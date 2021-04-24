BOOK REVIEWS

“Firekeeper’s Daughter”
By Angeline Boulley
Henry Holt
494 pages
Honestly, I think part of the huge buzz about this excellent book is that eager readers are ready to sign up for whatever comes next from this author. The story is told through the perspective of Daunis Fontaine, an 18-year-old college freshman. Her coming-of-age story is seamlessly woven into a masterfully plotted mystery, for a read that’s satisfying on all levels. Though the book was selected for Reese Witherspoon’s YA Bookclub, it has great crossover appeal for older adults: for readers of Frederick Backman’s “Beartown” certainly, and especially for readers who’ve enjoyed Hillerman’s Leaphorn and Chee, Bowen’s Montana Métis mysteries, and Stabenow’s Kate Shugak stories.
When writing about contemporary Native Americans, it’s hard not to address poverty and prejudice, but this is not an “issues” book, nor is it preachy in any way. This book has everything: mystery, murder, sports, love, faith — and the indomitable spirit and character of the young Ojibwe woman and the community at its center.
Daunis walks between two worlds, that of her Native heritage and her white heritage, but it’s a bit easier to fit in to the indigenous community; in the white world, even though her grandparents are rich, she’s illegitimate. She’s more accepted in the Ojibwe community, but she’s not enrolled in the tribe and gets some flak there as well. She’s set to go away to college but her uncle recently died and she decides to do her first year at the local community college to stay close to her fragile mom.
Her hockey star half-brother is in his senior year, and when she notices a bit too much about the new guy on the team, Daunis is recruited to an undercover investigation of a new kind of meth that’s been showing up in the Upper Peninsula. Deception isn’t natural to Daunis, and at first she refuses. But then tragedy strikes very close and she changes her mind. Using her science skills, her own hockey star background and her access to the community, she dances ever closer to danger.
It’s such a pleasure to read a book that has such great characters, setting, and pacing. I’m hoping that this is the beginning of a series, but for whatever Angeline Boulley writes next, I’m impatiently waiting. Highly recommended.
—Em Maxwell
“The Four Winds”
By Kristin Hannah
St. Martin’s Publishing Group
450 pages
I was not able to put this book down. The characters are unforgettable, the storytelling is captivating, and the parallels to life are notable. It is a story of undaunting courage in the face of unbelievable living conditions. This story brought out a multitude of emotions: love, hope, joy, sadness, futility and a sense of reality that is experienced by many humans during a lifetime.
Elsa is in her 20s, confined at home and spending most of her time in her bedroom, reading, dreaming, sewing and hoping for a good life that does not yet exist. Her parents have told her that she is unattractive and is destined to a life as a “spinster.” No man will want her as a wife. She is and will remain unloved for the remainder of her life.
But a life-changing experience occurs one Sunday when she leaves her house without notice and unexpectedly meets Rafe. He finds her attractive and desirable. As an innocent virgin she is “deflowered” and life will never be the same. Marriage and motherhood follow.
The setting is the Great Depression-era Texas Dust Bowl of 1934. Millions are out of work and a drought has broken the Great Plains. Farmers are fighting to keep their land and their livelihoods as the crops are failing, the water is drying up, and dust threatens to bury them all. One of the darkest periods of the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl era, has arrived with a vengeance.
Elsa Martinelli now lives with her in-laws, drunken husband, and two young children. Struggling to survive in every way — physically, mentally, and emotionally — Elsa must make hard choices for the sake and well-being of her children. Should her family stay and try to survive the crop-starved drought or head west to California, where word of work, sun, and prosperity seem like the Promise Land?
“The Four Winds” is a portrait of the grit, courage and sacrifices made by ordinary people trying to achieve the American Dream. John Steinbeck described similar life experiences in “The Grapes of Wrath.”
The story speaks to our deepest desires — to be loved and wanted, to be understood, and to make a difference. As in Hannah’s book “The Great Alone,” the land is like an extra character in the book, adding depth and complexity to the story. Clearly, the author did her research, making this the kind of historical fiction of friendly conversations and recommended reading to friends and family. It may be one of the top books of 2021.
