted agents, most of them already dead. The hospitalized agent they’re interviewing has a seizure and dies. As they leave the supposedly safeguarded hospital, their car is bombed; it’s a miracle they survive. In typical spy story fashion, no one and nothing are as they appear to be, and our heroes fight on amidst the smoke and mirrors until at last the truth is revealed.
The group in the shadows using social media to spread disinformation and destabilize America is called Nemesis. Russia’s two top spymasters are having their own feud, but they’re supporting the dark web work of Nemesis, who have the dirt on high-up government officials. They’re targeting America’s intelligence community, sowing distrust and maneuvering their own assets into positions of power to further Russia’s interests and turn the United States into a puppet on the world stage. Or is Russian supremacy their final goal, after all? There may be more.
One doesn’t have to be a liberal to realize the Cold War never ended and Russia is not at all America’s friend; you don’t have to be a gun nut to enjoy a shoot-’em-up, either. After all, it’s very gratifying to see the bad guys get not only thwarted, but punished. That’s why we watch the movies and read the books, to get the satisfaction that real life with its compromises and injustices doesn’t provide.
This rollicking ride is a satisfying start for the series; book two just released.
Em Maxwell
“Stargazer”
By Anne Hillerman
Harper
326 pages
Anne Hillerman’s “Stargazer” is the latest in her series stories of Detective Joe Leaphorn, Sergeant Jim Chee, and his wife Officer Bernadette (Bernie) Manuelito, all of the Navajo Police.
The mystery begins with discovery of an apparent suicide, a man alone in his auto, a single shot to his head, and the gun in his lap. Things quickly becomes complex as Maya, a young Navajo schoolteacher, volunteers that she murdered the man, her ex-husband. Bernie is assigned to investigate, despite having been Maya’s college roommate and longtime friend.
The young policewoman finds it hard to believe Maya could have killed anyone. Circumstances preceding the crime add to the mystery. In addition to being Maya’s ex-husband and the father of their son, the victim was a successful scientist engaged in astronomical research nearby at a national research facility.
Officer Manuelito struggles with the increasingly tangled web of facts and discovers possible motives others might have had to kill Jones. Another scientist accused the dead man of plagiarism and held a grudge. Bernie thinks that Maya might be covering for her brother, who hated his sister’s ex-husband. The venerable Joe Leaphorn enters the story as Bernie seeks counsel from this experienced detective.
Bernie’s efforts are complicated by her regular duties, including the serving of a difficult warrant, and by concerns for her mother who is suffering early signs of dementia. To add to her tensions, her husband, Sgt. Chee, is temporarily assigned as her “boss,” and both are feeling their way in this new relationship.
The culmination of the mystery is as exciting as could be when Manuelito identifies the murderer and is caught in a gunfight in the dark. Author Tony Hillerman, Anne’s father, began the Leaphorn/Chee series years ago. When he died, Anne extended the lives of these fascinating fictional characters, continuing to weave Navajo cultural traditions into her stories. Bernadette’s adventures enable the exploration of traditional Navajo gender relationships while telling this exciting tale of murder and policing in the Navajo nation.
Don Cassiday
“The Peppermint Tea Chronicles”
By Alexander McCall Smith
Anchor Books
310 pages
It’s a delightful summer in Edinburgh and the beloved residents of Scotland Street are making the best of the long days and enticing diversions, as well as some decisions of their own, in volume 13 of popular author McCall Smith’s heartwarming 44 Scotland Street series.
When the domineering Irene Pollack leaves town to pursue a Ph.D. at the University of Aberdeen, her 7-year-old son Bertie is relieved and pleased to ditch his dreaded yoga and saxophone classes. When visiting the home of his friend, Ranald Braveheart Macpherson, the two boys sneak away to the circus that’s in town, and the pair come home with more than they bargained for. Bertie’s grandmother Nicola also steps in once again to help her long-suffering son Stuart care for Bernie and his little brother, giving Stuart time to rekindle a friendship.
At Matthew and Elspeth’s Nine Mile Burn home, the young triplets have a new and most capable au pair. Not only do the boys adore James, he whips up the most delicious meals for the couple after being introduced to cooking by his godfather, the quirky Duke of Johannesburg. Will James and Matthew’s art gallery assistant Pat hit it off, as well?
Over at Big Lou’s, the coffee shop is closing earlier so Lou can take her foster son to dance lessons. When Finlay surprisingly excels at ballet, Lou struggles with a tough choice of keeping the boy with her in Edinburgh or allowing this prodigy to go out of town to a proper, full-time ballet school.
As always, friendships stand strong as the Scotland Street neighbors, including Domenica and Angus, work to put aside peeves and adversity to celebrate their friendships that bring out the best in them. Sit back and enjoy this perfectly delightful summer treat.
Karen Walenga
“The President’s Daughter”
By James Patterson and Bill Clinton
Little, Brown and Company and Knopf
608 pages
“The President’s Daughter” starts with the snatching of U.S. ex-President Matt Keating’s daughter from a cabin in northern New England. At first, no one knows who has taken her, but soon it’s discovered the villain is Asim Al-Asheed, who wants revenge for President Keating’s actions that killed his family in Middle East war action.
Most of the novel then deals with the rush to find the President’s daughter and bring her safely back to her family, while also destroying Al-Asheed’s power in the Mideast.
A side story deals with how new President Pamela Barnes, his former vice-president who has bumped him out of office, attempts to destroy almost every aspect of the former president’s legacy. For fans of war stories and dirty politics, this combination works. In addition, it’s a grand example of political rivalries, war nomenclature, secret codes, dirty politics, and evil Mideast baddies.
