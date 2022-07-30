BOOK REVIEWS

“Forward”
By Dr. David Jeremiah
Thomas Nelson
215 pages
You are here for a purpose. If that were the only truth Dr. David Jeremiah conveyed in his book, “Forward,” it would be enough. But fortunately for us, fellow reader, the book presents a clear and motivating strategy for the path to true fulfillment. The heart of the message is unmistakable — before we can move forward at all, we must look Upward. Like road signs, “Forward” strives to point the way from where our lives are now to somewhere divinely ordained.
In rare fashion, this book is literally for everyone. It caters to the human being at its core, to our innate desire to be needed and applied toward some greater cause. Jeremiah reminds us that fulfillment comes when we live out our God-given purpose and then explains how to do so through a score of real-life examples. Each of these stories are living proof that we are called to use our talents, personality, and season of life to bring glory to the God who gave us those things in the first place.
A person’s purpose in life and the will of God are topics often viewed as vague and overwhelming; but I guarantee you will feel differently by the last page of this book. Feeling stuck, obscure, invisible? Read “Forward.”
Alyssa Bentham
“A Long Petal of the Sea”
By Isabel Allende
Ballantine Books
336 pages
Isabel Allende’s latest novel, “A Long Petal of The Sea,” weaves a wonderful love story into a remarkable narrative of 20th Century history. The story begins in Spain during the Spanish Civil War, which set the stage for World War II. The main characters are the Dalmau family who are on the Republican side of the conflict. One son, Guillem, is a common soldier while his brother Victor is a medical corpsman. Roser, a young women taken in by the family, has fallen in love with Guillem and is carrying his baby. As Franco’s forces prevail and Guillem is killed, Victor is forced to help his mother and Roser escape Spain. After a perilous trek over the Pyrenees to France they are incarcerated in French concentration camps.
The great Chilean poet, Pablo Neruda, is sympathetic to the Republican cause and pays for a ship, the Winnipeg, to carry two thousand Spanish refugees to Chile. To qualify for the voyage, Victor marries Roser and they sail as a family. At this point, the narrative introduces us to the Del Solars, an upper-class Chilean family with a young son empathetic to the emigre’s cause. As Victor enrolls in Medical School and Roser develops her remarkable musical talents, a series of complicated personal relationships develop.
Just as the Dalmau family is achieving a sense of belonging as Chileans, Salvador Allende is assassinated, and a military junta headed by Augusto Pinochet takes over Chile. As emigres from Republican Spain, the Dalmaus are instantly suspect and Victor is arrested, tortured, and thrown into a concentration camp. Eventually, he and Roser are able to reach Venezuela, which was democratic at that time. There they remain until the Pinochet government is removed. Somewhat reluctantly, they return to Chile which they realize has become their home.
Several love stories are woven throughout these historical events. The most moving of these relates how Victor and Roser’s marriage of convenience to enable them to board the Winnipeg changes through the years of tribulation. Both have affairs that complicate their relationship, but they become truly husband and wife.
Allende tells a beautiful love story woven into the fabric of dramatic historical events. As I read this story, I was fascinated by the history, and deeply moved by the warmly satisfying love stories involved. In short, Isabel Allende has given us another “winner.”
Don Cassiday
“Move: How the New Science of
Body Movement Can
Set Your Mind Free”
By Caroline Williams
Hanover Square Press 2022
256 pages
So much hope is packed into this little book: a mere 200 pages and 20 pages of notes, with a reminder of key points at the end of each chapter. The information here can improve the quality of your life at any age, even the “senior” years.
The knowledge is old; the scientific evidence is new. What’s good for your body is good for your mind, and vice versa.
As we age, the percentage of us that suffer from chronic conditions grows. We’re slower, our tissues start drying up, it’s harder to get out of bed to face the pain of the day. And this process affects our brain, as well.
Current research in brain science shows an amazing, accessible, affordable approach that can prevent and/or mitigate and slow down the progression of dementia and other diseases.
Though simple, it’s hard for some to implement, because it mostly relies on personal motivation. Physical activity — more than we usually get in modern lifestyles — is the key to health of body, mind, and spirit, at any age.
Here’s the good news: you don’t have to get to a gym, or invest in equipment. The equipment you need, we all have — our bodies. The only other thing we need is to use them, however we can.
For physical and mental health, it turns out, aerobic exercise isn’t as necessary as simply moving more. Moving while focusing on your body provides many of the same benefits as “working out” and can be done by anyone — young, old, able-bodied, injured, or chronically impeded.
Why is the psoas muscle so important? What does the vagus nerve have to do with health? You’ll find out in this sometimes dry, but mostly engaging book, full of anecdotes and interviews with scientists who have both done the research and the lifestyle changes to see if their research holds true.
There’s movement for everyone here, with looks at the benefits of walking, Pilates, Tai Chi, dance, and yoga — even Laughter Yoga — all of which can be modified to practice in chairs.
But the main message of the book is, you don’t need a class, you can build more movement into your everyday life, if you choose. And you can enjoy the process!
I bought the book, and I’ll echo its closing words: “…excuse me, there’s a dance party about to start in my kitchen.”
