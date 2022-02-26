BOOK REVIEWS

“A Spy Among Friends”
By Ben Macintyre
Crown
384 pages
Spying was rampant during the Cold War and one of the most serious spy rings was the Cambridge Spies — Kim Philby, Donald Maclean, Guy Burgess, and Anthony Blunt. These men became Communists while students at Cambridge in the '30s. Ben Macintyre has produced a fascinating account of Kim Philby, the longest lasting of this ignoble quartet.
“A Spy Among Friends” lays bare the loose management of MI5 and MI6, the British Intelligence agencies. They were clearly “old boy networks” and if you were in the network, you could get by with murder. Philby did exactly that as a double agent working first against the Nazis and ultimately for the KGB. The agents whose lives were lost as he passed their names to the KGB number in the hundreds.
Macintyre documents the intimate relationships Philby had with top managers of MI6 and shows how these familiarities enabled his duplicity from World War II until late in the Cold War. The most astounding aspect of the story is how the old-boy network overlooked Philby as Maclean and Burgess absconded behind the Iron Curtain. Things had gotten too “hot” for them. Suspicion of Philby naturally arose based on his long-term association with the deserters.
One of his high-level friends loosely interrogated Philby when his friends turned, but he was assumed to be clean. Thus, he continued his dirty work for several years until incidents again gave rise to suspicions.
Perhaps the most astounding part of the story is Philby’s finale. He was again interrogated by his longtime friend Nick Elliot, with whom he had learned the spy trade. It became obvious that he was guilty but, being one of the old boys, he was allowed to escape and spend his final years in Moscow as an honored Soviet citizen.
The book is filled with the intrigues of spying while describing the close friendships between the villain and his friends, the managers of MI5 and MI6, two agencies that do not receive high marks from the author. This is a fascinating very readable account of life in the Cold War.
Don Cassiday
“Must Love Books”
By Shauna Robinson
Sourcebooks Landmark
336 pages
I’m always up for a story about people who love books, but I started with the mistaken impression that this was a romance. It’s really more a coming-of-age story, despite the undeniable chemistry and potential between editorial assistant Nora and new star author Andrew Santos. “Must love books” was in the job posting, not a dating profile.
Nora has always loved reading, so when she lands her first job after college in the West Coast offices of Parsons Press, she’s ecstatic. Even though they’re a business/academic outfit and Nora loves fiction, it’s a job in publishing — and moving from Oregon to San Francisco is less scary than moving to New York.
But that was five years ago. Nora’s bosses and mentors got laid off; she’s been doing their jobs, too. Beth, who started at Parsons the same day Nora did, has moved on to a job in marketing. Then stressed-out Nora’s informed that pay cuts are next.
Nora is smart, sweet, kind — and somewhat clueless about life. She’s awkward socially, unless talking about books, and she doesn’t know how to get out of the zombie rut she’s in. Dead starts to sound better than a dead-end job. Her old boss landed at a start-up publishing house, so when they have a catching-up date and Nora hears about some part-time freelance work in acquisitions, she decides to apply — without quitting her current job, without telling either employer. And without telling Andrew, even as they grow close.
I usually hate the suspense of waiting for the other shoe to drop — but the publishing setting is so true, the characters so engaging that I was able to press on, and I’m glad I did. The book made me remember how hard it is to be young. While I hope that my nieces would not get themselves in trouble in the way Nora does, I hope that they would get out of trouble the way she does: being honest with herself and others, asking for help, acting on advice. Even though Nora has to face the consequences of her deceit, the ending is hopeful.
I think the consequences would be more drastic in the real world, but after the last two years, I could find all the forgiveness barely plausible — though welcome.
I’ll heartily recommend this book that shows and tells how to follow your heart in life.
Em Maxwell
“The Unlikely Spy”
By Daniel Silva
Berkley
754 pages
In wartime, Winston Churchill wrote, "truth is so precious that she should always be attended by a bodyguard of lies."
While many of the characters and events are fictional, the book is based on the actual attempt by the Allies to use British intelligence to cover up the true plans for D-Day. The deception was called Operation Fortitude. An allied counter intelligence scheme called Double Cross also played a role.