—Don Severe
“Over on the Dry Side”
By Louis L’Amour
Bantam Books
184 pages
There was a body decaying on the steps when they pulled up to the cabin — one long dead. After they gave the corpse a proper burial, the boy expected he and his father would climb back onto their wagon and continue down the dusty trail. Instead, the well-constructed building surrounded by vast potential farm land seemed to speak to the boy’s dad. He told his son, “That man would admire to see folks usin’ what he built. No man with a craft builds to throw away . . . it would be a shameful thing to leave it die here, all alone.”
So they stayed. Even though the building was remote, it was situated on ground that held the promise of a prosperous future. After they straightened the cabin’s disarray and “mopped an’ dusted like a couple of women,” the two measured out parcels of land and planted 40 acres to corn and one to vegetables. All was going according to plan.
Then one day an unknown rider approached. He was carrying a rifle in a scabbard close to his hand, the tip of a holster visible beneath the hem of his coat. As the traveler greeted them, the boy thought there was something lonely about the man, yet there was warmth also. “Like he had a lot of friendship in him that hadn’t been used.”
On that day of introduction, they had no way of knowing the tall, slim stranger in a store-bought suit riding a fine black horse would bring the settlers both friendship and fear, as together they learned to survive in a dangerous and unforgiving land.
Though not my usual genre, this wasn’t as far removed from historical fiction as one might think. Louis L’Amour was my father’s favorite author, so when I spied this at our HOA library, I thought I’d see what the attraction had been. With the author’s unique writing style and the book’s quirky characters, subplots aplenty and cleverly interjected bits of information about the Old West (making me realize I was actually learning something), this ageless novel was a distinct pleasure to read.
—Bonnie Papenfuss
“National Populism: The Revolt Against Liberal Democracy”
By Roger Eatwell and Matthew Goodwin
Penguin UK
384 pages
While most Americans have been puzzled at the events troubling our own democracy, Eatwell and Goodwin’s explanation of National Populism around the world provides a basis for understanding much of what has been happening. They present four deep-seated trends as the foundation of this world-wide rejection of liberal democracy. They label these the four “Ds”: Distrust, Destruction, Deprivation, and De-Alignment.
Distrust derives from the elitist nature of liberal democracies. Politicians are viewed as above the mainstream and detached from realities of everyday life. They cannot be trusted to legislate or rule for the common man.
The second trend is a perception of cultural Destruction from immigration and increasing numbers of brown and black people. Economic standings are threatened, and religious and moral values seem to be crumbling.
Deprivation, real and perceived, is the third factor. Jobs have been lost, churches have closed, and governments are seen helping new immigrants at the expense of those paying the bills.
A final “D” is De-alignment from traditional political parties. We are witnessing this today as the Republican party is split by Trump’s hostile takeover of the Grand Old Party.
Each of these trends is convincingly explained and substantiated with solid polling data and statistics. These data explain Brexit, Marine Le Pen in France, Viktor Orban in Hungary, and Donald Trump in our own country. It is fascinating to see the commonality between what is happening in our own country with that in other nations.
The authors claim democracy itself is not being challenged, only certain aspects of it. They do not convince me, but the book does explain many of the “Whys” that have troubled us all in recent weeks. It is well worth reading to understand what has been happening and what very well may happen tomorrow.
—Don Cassiday
“JUST MERCY: A Story of Justice and Redemption”
By Bryan Stevenson
One World/ Random House
316 pages
In August of 1954, I bicycle-hitchhiked from a small commune near Plains, Georgia to Savannah, Georgia. Unforgettable was what one of the men I rode with boasted, “I busted a n‘s head open with an ax because he didn’t say ‘yes, sir’ to me.”
Not only had he murdered a man, but he seemed to be proud of having done so.
When the FBI suggests domestic terrorism is a new major security threat to the United States, we fail to recognize the domestic terrorism Black Americans have been facing and continue to face in the United States for more than 400 years. When the Southern Poverty Law Center reports that hate crimes are increasing, they fail to recognize the hate crimes, never prosecuted, that have always been an integral part of American history. (Only recently has the SPLC shifted from teaching “tolerance” to teaching “justice.”)
