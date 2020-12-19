BOOK REVIEWS

“Humans”
By Brandon Stanton
St. Martin’s Press
437 pages
This is a book that I wish I could give to each of my friends and family. My heart has been touched, I’ve laughed, I’ve cried at the 400 or so amazing, tender stories presented here. Some folks might remember the work of Studs Terkel, an oral historian whose books of interviews with ordinary people telling of the Depression of the 1930s, on soldiering in our wars, and on working life were excerpted in “Readers Digest” and hit the bestseller lists in the 1970s-'90s. These snapshots of regular people going about their lives and the words that accompany them are the closest thing I’ve seen to another body of work that celebrates our common humanity.
Brandon started out telling the stories of people he met on the streets of New York City, and then was able to travel around the world to over 40 different countries. His work’s been such a hit because it’s both surprising and comforting to enter the lives of strangers. Stylish people who are deserts inside, homeless people whose hopes rise high: no matter people’s faces, no matter their ages, no matter the country they’re in — no matter what people seem to be like from the outside, our insides are all the same: various degrees of love, fear, judgement, wonder, grief, certainty, hope, despair, confusion.
Some of the stories I relate to so much; some make me sad or angry, others make me grateful for my own road taken. People talk about their pets, their relationships — or lack thereof — their joys, their sorrows; their childhoods, children, parents, schools, jobs; their opportunities and life losses. In this wide world, we’re each alone — and yet we’re all connected through shared experiences, through shared stories. All the friends we’ve known were just faces to us once, until we knew their stories. It’s curiously joyful — at the end of this awful year, in the season of love and new beginnings — to acknowledge that despite all the beliefs that divide us, we all have more in common than we fear in this fraught and changing world.
The coffee-table size book is good to be dipped into at random, savored in pieces or gulped wholesale, however you care to; it’s just a bit heavy for arthritic hands. It’s on sale at many retailers and I highly recommend this glimpse into the common soul of humanity.
Em Maxwell
“Madame Fourcade's Secret War:
The Daring Young Woman
Who Led France's Largest
Spy Network Against Hitler”
By Lynne Olson
Random House
464 pages
This is the dramatic true story of Marie-Madeleine Fourcade — codename Hedgehog — the woman who headed the largest spy network in occupied France during World War II.
In 1941, the 31-year-old, petite Frenchwoman, born to privilege and known for her beauty and glamour ,became the leader of a vast Resistance organization — the only woman to hold such a role. Brave, independent, and a lifelong rebel against her country's conservative, patriarchal society, Fourcade was temperamentally well suited for the job. Her group's name was Alliance, but the Gestapo dubbed it “Noah's Ark” because its agents used the names of animals as their aliases.
No other French spy network lasted as long or supplied as much crucial intelligence as Alliance. As a result, the Gestapo pursued them relentlessly, capturing, torturing, and executing hundreds of its 3.000d agents, including her own lover and many of her key spies.
Fourcade had to move her headquarters every week, constantly changing her hair color, clothing, and identity, yet was still imprisoned twice by the Nazis. Both times she managed to escape, once by stripping naked and forcing her thin body through the bars of her cell while holding her dress in her teeth. The mother of two young children at the time, Marie-Madeleine hardly saw them during the war, so entirely engaged was she in her spy network, preferring they live far from her and out of harm's way.
Author Lynne Olson tells the tense, fascinating story of Fourcade and Alliance against the background of the developing war that split France in two and forced its citizens to live side by side with their hated German occupiers. As a female, she never received the notoriety for her remarkable patriotism from French leader Charles de Gaulle, as was bestowed on her male counterparts.
This reads like a text book, rarely using first-person dialog. However, it is an excellent story about this remarkable woman with fabulous organizational skills and the ability to recruit mostly male agents to work under her leadership.
Don Severe
“Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker”
By Jennifer Chiaverini
A Plume Book
350 pages
On this cold November day in Washington City, District of Columbia, the air crackled with tension. Gripping her sewing basket to her chest, Elizabeth Keckley hurried home before curfew to the safety of her two small rented rooms. Some time after midnight, she awoke to shouting and singing juxtaposed against the sound of firing pistols and shattering windows. Abraham Lincoln had been elected President of the United States.