Em Maxwell
“Modern Icons:
The Sacrifice of Endangered Species
of the American Southwest”
By MF Dondelinger
RT Publishing
55 pages
With a deep passion for what is sacred and what is being sacrificed, talented artist and writer Mary Frances Dondelinger has created a compact and beautiful book that features the amazing animals, plants — and even the Gila River itself – that have become endangered or threatened with extinction in the here and now.
Her succinct introductions of each creature's or plant's locale includes their preferred habitats, the dangers they face, and a designation of endangered, threatened or, sadly, extinction since 2012.
Dondelinger's beautiful lifelike paintings of toads and frogs, ferrets and fish, jaguars and ocelots, snakes, chickens and birds, as well as various cactus, sunflowers and poppies, bring a colorful view to life on the surface of, yes, paper plates. Not the plain white ones, though. Encircled by a red and yellow perimeter on each plate is a life-like painting of one or two creatures, for a striking scene of 25 different animals, plants and the river, which Dondelinger created with egg tempera, 23-carat gold, and rabbit skin glue and acrylic.
Such a remarkable book in so many aspects by this Green Valley artist and author will stick with readers like me for sometime to come.
Karen Walenga
“The Accidental President”
By A. J. Baime
Mariner Books
464 pages
“The Accidental President” is a pleasant read that will take you away from the unpleasantness of today’s political situation. It covers the first five months of Harry Truman’s presidency. And a more exciting and challenging five months would be hard to find in our history.
Truman became vice president in an almost haphazard manner, with President Roosevelt seeming almost to not care who occupied the office, as if he thought he would live forever. Truman had settled into his new office and happily accepted its apparent unimportance when lightning struck. FDR, the nation’s first four-term president, suffered a stroke and died. Suddenly, Harry S. Truman of Independence, Missouri was President and forced to take up responsibilities of which he hadn’t an inkling of knowledge or experience.
Baime does a wonderful job describing how this humble man of the people assumed the mantle of power while retaining the simple outlook of the common man. Shortly after he became president, Germany surrendered, and Truman was faced with joining Churchill and Stalin at Potsdam. The Cold War was beginning to raise its ugly head and the author describes how Truman, with his simple straight forwardness, dealt with Stalin and Churchill. It says much of Truman that, despite his success in navigating the diplomatic shoals of Potsdam, he returned to the U.S. and said it would be “Just fine if I never stepped foot in Europe again.”
With the European war behind him, the greatest issue facing Truman was the Atom Bomb. Before becoming president, he was completely unaware of the Manhattan Project. Soon after learning of it, he was forced to decide whether to use the new weapon to force the Japanese surrender. It’s hard to imagine a more difficult decision than whether to destroy an entire city with women and children or continue with plans for a conventional invasion expected to kill millions, yet Harry Truman made that decision. Although it led the Japanese to unconditional surrender, it remains controversial to this day. Baime does an excellent job of explaining the thought process behind the final decision.
The author is clearly a fan of Harry Truman and presents the best side of this remarkable “accidental president.” It remains, however, a worthwhile read because the period covered and the decisions made laid the foundations for the world in which we live today. And if that’s not enough, know that reading about this “common man” of the people provides respite from the bitter politics ailing our nation today.
Don Cassiday
“The Girl With Braided Hair”
By Margaret Coel
Berkley Hardcover
304 pages
After my lengthy absence from Margaret Coel's Wind River Reservation mysteries series, it recently was comfortable to delve back into the world of hard-working Arapahoe attorney Vicky Holden in Lander, Wyoming, and her friend Father John O'Malley on the nearby Wind River Reservation.
When skeletal remains of a long-deceased woman brutally beaten to death are found near the reservation, Vicky is determined to find the truth even though her lover and law partner, Adam Lone Eagle, insists they drop the search for the killer and focus on current legal cases. But Vicky is soon receiving threats to stop investigating the young woman's death. She and Father John don't give up and discover that some members of the American Indian Movement, a 1970s activist group, may still be on the nearby reservation and could have been involved in several of the decades-old killings.
Through flashbacks, readers learn the story of the short life of a young singer and mother, Liz Plenty Horses, and her days associated with the AIM and its unfortunate legacy that included her and her AIM lover's murders, lies and lost friendships.
Father John discovers that some of the old AIM members may be living in Wind River area. Pressed to take a sabbatical in Rome, the priest instead focuses on the search for the killer of several of Liz's old friends and whomever is now threatening Vicky's life.
Coel's spot-on descriptions of the Wyoming landscapes and characters are excellent, as usual. And the addition of Vicky's own grown children adds poignant insight into her determination to finally bring some justice to Liz and closure for Liz's daughter.
Karen Walenga
BOOK EVENTS
• The Page Turner's Book Club will discuss “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone,” by Lori Gottlieb, on Monday, August 15, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N. La Cañada Drive.
• The free First Friday Music, featuring Desert Cree, is August 5 at 3 p.m. at the library.
TOP TEN
The 10 most popular books at Joyner-Green Valley Library for the past month:
“Shadows Reel,” by C.J. Box
“Nothing to Lose,” by Judith A. Jance
“The Match,” by Harlan Coben
“The 6:20 man: a thriller,” by David Baldacci
“One Step Too Far,” by Lisa Gardner
“Dream Town,” by David Baldacci
“The Island,” by Adrian McKinty
“The Horse Woman: a novel,” by James Patterson
“Abandoned In Death,” by J.D. Robb
“James Patterson: the stories of my life,” by James Patterson