Book Reviews

“Adequate Yearly Progress”
By Roxanna Elden
Atria Books
400 pages
Elden does a great job portraying a year in the lives of high school teachers at fictional Brae Hill Valley High School. The story takes place in Texas, but teachers from all over will recognize themselves in the frustrations and hopes of these characters.
During the course of the school year, the tale switches back and forth from Language Arts (Lena is a spoken-word poet), to Science (Hernan has a green thumb and a crush on Lena), to Math (Maybelline has a teenage daughter at home), to Football (Coach Ray has a bellow and a soft heart), to idealistic Social Studies teacher Kaylee and tired Principal Dr. Barrios. It’s like reading a script for “Parks and Rec” or “The Office,” funny and touching at the same time. We get glimpses of their home lives and personal dreams as well as their teaching days and hopes for their students.
These characters reminded me so much of teachers I have known and been, including my parents. Their hopes and dreams aren’t much different than those of the students, just more seasoned. There’s a satirical thread running through the course of this academic year: Brae Hill Valley has been chosen to model the next great packaged education system! Guaranteed! (Not.)
It’s hard, when teachers have been teaching for millennia, to have to put up with fads in education; the underlying satire in the book pokes at academic and marketing professionals who proffer “expert” advice without ever having experienced the job itself. This is the cliché of modern life; it’s just particularly ironic in education. The real guarantees of education come from caring about the kids, about the subject you’re teaching, and having different strategies for different learners.
This would be a great book club book; there are some reading group questions at the end — might remind you of English essays in your past, and a good author interview in the back of the book. Recommended.
Em Maxwell
“The Water Dancer”
By Ta-Nehisi Coates
One World
416 pages
“The Water Dancer,” Ta-Nehisi Coates’ powerful novel, sadly never received the acceptance nor the praise it deserved when it came out in September 2019. However, his meditation on the legacy of slavery is a work of monumental historical reminders and of historical importance.
What’s most striking in his novel is the repeated use of mystical fantasy mixed with original historical events. With powerful prose, Coates mixes magic and reality to dig into that horrible wound called slavery that must never heal until we, as white Americans, one day recognize that simple but necessary acceptance of guilt.
The book opens with two men — one a black slave, the other his white half-brother — crashing their horse-drawn buggy into a river in Virginia sometime in the 1800s. The white man, son of the plantation owner, drowns; his black brother survives through a mystical power called “conduction,” a power that appears in many parts of the story.
As the novel progresses, Hiram Walker becomes involved with the Underground Railroad that transports slaves away from the intended Natchez slave market to freedom in the North. Coates also weaves a beautiful love story as Hiram, the main character, transports Sophia, his love, to freedom and a new life with him in the North.
Coates’ debut novel may attempt nearly impossible goals, especially because this wound seems so completely torn open at this time in American politics and white hate. Yet, this novel reaches a level of immense creativity and historical importance. Coates’ brilliant novel should grace the shelves of every high school and college library in the United States.
With this book, Coates challenges every American to know and accept the ugly stain of slavery on our collective history. Writing as a journalist, an essayist, an illustrated book writer, and recently as an author of a powerful fiction novel, Coates confronts Americans to know the truths about slavery and to accept the crimes of whites against other humans whose only crime was being born with a different color of skin.
Overlooked and quickly forgotten last year, “The Water Dancer” deserves another look as an important, albeit horrific facet of our American history. It is a powerful revealing of that dark part of United States history that still haunts our country.
A.L. Shaff
“The Indifferent Stars Above”
By Daniel James Brown
Morrow/HarperCollins
320 pages
In April 1846, 21-year-old Sarah Graves embarked with her family and new husband, 23-year-old Jay Fosdick, on a wagon-train migration to California from Marshall County, Illinois. Armed with Lansford Warren Hastings’s newly published “The Emigrants’ Guide to Oregon and California,” they set out with Sarah’s parents and siblings along with other families. None were aware of the disastrously perilous Hastings' “shortcut” to California.
The first leg of the adventure was to St. Joseph, Missouri, the last outpost of the U.S. before entering foreign land west of the Missouri River. The river crossing was perilous, one of many as they traveled up the North Platte River through present-day Nebraska. There first major outpost was Fort Laramie in present-day Wyoming, then to Fort Bridger and on to the south end of the Great Salt Lake. They continued through the almost impassable Wasatch Mountains and then were committed to the suicidal trail into the Sierra Nevadas.