For Britain's counterintelligence operations, this meant finding the most unlikely agent imaginable, a history professor named Alfred Vicary, handpicked by Churchill himself to expose a highly dangerous, but unknown, traitor. He was assigned the job of protecting the most significant Operation Mulberry in the lead up to the Invasion of Normandy in 1944.
The Nazis, however, had also chosen an unlikely agent: Anna von Steiner (aka Catherine Blake), a beautiful, highly intelligent and stately women. Blake became a valuable Nazi spy under direct orders from Hitler to uncover the Allied plans for D-Day. Her “handler” was Major Kurt Vogel, who reported directly to Admiral Wilhelm Canaris, the high-ranking leader of the Nazi intelligence agency.
Blake became a very well trained “sleeper agent” living in England prior to the outbreak of WWII. Her aide was Horst Neumann, a former Wehrmacht paratrooper and trained assassin. He was the intermediary between Blake and the courier who transferred the information that she gathered to the German Intelligence Agency.
Vicary finally was able to locate and identify Blake as the traitorous spy. Rather than arrest and imprison her, he elected to use her. Not realizing that she had been discovered, she continued her espionage activity. As such, she became a useful distributor of false information.
Hoping to gather extremely valuable information, she became romantically involved with Peter Jordan, an American engineer working on a top-secret D-Day project. Blake discreetly gathered copies of documents thought to be most valuable, though contrived to deceive the Nazis, and forwarded them to the German high command. The fabricated intelligence reports, clandestinely forwarded to Germany, were designed to persuade the Nazis that their entire spy network, the Abwehr, was still fully operational, though it has be seriously compromised.
The final plot twist, while unpredictable, seems more logical than shocking.
Those who enjoy this history will become engrossed in the gripping story. Plan on burning the midnight oil as you join the characters on this intriguing adventure, Daniel Silva’s first novel and the beginning of a remarkable career as a novelist among the most famous authors of stories of intrigue and mystery.
Don Severe
“The Glory of Beads”
By Nicole Anderson
219 pages
Across the globe, beautiful and high-end Murano glass beads have a top-notch reputation, and that drew American Nicole Anderson into this world of the magnificent bead making, its history, and the amazing artisans of Murano and Venice.
Delving into the good times and hard times, Anderson traces the generations of talented Italian bead makers who persevered in their island glass factories on Murano before more factories eventually went up on the Italian mainland. And she documents the fascinating glass recipes that Muraneses created by trial and error, then passed along from generation to generation as glassmaking composition improvements continued in colors, tonality, and in important health regulations for the workers.
Historic photos of the people, places and those magnificent beads certainly add to this book's ambiance. From the Star of Murano to glass cane, Venetian lampwork beads, and the incredible shapes and multicolors, Anderson takes readers on a beautiful and comprehensive adventure in the lovely leaders in the world of stunning glass beads.
Karen Walenga
“THE ASSASSINATION COMPLEX:
Inside the Government’s Secret Drone Warfare Program”
By Jeremy Scahill and the Staff of the Intercept
Simon & Schuster
187 pages
Jeremy Scahill argues that the increasing military reliance on drone attacks is counterproductive. For every killing of an actual enemy combatant, the collateral damage involves the deaths of many more counted as enemies, the majority of whom in many instances are women and children.
In some of the most challenging battles of the Afghan war fought in the Hindu Kush area, U.S. intelligence agencies couldn’t discriminate between the small groups of locals who were mostly Salafists, having no love for the Taliban or the Arab al Qaeda, and the real enemy identified as ISIS.
Drone attacks kill too many innocent people, turning any potential allies against al Qaeda and the Taliban over to their side, and it also eliminates much of the possibly useful intelligence that might otherwise be gained from locals captured or approached with respect.
“While every president since Gerald Ford has upheld an executive order banning assassinations by U.S. personnel, Congress has avoided … even defining the word ‘assassination.’ ” Thus for Obama, using the term “targeted killing” as Commander-in-Chief, the drone became the weapon of choice except for the killing of Osama Bin Ladin. The military and the CIA through secretive procedures decide who deserves to be executed. The targets may not even know they are being hunted and, without any sort of day in court, they are counted as guilty and therefore become “legitimate” targets who can be taken out with a poof, a quick action by a pilot operating that drone from thousands of miles away.
Are we safer because of drone attacks or are we more likely to be viewed as the terrorists ourselves? Scahill doesn’t think we are safer.
