"Storm Watch"
By C.J. Box
G.P. Putnam’s Sons
368 pages
“Storm Watch” is C.J. Box’s 23rd novel in the Joe Pickett series and, in my opinion, is his best and most exciting yet. As loyal fans appreciate, Joe Pickett is a Wyoming game warden who somehow always manages to become entangled in crimes well outside his responsibilities.
This most recent adventure begins in a fierce winter storm as Joe tracks an elk seriously wounded on the highway. While tracking the elk into the forest, Joe comes upon a mysterious metal building containing a murdered man’s body. While checking the scene, he is fired on by an unknown sniper atop a nearby mountain.
The storm prevents pursuing the shooter, but Joe reports the situation to both the Sheriff and the foreman of the ranch. The mystery deepens the next day when the ranch foreman refuses to explain the purpose of the building and the Sheriff finds no body on the site.
The plot thickens when Joe learns there are members of a self-styled militia planning some kind of rebellion. Enter falconer Nate Romanowski, long time friend and former special ops combatant. His involvement arises as the rebels attempt to recruit him to their cause.
Sheridan, his oldest daughter, joins the action by working as a falconer with Nate. She has a tentative relationship with the son of the foreman of the ranch where body was found. This young man possesses an assault rifle and is intent on being involved in the plotted rebellion.
Then Wyoming’s governor visits Joe’s hometown. Joe addresses this issue while Nate interferes with the militia men. Once again, Box has given us an exciting story built around a timely theme and with fascinating characters both good guys and bad. If this is your first Joe Pickett book, you’ll no doubt want more.
— Don Cassiday
“Rim to River: Looking into the Heart of Arizona”
By Tom Zoellner
376 pages
University of Arizona Press
Good reporters know a phone interview is nothing compared to looking somebody in the eye and asking questions. Tom Zoellner is a good reporter.
He walked Arizona from top to bottom to, as he puts it, “come to terms” with his home state.
His newest book is comprised of 17 essays written based on that journey. Lucky for us, Zoellner came through Green Valley.
It’s easy to collapse into stereotypes in a book like this, and at times it appears Zoellner does just that — can one really know the soul of a state through just one hike? Then you realize a lot of what we’d dismiss as stereotypes are actually spot-on accurate. Almost to our chagrin.
The stucco suburbs, mining, state politics, you name it. But within those glimpses into reality Zoellner finds a depth that keeps you coming back, then wins you over. It’s Arizona 101 delivered by somebody who grew up here and cares about the state — enough to expose the beautiful and the not so.
His description of Green Valley will bring knowing nods, new insights and a little bit of, “Well, I’m glad he didn’t tell everything.”
If you’re proud of Arizona and want to share the beauty, history and people with friends, here’s your book.
— Dan Shearer
"The Other Side of Silence"
By Mahnaz Afkhami
The University of North Carolina Press
320 pages
“The Other Side of Silence” is written by Mahnaz Afkhani, an Iranian woman who set out to help the women of her country obtain their basic human rights and dignity. Her resume includes service on Iran’s United Nations Delegation, leadership of Women of Iran and serving in Iran’s cabinet.
After graduating college and getting married, Afkhani was asked to serve on the Iranian UN delegation. There she was asked to head the Women of Iran, and this led to her eventual assignment as the first female member of the country’s cabinet in the Shah’s government.
Working with royalty, princesses, princes and ultimately, the Shah himself, her experiences made her vulnerable to governmental sanctions when the Khomeini revolution occurred. While attending a meeting in the United States, her husband calls to warn her not to return or she faces arrest and likely execution. Later, he too escapes, and they become American citizens living in Washington, D. C.
Exile becomes an inducement for further service to humanity as she assumes leadership of a variety of international organizations working to achieve equity and justice for women throughout the world. Her emphasis and philosophy in this effort are based on the famous Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the United Nations. She insists all our rights are based on a common humanity rather than identities related to race, gender, religion, nationality, or any other category.
A Shiite Muslim, she is philosophically ecumenical and fiercely against the path taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran. Aware of show trials, imprisonment, torture, and execution of colleagues and friends, she believes “everyone is terrified” yet holds steady in her beliefs and efforts to change these unfortunate developments in her native country and the world.
— Don Cassiday
“Love, Africa”
By Jeffrey Gettleman
HarperCollins
326 pages
I’m intrigued by all tales of Africa, and this book is a riveting portrayal of an outsider’s fascination with and near-assimilation into the continent. Author Jeffrey Gettleman was a New York Times journalist assigned to his dream job of reporting from Africa.
But “Love, Africa” is about more than just a foreigner in a foreign land. It’s about romantic love (Gettleman’s girlfriend joins him overseas, even though he was a terrible partner at times), love of country (both of origin and adopted), passion for his work and the things he must do in order to report well and accurately.
It’s a story full of conflict that will open a reader’s eyes to parts of the world we rarely experience except through a reporter’s eyes. It makes us question why we love our own home (or if we do) and how far we would go in the name of adventure. Gettleman, like many journalists working in dangerous parts of the world, risked his life daily to get the story and send it home for Americans to read in comfort.
His wife joined him as a videographer, and their two sons were born in a hospital in Nairobi as the electricity flickered on and off. As expected by the locals, the Gettlemans hired a nanny, who had a nanny, who in turn hired her own nanny.
“Love, Africa” is an honest, heartfelt tale about a complicated country from the outside perspective of someone who loved the continent and spent enough years there to share an in-depth look with the rest of us.
— Jolyn Young
Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N La Canada Dr, Green Valley
