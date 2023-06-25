“City of Newsmen”
By Kathryn McGarr
University of Chicago Press
304 Pages
It is axiomatic that democracy cannot survive without a free press. Kathryn McGarr’s “City of Newsmen” drives this point home with a comprehensive analysis of the relationship between our government and the press through the critical period of World War II and the Cold War.
She identifies two misconceptions of press/government relations of the ‘40s and ‘50s: that the press was trustworthy then but not now and that reporters had no influence on the news reported. She emphasizes that journalists of that era proved that journalism is the first draft of history.
McGarr describes how these gentlemen of the press in our national capital formed social clubs to network with government officials and other leaders. They saw themselves as the conscience of the nation and conducted themselves accordingly. They influenced public policy as well as reported on it.
Imperialism is an example. Ostensibly, we stood against the colonial empires of nations that were our allies in World War II. Yet, necessity forced us to support colonial powers like Britain, France and Holland. Leading journalists were tempted to speak out against our stand but — recognizing the same realities our government did — they bit their tongue and supported our allies while enabling our façade of anti-colonialism.
Of particular interest to me was McGarr’s revelations of the Cuban Missile Crisis which I experienced as a pilot ready to go to war. At the time, we were surprised by President Kennedy’s TV announcement, presented as if we had just learned of Russia’s move into Cuba. She presents evidence that several journalists were aware of the Russian move but were constrained by CIA pleas not to reveal their findings.
The conclusion I drew from this very readable story was that we are indeed fortunate that, regardless of their flaws and the dangerous times, our free press has served our democracy well and is likely to continue to do so as our world changes.
— Don Cassiday
“Golddigger: The Life of Nellie Cashman”
By Kathleen Morris
Dunraven Press
336 Pages
Author Kathleen Morris has struck gold. With her gift of storytelling, meticulous attention to historical details, and well-developed characters, she brings to life the legendary and indomitable-spirited Nellie Cashman in “Golddigger.”
Her newest book is a standout. The story is narrated in the first person as Nellie sweeps the reader into the era of the Old West. It's here on the western frontier she can live on her own terms. Nellie finds the freedom she always yearned for plus numerous opportunities to explore new places. Her obsession with gold and silver mining moves her adventures from remote places in the Southwest to California into Yukon and Alaska.
She was a forward-thinking woman with a keen business sense that ultimately led her to develop successful enterprises operating restaurants, boarding houses and mining operations. Her establishments encouraged congeniality, friendships and fairness in her business dealings. Nellie realized she could learn from everyone she met no matter what culture they represented. Their stalwart support contributed to her prosperity.
Nellie's faith and her family were her anchors. Through her dedicated fundraising efforts, she generously donated to churches and hospitals. When her widowed sister passed away Nellie became the caretaker for five young children. She lovingly embraced her new role while trying to balance her wanderlust feelings. Actual photographs of the characters and a few personal letters written by Nellie are included at the back of the book.
The story of a strong independent woman living on the frontier will resonate with many readers.
— Sue Ready
"The Way of the Bear"
By Anne Hillerman
Harper
288 Pages
Anne Hillerman’s latest Leaphorn, Chee & Manuelito novel, “The Way of the Bear,” is another winner. Like its predecessors, it’s an exciting mystery that takes place in Navajo lands and reveals aspects of Navajo culture.
The main characters, Bernadette “Bernie” Manuelito and Jim Chee, have just undergone a “tornado of turmoil” resulting from his promotion to Lieutenant in the Navajo Police while her application to become a detective was rejected. They are visiting Bears Ears National Monument where Chee must interview a noted archeologist who’s expressed interest in funding a memorial honoring Navajo Police.
The story begins as Bernie is visiting the Monument alone and hears rifle shots just before a mysterious truck tries to run her down. She evades the killers and heads for their motel to meet her husband. She encounters a vehicle driving erratically before pulling off the road. She stops to investigate and finds a young couple racing to the hospital but forced to stop because their baby was not waiting and delivery was imminent. Bernie assists with the delivery and the couple proceeds to the hospital with their newborn. We later discover the new father works for the archeologist Chee is to visit and assists with the contact.
The next day Chee and the security man visit the archeologist’s home and discover a crime scene including a body, a shattered front door and no archeologist. They are then drafted by the sheriff to help with the investigation and search for the missing archeologist. Having seen an abandoned car at the Monument, Bernie is asked to check it out. Meanwhile, Chee searches for the missing man.
Both Chee and Bernie meet a challenge as they search. As she locates the missing car, the same people who attacked her the previous evening confront her. Bullets fly, true characters are revealed and the tale ends leaving a wonderful platform to build the next Leaphorn, Chee and Manuelito novel on.
Once again, Anne Hillerman has honored her father by extending the life of this wonderful series.
— Don Cassiday
“Aging Optimally: Essential Tools for Healing Pain of Body, Mind and Spirit”
By Dr. Carol L. Monson
Kindle Edition
359 Pages
Seasonal Green Valley resident and retired primary care physician Dr. Carol L. Monson compiled a readable guide for maintaining (or obtaining) better health as you grow older. In “Aging Optimally,” she shares her decades of scientific and anecdotal knowledge that encompasses nearly all aspects of human health.
No topic is off-limits, from sex to fish oil. Dr. Monson shares information and tips ranging from the mind-body connection and yoga to traditional Western medicine and chiropractic manipulation. She breaks the book down into clearly labeled chapters and sections so readers can skip to a certain topic or start at the beginning and work their way through from the beginning.
Dr. Monson seeks to help readers heal the hurts in their own bodies and minds through the teachings in her book. She includes an extensive index to cite her sources and to offer additional information. She sprinkled quotes from well-known figures such as John Lennon and Mark Twain throughout the text, adding a human touch to the oftentimes clinical world of medicine.
— Jolyn Young
BOOK EVENTS
All events are held at the Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N. La Canada Drive, Green Valley.
• Poet’s Corner: Thursdays, July 13 and July 27 from 3-4:30 p.m.
• Page Turner’s Book Club: Monday, July 17 from 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m. Discussing “Running With Sherman: The Donkey With The Heart Of A Hero,” by Christopher McDougall
