BOOK REVIEWS

“Total Power”
By Kyle Mills
Emily Bestler Books/ATRIA
370 pages
This thriller, possibly better identified as a “chiller,” is another in the No. 1 NYT bestselling Vince Flynn Mitch Rapp series. It’s a race against time when ISIS members, with the help of a domestic terrorist, shut down the entire U.S. power grid, plunging the country into total chaos. Death and destruction follow in this harrowing catastrophe.
When Mitch Rapp captures an ISIS top technology expert, he reveals that he was on his way to meet a man who claims to have the ability to bring down America’s power grid. Rapp is determined to eliminate this shadowy figure, but the CIA’s trap fails.
The agency is still trying to determine what went wrong when ISIS operatives help this cyber terrorist do what he said he could — plunge the country into darkness. With no concept of how this unprecedented act was accomplished, the task of getting the power back on could take months. Perhaps even years. As such the U.S.A., as we know it would no longer exist.
Rapp and his team embark on a desperate search for the only people who know how to repair the damage — the ones responsible for the system’s closure. But his operating environment is like nothing he’s experienced before. Computers and communication networks are shut down, fuel can no longer be pumped from gas stations, water and sanitation systems are on the brink of collapse, and the supply of food is running out. All consumable items are no longer available. It is every person for themselves. Human nature survival instincts take over.
Can Rapp get the lights back on before America descends irreversibly into chaos, looting, killing and complete anarchy?
This compulsive thriller proves once again that the Mitch Rapp series is one of the best when it comes to the world of special ops. This is a timely read, but chilling and quite scary. It reminds us that we are not immune to such terribly calamitous occurrences.
Don Severe
“Stories from Way Out West”
By Bill Fearnow
256 pages
Those of us who’ve called Arizona home for some time, as well as visitors who enjoy the diversity of the Grand Canyon state, can relish all that is quirky, sometimes downright strange, yet deeply true and touching in the mix of short stories that Tubac writer Bill Fearnow, a retired lawyer and English major, has expertly crafted.
Enjoy true-to-life dialog and recognizable settings, a mix of modern-day characters from teenagers to seniors, many of them facing love and loss, topped by Fearnow’s spot-on way with words that brought a smile to my face.
Amongst the tales told: the title story of a wayward college student from New York who arrives in Phoenix hoping to inherit what’s left of his estranged father’s money. After a long, wild journey up from Phoenix to the Mogollon Rim with his “guide,” Evan tries to make some sense of just what he has gotten into.
There’s also a group of Tucson neighbors trying to get along and make some music, unless the Palo Verde nuclear power plant west of Phoenix actually has been bombed ...
And young and naive Carly — a teenager coming of age and providing companionship to a hospitalized elderly woman — spends time watching an venerable opera that the old woman adores, but finds it has no relevance to this struggling high schooler’s life. Or does it?
This mix of fictional families, students, lawyers and more ring true. It’s one of those books that will linger on your mind.
Karen Walenga
“Where the Light Enters”
By Jill Biden
Flatiron Books
224 pages
When I picked up Jill Biden’s “When the Light Enters,” I expected another political diatribe or justification. I was wrong and exceptionally pleased at the moving story of a loving family I discovered.
Jill begins with some biographical reminiscences and explains her life goal, to be a teacher. A failed marriage left her circumspect about any future relationships. And then Congressman Joe Biden called her. He had received her number from his older brother, Frank. Having lost his wife and baby daughter in a tragic auto accident, he was finally beginning to date again. She was reluctant to agree to a date that evening because she already had a date. Joe asked her to break it since he had to return to Washington the following day. After an hour’s consideration, she broke the date and went out with Joe.
The following two-year courtship saw Jill fitting into Joe’s family wonderfully, yet she hesitated, remembering the disappointment of her divorce and her commitment to teaching. Finally, after several proposals, Joe pressed the issue and Jill said “Yes.”