This novel is tense, riveting and just what Patterson fans will love. But at 136 chapters, it takes a dedicated reader to hang on until the end. No reader — not even an old paratrooper veteran like me — needs to know THAT much about the nomenclatures of every gun, the details of every Air Force plane, or the location of every Air Force base in the world.
As a story for those new Patterson readers, the novel delivers everything a thriller should do. For those dedicated, hungry fans of James Patterson, definitely a 10 on a scale of 10. Still, for the general audience, I’d say a 5, maybe a 6, because it’s too long, with shifting writing styles between the authors, and way too much unedited detail.
Warning! This novel does depict some rather horrendous scenes of murder and brutality.
A.L. Shaff
“NORMAL SUCKS:
How to Live, Learn, and
Thrive Outside the Lines”
By Jonathan Mooney
Henry Holt and Company
217 pages
Two other books that tackle the idea that “normal sucks” — each in very distinctive ways— are “EXCELLENT SHEEP: the Miseducation of the American Elite & the Way to a Meaningful Life” and “I SEEM TO BE A VERB,” by Buckminster Fuller. Mooney brings to this topic his very personal story of refusing to be punished into conforming to public school norms, an uphill battle against a system that is designed to fix the student to fit the school rather than fixing the school to empower the student.
Demanding that children sit quietly in one-size-fits-all desks and do precisely what the teacher says would get animal rights activists up in arms if puppies were treated this way. Yet when a child does not comply, a label is slapped on like ADD or ADHD, and he is likely to be medicated into compliance.
That these medications don’t work usually leads to stiffer or alternative drugs. Unfortunately, the teacher who recognizes that it is the school that needs fixing rather than the student is rare. Mooney was very lucky to connect with a third-grade teacher who suggested that he ought to become a writer. To Mooney this seemed impossible because, being dyslexic, he was an atrocious speller. This teacher had the audacity to say, “Screw spelling.”
Branding students with failing grades or fictitious below “normal” grade level descriptions, often at the most elementary levels, may be a primary cause of depression and increasing suicides. Low grades tell the receiver that he’s dumber than his peers so why bother even if he has reason to believe the grading system is itself unfair. Acting out or skipping school altogether becomes a reasonable response.
“Schools are designed for the middle of the bell curve … In the normalizing society, those of us who can’t learn to be, or at least appear to be, normal are targeted for rehabilitation.”
Well-intentioned teachers are still arguing about the use of phonics to teach reading, still asking students to read aloud to demonstrate their reading skill. Yet it may be argued that this approach does not lead to real comprehension or critical thinking. In fact, this methodology may be quite counterproductive.
Author Rachel Simon writes: “Paradigm shifting, highly enjoyable, and destined to become hugely influential, the book will resonate with anyone who’s ever felt different — and will open the minds of everyone who has not.”
I would only add that it ought to be essential reading for those who teach either as regular classroom teachers or special tutors.
Georgia Hotton
“The Girl and the Bombardier:
A True Story of Resistance and
Rescue in Nazi-Occupied France”
By Susan Tate Ankeny
Division Books
256 pages
Dean Tate, raised in Newberg, Oregon, was just graduating from college with plans to continue on to Law School. But that dream would not occur. It was 1943, WWII was under way, and Dean was now draft eligible. Selecting the Army Air Corps rather than the infantry, he was off to Texas for training to become a bombardier and be commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant.
Joining three other officers and six enlisted men, they became the crew of a nameless B-17 assigned to the 8th Air Force base in England. The bombing missions over Nazi occupied France and Germany were treacherous. There were horrendous losses of flight crews as their aircraft were attacked by Luftwaffe fighters and a sky full of exploding enemy flak.
Lt. Tate’s aircraft was seriously damaged, necessitating crew members to parachute into enemy territory. Fortunately for Tate, he was rescued by a French Resistance member before the enemy reached his landing area.
Aided by 13-year-old Goldelieve Van Laere, Tate’s life would forever change. Through the course of several weeks Tate, together with other escaping allied airmen, were guided by French patriots who had developed a route from the countryside through Paris, and finally to Brittany and to a rescue vessel.
Even though it is the first book written by this author, it created spellbinding events, keeping me on edge as the fugitives and those aiding their escape dodged the Nazi soldiers, members of the SS and agents of the Gestapo. At times, these escaping airmen were hiding in plain sight in villages and on trains while appearing to be French citizens.
The final chapter takes place 68 years later, in 2011, as the author visits France, meets some of her dad’s rescuers, visits sites of hiding, and sees the place where he landed in his parachute in 1944. It is a heartwarming conclusion to the story of Dean Tate, his fellow airmen, and the people who comprised the French Resistance … his rescuers.
This is a quick read and a compelling non-fiction tale of the author’s father’s evasion and escape during WWII, as well as lifelong bonds that were formed in those few short weeks. Though the author is not a seasoned pro, I would recommend this book for readers who are interested in WWII as well as human interest stories. I give it four out of five stars.
Don Severe
TOP 10 BOOKS
Most popular books at Joyner-Green Valley Library for the month:
“Dark Sky: a Joe Pickett novel,” by C. J. Box
“Missing and Endangered, a Brady novel,” by Judith A. Jance
“Daylight,” by David Baldacci
“Win,” by Harlan Coben
“A Gambling Man,” by David Baldacci
“The Russian,” by James Patterson
“Transient Desires,” by Donna Leon
“The Bounty,” by Janet Evanovich
“Double Jeopardy,” by Stuart Woods
“Faithless in Death,” by J.D. Robb