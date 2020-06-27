Book Reviews

“The Jane Austen Society”
By Natalie Jenner
St Martin's Press
320 pages
The jacket copy says that fans of the Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society and The Chilbury Ladies’ Choir will enjoy this book; I’m a fan of the first and not of the second, but I did enjoy this historical fiction tribute to Jane Austen and her fans. I think the book was written expressly for them; deeper familiarity with her novels would certainly enhance the reading. I’m not sure that it will convert those unfamiliar with her work; it didn’t inspire me to reread Austen, but it kept my interest because it celebrates reading.
Jenner has invented a group of characters who form the Jane Austen Society in the post-WWII village of Chawton (Austen’s historic home). In homage to Austen, she concentrates on illustrating issues of class and romantic expectations in the closed-environment Petri dish of an English village; in service to her own muse, there’s a 21st century perspective that makes it more bearable to me than Austen’s own works.
The author’s outlier characters, Evie and Adam (oh, the symbolism — but no, there’s a huge age gap and they’re never associated romantically) are the ones who made the book interesting to me. I really liked them. Adam, a village farmer, discovers Austen from the visit of an American girl on an Austen pilgrimage in 1932, thereby obtaining the gift of companionship and wisdom that books can bring to a lonely life.
Evie’s introduced to Austen in school by the dynamic village teacher. Though she has to leave the village school before graduation in order to work in the manor where Austen once lived, she has her master reading list and she’s able to nurture her native intelligence through access to the manor library.
Most of the other characters are flawed but sympathetic, just like real life. The village doctor, the village lawyer, and the lady of the manor all have starring roles, along with the teacher and the American — later a movie star who never lost her love for Austen — her movie producer fiancé, and a Sotheby’s assistant director of estate sales. Couples find happiness and the entwined threads all tie up nicely in the end. I’ll look forward to another book from the author, especially if she steps further from Austen’s shadow.
Em Maxwell
“Walk the Wire”
By David Baldacci
Macmillan
433 pages
In “Walk the Wire,” David Baldacci delivers exactly what his readers demand, but this time with much gore and added sleuthing skills. Released within this last year, the novel quickly shot to the No. 2 spot on the bestseller fiction list. It’s definitely a Baldacci book, but definitely not at the level of his best work.
Amos Decker, the sleuth with the perfect memory, solves a gruesome murder in a North Dakota oil town that also houses a mysterious United States military radar base. It also abuts a religious cult community. When Decker and his female FBI colleague Alex Jamison are called to London, North Dakota, they instantly sense that the thriving oil fracking town is ripe for trouble.
The promise of a second oil rush has attracted an onslaught of newcomers, all hoping for a windfall, and the community is growing faster than the it can adapt. The sudden boom also creates a slew of problems, including drugs, property theft, prostitution and murder.
Decker and Jamison are charged to investigate the death of Irene Cramer, whose body was expertly autopsied then dumped — which begins the odd events in the case. As they dig into Irene's life, they discover the woman who worked by night as a prostitute also taught school for a local religious sect by day. In some way, the sect existed on land once used as a mysterious military base.
So, London, North Dakota is a town dominated by shady business owners, shady government officials and cult religious outsiders, all attempting to hide their secrets. When corpses begin dropping, Decker must apply his extraordinary memory and detective skills. At just the right moment before the boom town explodes, an unknown ally appears to help Decker root out the killer and defeat the evil forces. Dozens, maybe hundreds, of baddies get blown away by Decker and friends.
I’m still scratching my bald head about how the title “Walk the Wire” connects with the content of the novel. Maybe that will come with a follow-up novel. Then again, maybe that’s part of the mystery.
A.L. Shaff
“Making Teresa Disappear”
By Duke Southard
Wheatmark
309 pages
Who would murder a popular South Jersey gym teacher, and why have authorities refused to talk about the case? It's up to young newspaper reporter Josh Solomon to investigate and find some answers in this modern "who-done-it," the latest work by award-winning author Duke Southard of Green Valley.
Teachers and students at Garden City High School are understandably shocked by P.E. teacher Teresa Owen's murder in her own home, including 17-year-old Jill Hanson, a smart, insightful high school student who, with two girlfriends, recently witnessed up close the death of a local man. Glued to his cell phone, Jonathan Ingersoll walked right in front of New Jersey Public Transit bus, and Jill becomes convinced he was predestined to suffer that deadly fate.