From this point, the book is a remarkable narrative of a loving family as Jill becomes truly the mother of Joe’s boys, they have a daughter, and Jill provides a steady life for them all in spite of the unusual demands on a political wife. As promised, Joe encourages her to pursue her dream of teaching, which she loves and does so well.
After serving in Iraq, their son Beau dies of brain cancer. Jill honors his service by actively supporting military wives and families of wounded servicemen and women. Exposed to the tragic results of combat and its effect upon families, her faith and hope are challenged but she faces these challenges with the certainty of love, the love her family has for her and her love for them.
Irrespective of the tragedy described in this book, it is a joy to read. As you delve into it, you forget the political ideology her very name invokes and you find a stirring testament to love and the human spirit.
Don Cassiday
“Death In Sicily”
By Andrea Camilleri
Penguin Books
667 pages
As I waited for the newest Donna Leon mystery, I searched for some read-alikes, and the Inspector Montalbano of Sicily series was the first suggested. “Death In Sicily” is actually an omnibus edition of the first three books in the series. By the time I finished the third one, I knew I was in for the long haul.
The author was a former television producer and director who worked on the Italian production of the Maigret series; he was privileged to observe the playwright who adapted the novels for the screen. It was a masterclass in storytelling, he says. Over the course of these three books, he learned character development, one of the most important things in a series: it’s not only the mystery plot, but the setting and characters that bring the stories to life — particularly necessary when death is a major theme.
Inspector Montalbano is a sensualist, delighting in the taste of wine, women, and food. He’s always trying to balance the need to maintain order without the harshness of enforcing the letter of the law. A need for justice and a tender heart don’t coexist comfortably. He’s impatient with his superiors and his staff, and it goes the other way, too. He’s in the process of possibly building a family in these first three books, something he wants and pushes away with the same amount of energy. I overlook how he thinks all the younger women are after him, since the other bits make up for it: interesting plots, village antics, quirky and sympathetic characters, lots of food — worth reading for menu ideas alone!
Will Montalbano and his long-distance Livia ever commit to marriage? Will he finally go too far and actually punch one of his subordinates? Or his boss? What delicious strange delicacy will housekeeper Adelina leave for dinner next?
I enjoyed Montalbano’s Sicily as much as Brunelli’s Venice. I’m not sure I’ll ever like Montalbano as much as I do Brunelli; he’s a much cruder and more cynical guy. But he is equally as honorable in his job, and that’s his saving grace. As all mystery readers know, a simple seaside village in any country can play host to an infinite amount of murder despite its quaint atmosphere. It’s what keeps us reading.
Alas, October 2021 will be the publication of the final, 28th novel.
Em Maxwell
“The Red Book (Black Book #2)”
By James Patterson & David Ellis
Little, Brown and Company
384 pages
James Patterson’s “The Red Book” is simply not the novel for everyone. But like so many of his many, many books, it’s perfect for those who know him and his raw, tough cop stories. Some critics claim it may be Patterson’s best book in recent years.
Chicago Detective Billy Harney is assigned to find the crooks who killed four people in the Chicago streets, including a young girl. However, detective department bosses want him to fail. Then the story begins to pile on even more with internal problems as everything seems to say the case can’t be solved and Harney can’t succeed.
“He’s here somewhere. I know it. And the girl might still be alive!” opens the novel about gangs that snatch girls from 13 to 16 (often from poorer European countries) and force them into prostitution and drug addiction. Ah, but the story takes off in at least five different directions as it
deals with dirty cops, police officers’ family disruptions, and a bunch of other sub-plots. And as usual, Patterson uses the language of those cops, the crooks they confront and the Chicago citizens who live and struggle in the slums of the city. It’s raw, it’s tough-man cave language and it’s just not for all readers’ tastes.
And as usual, Patterson almost brings the story to a complete and satisfying ending, thus setting up his next novel in this series. Asked to give it a rating, I’d say a 4 out of 5 in cop fiction and a 3 in overall reading. Not exactly bad, but also not too good.