Burdened by heavy loads, the parties moved slowly and faced parched land, limited water, deteriorating sanitary conditions, Indian raids on their cattle, and indecision regarding their continuing route. Slowed by their the delays traveling the “shortcut,” they were late going into the high mountains.
Snow began falling in late October when they reached the cliffs. Halted at Truckee Lake, those able to walk — including Graves — were determined to make a pass over the mountains and find help, while the mothers and small children stayed at the lake camp. Starvation, hypothermia, hyperthermia and crazed behavior were plaguing both groups. During unbelievable perilous conditions, haggard and near death at some point, the wanderers resorted to cannibalism. Of the 87 “official members of George Donner’s company,” 47 died, mostly men.
Wading through the many previous accounts of the ill-fated journey and personally traveling much of the route taken by this group, Brown creates a thorough, unique narrative. His vivid description of the conditions, including total lack of hygiene, tattered clothing, lack of food and adequate shelter, make clear the formula for the disaster that occurred.
This is a classic story of man-against-nature, a tragedy that still resonates today.
Don Severe
“SOLITARY:
Unbroken by four decades
in solitary confinement”
By Albert Woodfox
Grove Press
414 pages
At a time when there is bipartisan concern for criminal justice reform, this book is particularly timely. The United States' rate of incarceration exceeds that of any other developed nation. Louisiana has been described as the “prison capital of the world,” incarcerating more of its people, per capita, than any other state." Of all the 50 states, one study shows Arizona in sixth place for highest rate of incarceration.
According to a 2014 Amnesty International report: "The USA stands virtually alone in the world in incarcerating thousands of prisoners in long-term or indefinite solitary confinement." Some of these are political prisoners falsely accused of crimes they did not commit. An innocent 14-year-old boy, Kalief Browder, arrested for the alleged theft of a backpack, refused to plea bargain his way out of jail. He was held for more than two years in solitary confinement and a total of three years on Rikers Island before the charges were dismissed and he was released. A short time later, he committed suicide.
Albert Woodfox, after four decades in solitary confinement, was released by pleading "Nolo contendere." At one point in his long legal battles against state and federal courts, Judge James Brady in the First Circuit Court of Appeal ruled that it would be impossible for Woodfox to get a fair trial in Louisiana. Knowing he was innocent, persuaded by his family and thousands of supporters, he pled no contest in what was Louisiana's third attempt to convict him of a crime he did not commit. Today he is devoting his life to campaigning for reforming the criminal justice system which is not just in any sense of the word.
“SOLITARY” is the personal story of how the system tried to break Woodfox, a system designed for destroying, not rehabilitating, and long overdue for a total overhaul. This is his story of learning and courage, telling the reader who the Black Panthers really were, of why Black lives matter, of why Colin Kaepernick, Tommie Smith, John Carlos, Alicia Garza, Nelson Mandela, Malcolm X and many others should be recognized for their courageous contributions to the fight for freedom and real justice.
Slavery still exists in the United States. The 13th amendment to the constitution guaranteed that it would. Private prisons are moving the country in the wrong direction. The costs for all of us must not be acceptable. Woodfox is determined to wake us up today; tomorrow could be too late.
Georgia Hotton
“Trace Elements”
By Donna Leon
Atlantic Monthly Press
320 pages
Leon has been writing about police Commissario Brunetti for well over 20 years, and his city of Venice is one of the main characters, along with Brunetti and his family. The series stands out not only for its setting, but for the almost equal time devoted to Brunetti's home life as to his work; the story is never about the crimes alone, but about the people who are caught up in them.
Twenty-odd years ago, Brunetti's job was petty thieves and stupid murders and working around corruption; his children were young. Brunetti, though he went to college and reads classics — Greek and Roman — for a hobby, is a working class man. His wife Paola is of the nobility, though she was a student radical and socialist; her father is a Count. The early books weave the politics of sex and class through issues of family and justice, a window into Venetian life. Venice is in the water as well as on the water, though, and the later books engage with crime in environmental issues, particularly water quality.
This is all explored within the context of daily living; Brunetti's relationships at home and at work develop and change as everyone ages. There’s the ebb and flow of politics and of the canals, the rustic countryside fading away as the city grows, the customs of old fading as tourists become prevalent. Brunetti and Paola, a professor of literature whose other love is Henry James, discuss philosophy, psychology and ethics over dinner and pillow talk.