To relegate the teaching of Black history to a single month makes a mockery of all American history. Black history is an essential part of the American story, every bit as important to understanding today’s threats as white history. Knowing about Frederick Douglas may be even more critical in today’s world than knowing about George Washington.
Author Bryan Stevenson’s story is powerful. He weaves his narrative around that of Walter McMillan, who was serving on death row for a crime he did not commit. It is a story about “women, whose numbers in prison have increased 640 percent in the last thirty years,” about “mentally disabled people whose illnesses have often landed them in prison for decades,” about how “even many of the custodians of mass imprisonment — prison staff — have been made less healthy, more violent and angry, and less just and merciful,” about the fact that “Alabama had more juveniles sentenced to death per capita than any other state — or any other country in the world.”
“Today the United States has the highest rate of incarceration in the world. The prison population has increased from 300,000 people in the early 1970s to 2.3 million people today. There are nearly six million people on probation or on parole.”
This book describes the uphill battle against a fatally flawed criminal justice system desperately in need of systemic reform. It is a system, the costs of which are not sustainable. For more about the ongoing work of the Equal Justice Initiative — which Stevenson started in Montgomery, Alabama — check out their website: www.eji.org.
—Georgia Hotton
“The Tyranny of Merit: What’s Become of the Common Good?”
By Michael Sandel
Farrar, Straus and Giroux
288 pages
The term “meritocracy” was coined in 1958 as a term of abuse, but evolved to a term of praise and aspiration. In “The Tyranny of Merit,” author Michael Sandel argues that meritocracy has had an extremely harmful impact on our society.
America was historically an aristocracy, where family wealth and privilege was the main determinant of future success. Efforts began in the 1940s towards moving America from an aristocracy to a meritocracy. Why is this bad? Sandel states that a meritocracy is not a remedy for inequality; it’s a justification for inequality. Inequality in America has exploded over the past 40 years, and Sandel believes meritocracy is much to blame.
A large part of the problem are the attitudes that a meritocracy conveys. Our society’s “winners” typically think of themselves as self-made and self-sufficient, and deserving of their success. Rarely are luck and privilege recognized in one’s success. Those that land on top in our society believe they deserve to be there. Those that are left behind, well, deserve to be left behind. Those at the top rarely convey humility and gratitude. And without these, it’s hard to care for the common good.
A meritocracy demoralizes those that haven’t made it. A system that celebrates “the best” implicitly denigrates the rest. Those left behind feel the winners are looking down upon them with disdain. This anger towards elites from those left behind is now threatening our democracy.
Sandel asks, “Do we deserve our talents? Do we deserve the rewards that flow from them?” He argues that talents are largely a matter of good luck, and that we don’t deserve either the merits or the burden derived from luck. He argues that when we set up a society that throws both fame and fortune at those lucky enough to have scarce talents, and condemns those that don’t, we are asking for what we have recently seen: a working-class populist revolt.
Sandel believes we need a rethinking of the way we conceive success. We need to question the meritocratic conceit shown by those at the top. We need to find ways to enable those who do not rise to flourish in place; to live lives of dignity and decency, and to develop their abilities with work that is socially esteemed.
I thought Sandel makes sound arguments, but could have been much more concise, including unnecessary history and repetition.
—Dave Gamrath
“How To Change Your Mind”
By Michael Pollan
Penguin Press
480 pages
“How to Change Your Mind” is an ambiguous title for a book about a remarkable era toward the end of the 20th century that changed the way we thought. It was a time when — if you dared — taking a hit of LSD would, for eight hours, transport you into another realm. Pollan skillfully weaves together what neuroscience has learned about how our minds process information, what happens when we try to interrupt that process, and the history of psychedelics.
Full disclosure here, I’ve done some tripping myself over the years — mostly after I returned from Vietnam. Generally the effects were similar to what Pollan describes, although his experiences were in a controlled setting.