Elizabeth, a successful mantua maker, recently relocated to Washington City from St. Louis, where she worked as a seamstress and garnered an outstanding reputation for excellence. Her earnings allowed the purchase of her freedom and that of her son, a student now attending Wilberforce University in Ohio, getting the education she herself had longed for but been denied.
Regardless whether President Lincoln’s intentions would at some point bring good or ill to Elizabeth and her people, she was disheartened by the understanding that most of the previous administration’s people would soon be gone, along with a considerable amount of her thriving business.
She had no way of knowing the new First Lady would soon become her best customer, and each would grow into the role of each other’s most trusted friend during Mrs. Lincoln’s time in the White House; and, after the President was assassinated, Elizabeth would continue as not only Mary’s best friend but also one of her only defenders — until one fateful misstep.
I found this novel of historical fiction well-researched, honest and thought-provoking — a thrill to read from the first enticing sentence to the last. I highly recommend.
Bonnie Papenfuss
“To Live Is To Change”
By Patricia Krohn
Kindle Edition
In this intense and emotionally charged personal memoir, Patricia Krohn elicits moments that span the breadth and depth of the human experience. “To Live Is To Change” is a sequel to Krohn’s first book, “Guilty No More,” and follows a similar style of self-examination.
The book, a genuine story of the wide variety of family dynamics, ranges from engaging to touching to poignant and powerful. Using a unique stylistic device, Krohn first creates the scenarios to draw the reader in, then adds her deeply personal reflections on the stories she has just related.
Readers are sure to admire the courage it took to write this compelling book and will feel the author is speaking directly and personally to them.
Duke Southard
“THE MERITOCRACY TRAP:
How America's Foundational Myth
Feeds Inequality, Dismantles
the Middle Class,and Devours the Elite”
By Daniel Markovits
Penguin Press
448 pages
Daniel Markovits and William Deresiewicz, author of “Excellent Sheep,” both highlight unequal education as the key to being the cause of the decisive inequality that has hollowed out the middle class and denied equal opportunity to more than 90 percent of Americans. Affirmative Action efforts to help minority students get into elite universities can't begin to address the problem.
Markovits stresses with statistical analysis the negative impacts of excessive inequality on the elite whose pursuit of money is stressing them out. They never learn how to play just for the fun of it as they run around on the rat race of trying to be number one, of being sure their children get into the best schools, of always wanting to earn more money which drives them into professions such as finance, law or specialist medicine not because these are what they would most enjoy as vocations but because these are where the money is. Many years ago, I heard an internationally famous surgeon say that all he really wanted to be was a "film critic."
The elite simply don't understand the goal of seeking happiness rather than more money. They need to learn how to "breathe," as Imani Perry points out when she writes “people tell children all kinds of lies. 'You should always do your best,' for example, is a bad piece of advice. You will fall apart in exhaustion if you try to follow that goofy mantra." The elite from the very beginning of their lives are involved in unrelenting competition.
Even as more and more routine work is handled by robots, human employees still working on the floor in Amazon warehouses are being turned into robots with every movement precisely designed and timed. The workers are scheduled to meet the demands of the season all carefully predicted by complex algorithms determined not by managers who have worked up within the company, but by those who have mastered the competitive rigors of getting into and completing an advanced degree from an elite university.
Markovits sums up the elite contributions of those working in finance to society: "the best evidence suggests that the elite's true product may be near zero … rising meritocratic inequality has not been accompanied by accelerating economic growth or increasing productivity." Much of the greatest monetary wealth has been made in the field of finance. Made by shuffling money around faster and faster. If it turns out to be nothing more than a shell game, a house of cards built on sand, we should not be surprised when it collapses.
A solid economy has to be built on solid foundations and this begins with equal education opportunities for the youngest children.
Georgia Hotton
“The Righteous Mind:
Why Good People are Divided
by Politics and Religion”
By Jonathan Haidt
Vintage
528 pages
Observers of the political arena today are concerned the divide between the Left and Right, Democrats and Republican, is large and growing. Until that gap is bridged it will be difficult, if not impossible, to move forward whether we overcome Covid or not. “The Righteous Mind” will help you understand that gap and perhaps even help narrow it a bit.
