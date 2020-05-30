Book Reviews

“Child of Sonora”
By Joseph VanZutphen
250 pages
Many of us these days can relate to the feeling of life being upended, which holds true for Southern Arizona residents in modern times and for past generations in Joseph VanZutphen new book, “Child of Sonora.” Through the eyes of two 7-year-old boys — one living in Tohono O'odham territory as of 1848, the other in Scottsdale in 2017 — along with their families and friends, VanZutphen shares stark and poignant insights into O'odhams' endemic struggle with immigration policies for more than 170 years.
Both boys face the devastating loss of loved ones. Returning to his O'odham village after harvesting cactus fruit with father, young Jumping Badger ends up as the lone survivor of a brutal attack by a volunteer army sanctioned by President Polk. Trained soldiers then find and deliver the boy north to an Arizona mission school, where he's given the name Hilarion Marquez. Following his late father's advice of observing and learning about his adversaries, the youngster grows into a strong, trusted worker at San Mateo del Tumba Mission before he succeeds in escaping south to a distant O'odham village after the Mexican-American War ends.
In modern Scottsdale, life for young Colby Littlefield revolves around school and spending as much time as possible with his dad, Mel, as they both try to carry on after the death of Colby's dear mother. Operating his own landscaping business, Mel also is close to his three employees, and works to overcome his alcohol dependency as one of his trusted workers is targeted for deportation by the police and courts.
VanZutphen delves deeply into the longstanding issues of U.S./Mexican borders that eventually divided the traditional O'odham lands of the Desert, River and Sand tribes, followed by changing, contradictory employment and citizenship policies that ultimately led to 20th century deportations and formation of church sanctuary shelters in Southern Arizona.
“Child of Sonora” offer readers an appreciation for traditional O'odham culture and a better understanding of what sometimes deadly U.S. decisions and laws have imposed on this area's native peoples.
Karen Walenga
“If It Bleeds”
By Stephen King
Hodder & Stoughton
448 pages
“If It Bleeds,” Stephen King’s latest book, shot to the top of the best-seller list a week after publication. It contains four novella, “a short novel or long short story,” but that hardly gives the praise deserved to a master author. In some ways, King has been more successful with this technique than with his full-length novels.
The four Novella are “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” “The Life of Chuck,” “Rat” and the title work, “If It Bleeds.” Each stands alone, so sometimes it seems that several different authors may have developed the characters. But, make no mistake, this is King at his very best!
These tales contain those special touches and personalities that make readers rush to buy every King offering. In fact, the book’s release was pushed up as the threat of the corona virus threatened to force people to stay home, maybe reading more books and staying alive. Sounds almost like a Stephen King story plot!
“Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” tells a tale of a boy growing up with a powerful connection to his teacher. After the teacher dies, the boy sneaks his personal cell phone into Mr. Harrigan’s coffin with it turned on during burial. Strangely, the phone rings from the cemetery at times and carries their
connection until the boy eventually realizes he must stop. It’s a gentle coming-of-age tale about a youth putting his past behind him and moving on with life.
The most ghoulish story of the four, “If It Bleeds,” involves an evil character who enters the bodies and souls of others to create havoc and death just for the love of evil. He shifts from person to person while the story is like entering a dystopian world of uncontrolled horror.
“Rat” follows a writer (maybe someone like King) who goes off to a mountain cabin to finish a novel that seems impossible to work. Isolated far from the nearest town or security, and sick with flu, he struggles with his writing until a rat appears out of hole in the wall and begins to tutor and push the writer to grander achievements. The reader must accept the concept or simply turn to the next story while thinking “Ain’t no rat gonna turn a failing author into a best-selling author!” But, who knows? In a Stephen King novel, maybe stuff like that can happen.
At 448 pages, the collection may seem rather long. However, because it’s divided into four shorter works, reading one at a time allows a full experience. Besides, a reader may enjoy turning pages far into the night. These stories are that good, that captivating.
A.L. Shaff
“HOPI SUMMER: Letters from Ethel to Maud”
By Carolyn O'Bagy Davis
Rio Nuevo Publishers
160 pages
To read “HOPI SUMMER” is to better understand essential American history. The experience might be compared to discovering missing pieces of a complex puzzle.
Thanks to the letters written by Ethel Salyah Muchvo — a Hopi woman who spoke Tewa, Hopi and English, a woman who was a master craftsperson, maker of baskets and potter — to Maud Melville, who with her husband and three young children took an adventurous, 18,000-mile tour of the United States in 1927, the reader learns critical history not as told by an Anglo historian but as actually experienced by a Hopi family.