Chapter One begins in 1937 with Sandoz Laboratories trying to market new drugs made from medicinal plants. Young Swiss chemist Albert Hoffman was tasked with synthesizing the molecules produced by the fungus that can infect grain. Occasionally, bread made from such grain caused hallucinations. Hoffman labeled the 25th molecule in the lysergic acid diethylamide series LSD-25. Preliminary tests on animals did not show much promise. However, in 1943 Hoffman, who later referred to LSD as his “problem child,” became attracted to its chemical structure and decided to investigate further. After an accidental exposure, he experienced “unusual sensations.” He laid down and “perceived an uninterrupted stream of fantastic pictures, extraordinary shapes with intense, kaleidoscopic play of colors.” He believed LSD could be of great use to psychiatry and perceived his experiences as a spiritual rebirth.
What followed was a period of psychedelic research producing hundreds of academic papers and several international conferences. The future of psychedelic research looked bright until renegade Harvard professor Timothy Leary set up the Harvard Psilocybin Project. Soon the drugs moved out of the laboratory, and hippies were trippin’ in Haight-Ashbury. In 1966 all LSD research was shut down but the cat was out of the bag — by 1969, 2 million Americans had tried the drug. Research went underground.
Over the past 20 years psychedelics moved out of the closet and have been used to treat depression, addiction and other forms of mental illness. A study in 2016 at John Hopkins/NYU involved 80 cancer patients suffering from depression. Each was given psilocybin and had mystical experiences. Depression decreased 80 percent.
This book should appeal to those with a scientific bent as well as those who enjoy a good yarn about the “Wild West” era of psychedelic experimentation in America. It’s a great read.
—Richard Chamberlin
“Inferno: The True Story of a B-17 Gunner’s Heroism and the Bloodiest Military Campaign in Aviation History”
By Joe Pappalardo
St. Martin’s Press
352 pages
Joe Pappalardo tells the true story of the men who flew one of the deadliest European missions of World War II, and an unlikely hero who received the Medal of Honor in the midst of this bloody military campaign. The 8th Air Force, flying from bases in England, suffered approximately 47,000 casualties and 26,000 deaths. This was over 45 percent of all U.S. Air Corps/Forces aircrews losses in WWII.
There’s no higher accolade in the U.S. military than the Medal of Honor, and 472 people received it for their action during World War II. But, ironically, only one recipient was demoted right after receiving the award. That was Maynard Harrison “Snuffy” Smith.
Smith was one of the most unlikely heroes of the war, serving as a ball turret gunner in B-17s during the early days of the bombing of France and Germany from bases in England. From his juvenile delinquent past in Caro, Michigan, through the war and during the decades after, Smith’s life seemed to be a series of very public missteps. The other airmen took to calling the 5-foot, 5-inch airman “Snuffy” after an unappealing movie character.
This is also the man who, on a tragically mishandled mission over France on May 1, 1943, single-handedly saved the crewmen in his stricken B-17. With every other gunner injured or bailed out, Smith stood alone in the fuselage of a shattered, nameless bomber and fought fires, treated wounded crew members, and fought off enemy fighter aircraft. His ordeal is part of a forgotten mission that aircrews came to call the May Day Massacre.
The skies over Europe in 1943 were extremely deadly for U.S. pilots, who were being led by tacticians surprised by the brutal effectiveness of German defenses. By May 1943, the combat losses among bomb crews were a staggering 40 to 50 percent.
The backdrop of Smith’s story intersects with some of the luminaries of aviation history, including Curtis E. Lemay, Ira C. Eaker and Henry H. “Hap” Arnold, during critical times of their storied careers. All were notable Army/Air Force Generals. “Inferno” also examines Smith’s life in a new, comprehensive light, through the use of exclusive interviews of those who knew him, including family members and fellow MOH recipients, as well as public and archival records. This is both a thrilling and horrifying story of the air war over Europe during WWII and a fascinating look at one of America’s forgotten heroes. A most notable human interest story. I rate it four out five stars.
—Don Severe