A.L. Shaff
“The DEFICIT MYTH:
Modern Monetary Theory”
By Stephanie Kelton
Public Affairs/ Hachette
263 pages
For those who may be stressed out believing that their children or grandchildren might have to pay for the trillion dollar debts the U.S. is now incurring, this could be “the most important book” you’ll ever read. For those who think any politician’s promotion of a Green New Deal is an impossible dream, this book definitely worth reading. For those who run away from anything having to do with understanding economics, know that with the help of skillful editors Kelton’s book is a game changing, entertaining book about the “dismal science” called economics.
He starts with this quote from Mark Twain: “It ain’t what you know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.”
Why is it that our lawmakers, Republicans or Democrats, all make the same mistake of equating federal government budgets with household, business, or state and local government budgets? The latter can all go bankrupt, but Uncle Sam cannot. When he needs more money, he can print it.
The question before policymaking lawmakers is generally: “How are you going to pay for it?” Democrats are likely to answer: “With increased taxes or eliminating loopholes.” Republicans: “By cutting entitlements.” The failure to see the distinction between Issuer and Users is so baked into our public discourse that even when a rare politician sees it, he or she rarely has the courage to stand up and say “yes, we can do this.” When the U.S. needs dollars, the Fed can get them flying off their printing presses within seconds.
When Kennedy proposed landing a man on the moon, he was not asked, “Where will the money come from?” The United States did it without hurting Uncle Sam or future grandchildren at all. When President Nixon took the United States off the gold standard, he essentially took restraints off the federal government’s ability to print money. However, there was no parallel paradigm shift in political thinking. Politicians continue to argue that unless you can explain what you’re going to give up to get anything new — unless it’s a smarter military drone or laser killer — they will not approve it.
Is Kelton proposing unlimited printing of money to solve all of our problems? Absolutely not. The constraints have to be equitable, sensible use of our real resources, including human resources, clean water, safe transportation, food, education and others. Full employment with government being the employer of last resort so that there isn’t any acceptable rate of unemployment. Government jobs to be paid for by Uncle Sam, but to be spent in local communities which need better schools, hospitals, parks and public transportation.
The goal of Modern Monetary Theory is zero unemployment, sustainable use of real productive resources, control of inflation, and building a caring, healthy environment for everyone. Uncle Sam can do that. Do we understand that? It’s not an economic question; it is a question of political will.
Georgia Hotton
“Killing Crazy Horse:
The Merciless Indian
Wars in America”
By Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard
Henry Holt & Company
320 pages
This is a recent installment of the multimillion-selling “Killing” series. It is a gripping journey through America’s historic clashes between Native Americans and settlers. As expected, its beginning is in the Eastern U.S. and involves many Native American tribes including the Creek, Seminoles and Cherokee. It is the history of the European settlers along with the politicians and their interface with the Native Americans from the beginning in the 1600s to the end at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, in December 1890. Fundamentally the issue involved those who occupied the land and those who wanted it for their own purposes.
The bloody Battle of Tippecanoe was a very significant one. It’s 1811 and President James Madison orders the destruction of Shawnee warrior chief Tecumseh’s alliance of tribes in the Great Lakes region. But while General William Henry Harrison would win this fight, the armed conflict between Native Americans and the newly formed United States would rage on for decades.
The authors venture through the fraught history of our country’s founding on already occupied lands, from General Andrew Jackson’s brutal battles with the Creek Nation, to President James Monroe’s epic “sea to shining sea” policy, then to President Martin Van Buren’s cruel enforcement of a “treaty” that forced the Cherokee Nation out of their homelands along what would be called the Trail of Tears. Readers are taken behind the legends to reveal some never-before-told historical moments in the fascinating creation story of America.
This fast-paced, wild ride through the American frontier may shock readers and impart unexpected lessons that reverberate to this day. Though the title highlights the Sioux warrior Crazy Horse, he is one of many including Sitting Bull, Quanah Parker, Red Cloud, Cochise, Geronimo and Chief Joseph.
For those readers who enjoy American history and a focus on the Native Americans, this will be a great read. It is a fast paced page-turner.
Don Severe