In December 2021, NBC reported on the new radio controlled “kamakazi drone” that is more precise than predator weapons, supposedly making it less likely that there would be collateral damage.
On July 8, 2021, 13 Americans were killed, 20 injured and an undetermined number of Afghans were injured or killed by a suicide bomber during the chaotic withdrawal of the American military from Afghanistan. On August 26, defending the withdrawal procedures, Biden said, “for those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this, we will not forgive, we will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.”
On August 29, a Reaper drone followed a car for hours and then fired on evidence it was carrying explosives in a residential area. The “explosives” were containers of water the driver was bringing home to his family. The driver, Zemari Ahmadi, was a longtime worker for a U.S. aid group. He and nine others were killed; seven of them young children. By Nov. 3, the New York Times showed that Ahmadi had no connection with ISIS. The Pentagon admits it was a tragic mistake.
Drones are tools of war. The kamakazi drone is described as a tool that will change modern warfare in a way parallel to how the machine gun changed warfare in WWI. It is as capable of tragic mistakes and friendly fire as any other lethal weapon.
Assassination by any other name is still assassination.
Georgia Hotton
“The Burning Blue”
By Kevin Cook
Henry Holt & Co.
283 pages
We who were alive in 1986 will never forget the infamous Challenger disaster when the Teacher in Space project blew up before the eyes of the world. “The Burning Blue” is a complete explanation of how that project began, how Christa McAuliffe was chosen, trained, and died, as well as the disaster’s aftermath. Kevin Cook’s research was thorough and tells the tale well.
The Teacher in Space Project was to inspire students, honor teachers and spur interest in science and technology. And the Project would revive lagging interest in NASA’s programs. President Reagan presided over the competition and enthusiastically promoted the first “Teacher in Space.”
More than 11,000 teachers competed for the honor, but Christa McAuliffe, a social studies teacher from Vermont, was chosen. Not a scientist, her selection was controversial, but what she lacked in training she made up for with enthusiasm, commitment, and hard work. She conquered the arduous training and enthusiastically promoted the program’s goals till the day she and the Challenger crew went down in flames over the Atlantic.
Cook does a good job explaining the pressures on NASA managers to launch the Challenger mission. One such pressure came from the White House, where Reagan himself anxiously awaited mission launch. Scientists and engineer’s concerns for cold launch weather were overridden despite it being the coldest launch ever. Cold weather was a concern because it decreased the resilience of certain flexible seals crucial to Challenger’s safe flight.
At least one of these seals failed, causing a spectacular explosion, and all who watched believed the entire crew was killed instantaneously. I was shocked to learn the crew survived that explosion and rode the capsule to their deaths in the sea.
While the first part of the book is exciting, the latter half, dealing with the impact of the disaster on NASA and the crew’s families, is a study of human ability to overcome the worst disaster incurred. Your heart will be warmed by all that came from this horrible accident.
Don Cassiday
“The Kommandant's Girl”
By Pam Jenoff
Mira/Atria
398 pages
At the beginning of WWII, when the Nazi tanks thunder into Krakow, Poland, 19-year-old Emma Bau's life changes forever. She was working at the university library and met Jacob, a student. He sweeps her off her feet, and they marry following a short courtship. Jacob immediately leaves to join the Jewish underground, and Emma returns to her live with her parents imprisoned within the city's decrepit, moldering Jewish ghetto. But then, in the dead of night, resistance members smuggle her out, leaving her parents behind.
Taken to live with Jacob's Catholic aunt, Krysia, and posing as a niece with forged papers changing her identity, Emma becomes Anna Lipowski, a gentile. Also, living with Krysia is an orphan boy Lukasz Izakowicz, the only surviving child of a famous rabbi and his wife, both murdered by the Nazis. Anna identifies Lukasz as her brother. Anna’s already precarious situation is complicated by her introduction to the handsome Nazi who is so impressed by her German language skills (and her beauty) that he asks her to become his personal assistant. Kommandant Georj Richwalder, is a high-ranking official, in a command position. Urged by the resistance to use her position to access details of the Nazi occupation, Anna must compromise her safety—and her marriage vows—in order to help Jacob's cause. As the atrocities of war intensify, so does Anna's relationship with the Kommandant, building to a climax that risks not only her double life, but also the lives of those she loves.
Don Severe