In this book, we’re trying to figure out whether a crime has even been committed. Brunetti’s colleague Claudia Griffoni is featured; we always see his boss and his secretary Signorina Elettra, the most beautiful hacker in Italy, but Brunetti’s colleagues take their turn. Griffoni’s from the south of Italy, not Venetian; regional prejudices feature in the stories, too, echoing life outside the pages. They’re called to a deathbed, where the dying widow gives them not a confession, but a mystery. Who killed her husband, if he was killed?
I hope I’ve intrigued you about the series; I hope you begin at the beginning. After all these years, reading Leon is like spending time with an old friend, congenial and satisfying.
Em Maxwell
“Full Dissidence:
Notes from an
Uneven Playing Field”
By Howard Bryant
Beacon Press
200 pages
Boy, have I got a sports book for you! And I know there’s a 50-50 chance you will hate it! That’s especially true if you’re a white guy who loves his American sports just as they are and no criticism allowed.
“Full Dissidence” provides an incisive critique of our American culture, especially as black Americans experience it. According to Joe Demars, a member of basketball’s Hall of Fame, this book is a compelling indictment that confirms every assertion Kaepernick makes. Bryant writes in a lucid style that echoes critics of American politics with racial divides. Although he begins with a general critique of sports in the USA, the book quickly moves into present-day American politics. He suggests that Americans should turn to sports as a needed means of getting away from the stench of present American federal government policies.
He doesn’t write an excuse for Kaepernick. Instead, he shines light on what stinks in our American sports world. He also condemns our willingness to accept phony patriotism that demands athletes must follow set rules or lose their livelihood and all chances to compete.
According to Bryant, professional sports in the United States no longer involve simple competition for who is best. Rather, it comes down to who will accept the restrictions and rules as set by highly politicized controllers who make bundles of money because they follow the “rules of the game” as ascribed by organizations, owners, agents and even the military.
Sports may appear as the main subject of this book, yet the exacting truths he uncovers in so many areas of our daily lives make a reader stop to question almost all we have come to believe as Americans. He places sports in the correct level of our lives, almost as if he’s repeating that old phrase we learned as kids on the sports fields and playgrounds — “It’s just a game!” Or maybe it should be, and we must allow all of the kids to play on an equal level!
On a scale of 1 to 10, this deserves 10 touchdowns.
A.L. Shaff
“A SPY AT THE
HEART OF THE
THIRD REICH”
By Lucas Delattre
Grove Press
320 pages
French journalist and author Lucas Delattre smoothly chronicles the impressive wartime activities — and woeful postwar treatment — of a German foreign ministry official who passed critical strategic information to the OSS.
Fritz Kolbe was a junior official in Hitler's Foreign Ministry. He had access to thousands of messages, documents and films conveying valuable information about German weapons, tactics, plans and morale. From 1943 until the end of WWII, he served as a diplomatic courier to the German embassy in Bern, Switzerland, allowing him to travel freely. As a self-established espionage agent for the allies, he regularly delivered his material to Allen Dulles, station chief of the U.S. Office of Strategic Services. Included were the installation of a Nazi clandestine listening post in Dublin, Ireland; the existence of a Nazi mole in the British Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, and an informer in the entourage of the U.S. vice president. Also were negotiations for a failed settlement between the Nazis and the Soviets toward the end of WWII and the sale of German gold to Switzerland.
As time went on, Kolbe took increasing risks that put his life was in mortal danger. This portrait depicts the official as motivated quite simply by his horror of the Nazi Party and its murderous worldview. As such, he helped the American intelligence services purely from conviction and never asked for payment.
This detailed narrative never strays far from the documented facts, though when the author offers a conjecture, he says so, and it never seems much of a stretch. For example, when discussing Kolbe’s inability to secure postwar employment, the author suggests he was considered a traitor in his homeland because the shared information had resulted in the deaths of civilians yet he was still alive. This German hostility is not so surprising. But he was treated shamefully by the U.S. hierarchy, as well as by officials from other allied nations.
For WWII history buffs, this is a very interesting read, though long and tedious at times.
Don Severe
TOP 10 BOOKS
Most popular books at Joyner-Green Valley Library for the month:
“Blue Moon,” by Lee Child
“A Minute to Midnight,” by David Baldacci
“Since of the Fathers,” by J.A. Jance
“The Guardians,” by John Grisham
“A Better Man,” by Louise Penny
“Long Range,” by C.J. Box
“Lost,” by James Patterson
“The Dutch House,” by Ann Patchett
“Bloody Genius,” by John Sandford
“The Night Fire,” by Michael Connelly