Jonathan Haidt begins with the old Nature versus Nurture question, arguing that we often underestimate the impact nature has upon our political perspective. He asserts that our essential nature establishes our moral intuitions and emotions. Yet we have been educated to believe reason can rule morals and teach us the right way to live and to vote.
Haidt looks at six aspects of our morality: our care for victims of oppression, our wishes for liberty, the fairness of our laws, our loyalty to institutions such as the church and government, the respect we have for authority, and the sanctity of our beliefs. He argues that the depth of our concern for these different moral values begins at birth and is increased or decreased according to our education and upbringing. Individuals naturally place different weights on each of these areas.
People who are most concerned with care, liberty and fairness are tagged as liberals while those who are more concerned with sanctity, authority, and loyalty are in the conservative camp.
Haidt argues that these innate moral values overrule reasoning regardless of rational arguments to the contrary. Research can always provide a “scientific study” to justify almost any emotional position so individual positions can be justified as rational or decried as unreasonable. Thus, we fortify our emotional values with “reason.”
He concludes by saying “We are deeply intuitive creatures whose gut feelings drive our strategic reasoning.” This suggests that if we are going to get along with each other and narrow the great divide in our national politics, we must understand why we see moral questions differently. Only then can we find the points we have in common and move slowly toward points of agreement.
Read “The Righteous Mind” before your next political discussion with your neighbor. While it won’t solve all our differences, it could be a start.
Don Cassiday
“The Rest of the Christmas Story”
By Bette Murphy Mroz
57 pages
Southern Arizona author Bette Mroz follows up on her recent book, “Buddies: A tale of two bird friends,” with a new book for families that is timed perfectly for the Christmas season and beyond. “The Rest of the Christmas Story” delightfully expands upon the Bible's narrative of Jesus' birth in the manger in Bethlehem.
Mroz's imaginative trio of short stories are sure to peak the interest of young readers and their loved ones as it delves into such questions as when the shepherds went to find the baby, who watched the sheep? Where did the family live after Jesus was born, and what was Jesus like as a young boy?
It's sure to capture youthful imaginations, spark conversation amongst all ages and, during this special season of peace and joy, encourage more queries about the real reason for Christmas.
Karen Walenga
“One Man's War:
The WWII Saga of Tommy LaMore”
By Tommy LaMore & Dan Baker
Taylor Trade Publishing
333 pages
This is the action-packed story of Tommy LaMore, a boy from Texas who was born during the great Depression of the 1930s. Like most families in those days, life was difficult. So, with the outbreak of WWII, Tommy was excited about joining the U. S. Army Air Corps. He was fascinated with the idea of flying.
During his military training, he and his crew were assigned to a new B-17 Flying Fortress; Tommy as a gunner. And the adventures were to continue throughout the war.
When his aircraft was shot down near the French/Belgium border, he successfully parachuted into the countryside where he was rescued by “Underground Resistance” fighters. The whereabouts of the remainder of his crew was unknown. The Resistance fighters were the constant antagonists of the Nazi German military in the area. Serving several saboteur missions with his rescuers, he was sheltered until discovered by the Gestapo.
Continuously beaten and tortured, at a mock trial he was sentenced to death, but never executed. He was originally sent to a POW camp in Germany. Charged as a “malcontent,” he was transferred to a much worse forced labor camp, where very few survived.
While there he met a fellow prisoner from Poland who was determined to escape under nearly impossible conditions. Tommy and his Polish comrade succeeded finally, reaching the Russian military lines. Thereafter, he fought along side the Russians with their vicious Mongolian allies, while attempting to reach the American military lines.
During his fighting with his rescuers, they came upon and released women and girls from an all-female Nazi concentration camp. This dreadful place's commandant was a sadistic, brutal woman with an all-female staff who abused most inmates and murdered others.
Tommy became the protector of Rose, one of the female camp inmates he rescued. Together, they traveled under the protection of a high-ranking Russian officer until they reached the British lines. From there it was freedom for them.
But what seemed to be a storybook ending for Tommy and Rose, who had fallen in love over the intervening time, was not meant to be. What was to be a life of happiness for both became anticlimactic. Tommy’s military life was finally completed at the end of the war. He and Rose remained emotionally connected for eternity.
Don Severe