While other eastern Americans who had the time and money packed up their steamer trunks and took a grand tour of Europe, Carey E. Melville, a math professor who had earned sabbatical leave from Clark University, persuaded his wife and children that it would be more fun and educational to take a grand tour of the United States. The highlight of this rugged road trip was visiting and becoming close friends with Ethel and her husband Wilfred.
Many letters, pictures and gifts were exchanged between the two families for the next several years. Maud gave lectures about the Hopis and the Melville photographs and experiences became good copy for local eastern newspapers. Excellent copies of these early photos are included in this book.
Describing the Hopi mesas in a letter to her family at home, Maud wrote: "Never in my life have I been in such a place. The thrills we have every hour can't be put in a letter." Yet it is precisely because of these critical letters she and her family preserved that today's reader can gain a better understanding of what daily life was like for a Hopi family living in the 1920s and through the depression years of the 1930s.
Author Carolyn O'Bagy Davis does an excellent job of hinting at just enough of the sometimes historically recorded American history of how indigenous people were treated by the American government and Christian missionaries to entice the reader to learn more. She mentions the fact that the Native Americans were directed by the government to raise sheep and then told to slaughter them because raising sheep might not be such a great idea after all. She refers to the quarantines imposed because of untreatable contagious diseases.
Davis also refers to the practice of taking native children away from their parents and putting them in boarding schools where they were severely punished if they dared to speak any language other than English. The missionary goal was to turn "savages" into "civilized Christians" and the government legislators supported their efforts. Barbara Kingsolver's “The Deadwood Bible” helps to explain why the clueless missionaries were mostly unsuccessful.
For the reader who already has some understanding of Southwest history, this book is a nifty piece of the puzzle. For the reader who does not, it may inspire the desire to do some critical research.
Georgia Hotton
“Lethal Agent”
By Kyle Mills
Emily Bestler Books/Atria
370 pages
This is the most recent offering from the late Vince Flynn, authored by Kyle Mills. It clearly articulates that as long as bad guys run amok and/or power hungry politicians run for president, America will need the likes of Mitch Rapp.
The terrorist Mullah Sayid Halabi barely survives an attack by Rapp, a ex–CIA and a private security contractor. Halabi represents all terrorists who hate America. He is the self-prescribed “replacement” for Osama bin Laden.
As a crippled survivor of Rapp’s attempt to assassinate him, Halabi concocts an attack he believes no one would ever anticipate: to weaponize anthrax, slip it into the U. S. through the Mexican border, and target politicians who support Middle East intervention as well as “elite” members of society.
This attack is to paralyze U. S. citizens, causing chaos among an extremely divided populist. Though it is thwarted by DEA Agents, Halabi follows up with a new disease: YARS, a virus that will kill Westerners by the tens of millions and spark “a pandemic that would fundamentally change human existence for generations.”
One person Halabi doesn’t want to injure is the godless Senator Christine Barnett, the seemingly successor to President Josh Alexander. Americans don’t care about God, health care, or the environment, she muses privately. They just want “to hurt the people they hate.” As president, she will “get the hell out of the Middle East.” And she wants to destroy the presidency of the current chief executive, Alexander, and will destroy CIA Director Irene Kennedy and Rapp as well.
Meanwhile, Halabi “relished the thought” of Barnett exploiting his attacks for political gain. She’s too useful to attack because he knows she’s a traitor to America. Their biggest obstacle is Rapp, the paid assassin. “There were white hats and there were black hats,” Rapp muses. “When you killed all the people in the black hats, the job was done.”
This story is timely as the contrasts are so stark, especially with Barnett being a power-hungry politician who will stop at nothing to gain the U. S. presidency. Once in the White House, she will rule the nation to her liking, the Constitution be damned.
Mills does a great job carrying on Vince Flynn’s legacy; fans won’t be disappointed.
Don Severe
“the christmas train”
By David Baldacci
Warner Books
260 pages
Entering Union Station in Washington, D.C., where his cross-country train adventure would begin, Tom Langdon reflected on his recent experience at La Guardia Airport. Having returned from doing research in Italy for a fluff piece on wine-making, he’d been hung over and seriously questioning his relevance as a journalist.
While going through security, Tom’s patience was tested by an invasive wand search while another guard emptied the total contents of his bag onto the conveyor belt. Then, as if that wasn’t enough humiliation, his ID had raised a red flag and he was questioned by officials from the FBI, DEA and NYPD. It was too much. Tom had a meltdown. And it was a doozy!
Though all a case of mistaken identity, Tom was banned from any United States air carrier for two years. Consequently, he was preparing to board the Capitol Limited which would take him as far as Chicago. There, he’d transfer to the Southwest Chief going all the way to Los Angeles in time for Christmas and a visit with his girlfriend.
His plan was to write a piece of substance about his journey and the people he met. It was to be a time of renewal, an opportunity to “find himself” as he penned his way from coast to coast. Had he known what (and who) awaited him on the rails, he might have chosen to thumb his way to California.
If you’re a fan of David Baldacci’s thrillers, you may consider this a bit tame in comparison. Personally, I found it both educational (one learns a great deal about trains) and emotionally satisfying. With quirky characters, well-developed enough to catch and hold your attention, the author successfully melds a mystery missive with a touching tale of adventure, self-discovery and holiday magic. Worth the read at any season!
Bonnie Papenfuss
“A Beginning at the End”
By Mike Chen
MIRA Publishers
400 pages
The current crop of apocalyptic sci-fi books shows clearly that fiction is a form of thought experiment and that science fiction is really about the present time. I’ve got at least four books stacked by my chair that I’ve had to put down because the authors picked pandemic for their apocalypse and I don’t want to read them. Chen was coming to the Tucson Festival of Books, so I started reading his book with its hopeful title in March, having forgotten — if I knew — that he picked pandemic, too. I was able to keep reading this one. Chen’s book centers around people, not ideas, and that’s why it’s readable and hopeful in the current situation.
A decade after a global pandemic wiped out most of the planet’s population, the survivors are rebuilding the country, split between self-governing cities, hippie communes and wasteland gangs. The poor, as always, are stuck in one place or the other. Tensions are rising again, along with the threat of new outbreaks. The plot centers around Moira, a former child star voice artist who’s been hiding from her domineering stage dad for years; Rob, a single dad who has to keep proving to social services that he deserves custody of his daughter Sunny; and Krista, an event planner with a big heart and radical friends. Their challenges are both personal and communal, with society in such flux, but people of good heart usually find a way to achieve their dreams, especially with a little help from friends — and they do.
There’s definitely a difference between the newer sci-fi authors and the Boomers; Chen is new school. The real feat that Chen pulls off is to embed his hopefulness in an engaging plot, with likable characters, and to keep the politics offstage and out of total war, through compromise. Usually in these books there are clear winners and losers; Chen has written a way into the future that is workable and believable because the only thing that works in our lived reality is compromise: nobody wins everything but nobody loses everything, either. If only the politicians would quit living in the fantasy worlds of total domination and move into the world where the rest of humanity resides. Books like this remind us of what’s really possible. Recommended.
Em Maxwell
“A TALE OF HORNED OWLS”
By Yasmin John-Thorpe
42 pages
This carefully photographed book about great-horned owls in the Sonoran Desert sensitively explains and illustrates how four baby owlets are born, grow. and are cared for by their parents, Odin and Ossana Owl.
Author John-Thorpe cares as much about the accompanying photographs taken by residents of Quail Creek as she does about authentically portraying what it’s like to be a parent owl caring for four young owlets. Her sensitive and educational descriptions of raising four newborns when unusual snow arrives adds another dimension to this delightful, educational children’s book.
Read to children or read independently by young learners, this book will teach and illustrate about how life begins and matures for a family of owls.
The story ends with a quiz of 10 questions to see what children learned.
Ellen Sussman
“A Short History of the World”
By Christopher Lascelles
Crux Publishing Ltd.
276 words
The history of the world condensed into several hours of reading is remarkable. For those readers interested in history, but recoil from the idea of reading for days from a Tome, will find this book refreshing and informative. And, it may pique the interest of readers to research more thoroughly specific historical events.
It is a short overview of the history of mankind reaching back over the past million years or so. Though there are many books with the same theme, this one is a very good example of that genre. The author gives time lines of when the genus homo began, when homo sapien developed while all other species became extinct. The author follows the exit from Africa, the migration patterns that settled the world and the beginning of man living in communities as the agricultural revolution allowed civilization to begin.
This book covers ancient civilizations starting with the Sumerians and Egyptians as well as humans occupying the European and Asian continents. There are the highlights of the ancient world, the Assyrians, Hittites, Hebrews, Babylonians, Romans, as well as the Persian empire. And the interaction with Ancient Greece including the effect on western civilization.
Then there was the development of Christianity, Hinduism, Buddhism and Islam with the resulting effects these religions had on world history.
The book provides a good overview of world development after the fall of the Roman Empire into the modern times.
It is a fast read, perhaps completed in one sitting. As such, pour your favorite beverage, get comfortable and view or review our human history.
Don Severe