The question of “do we live by accident and die by accident, or do we live by plan and die by plan?” also grabs ahold of Solomon after he interviews Jill, who shares her conviction with him after having read in class “The Bridge of San Luis Rey,” Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize winning novel.
When local and state police, as well as Josh's editor at the Garden City Courier, insist Josh end his investigation into Owen's murder, he and colleague Annie Porter continue searching for answers about the late Mr. Ingersoll and his widow, incidences of drug peddling at the high school, and Owen's role in the heinous affair.
Southard's well-written, insightful and twisting modern mystery tale is sure to satisfy readers rooting for the good guys.
Karen Walenga
“Life in a Jar: The Irena Sendler Project”
By Jack Mayer
Long Trail Press
396 pages
“Life in a Jar” is the unforgettable story of one woman’s indescribable courage in the face of Nazi terror and the coming-of-age of three teenage girls from rural Kansas. After being transferred into Mr. Conrad’s Creative Social Studies class in Uniontown, Kansas, Liz Cambers needed a National History Day project. One day, paging through U.S. and News Report, a story on Irena Sendler, a Polish nurse who saved 2,500 Jewish children from the Warsaw Ghetto, caught Liz’s attention. Who was this person? Why didn’t Mr. Conrad know anything about her? Did Irena really save that many children and why did she do it? After recruiting two other students, Megan and Sabrina, the trio begin an intense research project to learn about Sendler.
The author tells us about the girls’ unique family stories and challenges. Before long the girls are consumed in Sendler’s story. Irena, a 29-year-old nurse in Poland, manages to get a permit to enter the Jewish Ghetto in Warsaw in 1939 to check for signs of typhus. More than 500,000 Jews were herded into the Ghetto to await liquidation at Triblinka.
Mayer describes in vivid detail the Nazi “Decrees” from 1939 to 1942, which brutally ruled every aspect of life in the Ghetto. In the face of all this tragedy, Irena managed to smuggle children to safety while burying lists with the children’s real names in jars under an apple tree. Irena knew that any misstep would cost both her and her family’s lives.
Mayer returns to the story of Liz, Megan and Sabrina, who won the Kansas History Day competition with their short play titled “Life in a Jar.” Before long they find themselves on a trip to Poland to meet 92-year-old Irena Sendler. Predictably, the meeting and entire project profoundly changes these young girls, who began by simply needing to complete a class project.
This book is a must-read for anyone who wants to understand the motto from the Jewish Talmud hanging over Mr. C’s classroom blackboard: “Who changes one person, changes the whole world.”
Fred Ginocchio
“CRASH COURSE:
From the Good War
to the Forever War”
By H. Bruce Franklin
Rutgers University Press
274 pages
This is Franklin's personal account of how he became an active anti-war actor. Fired from Stanford for his activism, he was later hired at Rutgers to teach "Vietnam and America" as an undergraduate course every year and a graduate seminar every three years from 1980 to 2016, when he retired.
He writes that "these courses became magnets, first for military reservists and others in programs where tuition was paid by the military, and later for an increasing flow of veterans of our various wars."
Franklin produces convincing evidence that the Forever War began even before the dropping of the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki because Truman and the American hawks wanted to maintain a powerful presence in Asia and deny the communists as much as possible. Even as WWII ended, Truman was promising Charles de Gaulle support in regaining control of Vietnam. U.S. involvement in Vietnam began in 1945.
As a navigator in the U.S. Air Force, Franklin came to realize it was the U.S. threatening the Soviets that was escalating Cold War tensions. He further realized the dangers of a stupid mistake on the part of any military personnel could lead to catastrophic events for the entire world. And he came quickly to realize that the government was lying to the American people about what was happening.
Franklin clearly argues that the government doesn't want American voters to know what their military is doing. As an Air Force Lieutenant, he challenged one captain about what the men were being told in a wing briefing: "Our responsibility in Intelligence is to explain it in such a way that the men are willing to carry it out." In other words, don't confuse the men about their mission. Keep it simple; they're trained to be killers not thinkers, certainly not questioners.
Neither the fighters themselves nor the American public knew either the history behind their engagements or the truth of what was actually happening during any current conflict. Americans knew about Jane Fonda and the draft dodgers; they did not know that there were more deserters from the military than there were draft dodgers. They did not know how common fragging was. They did not know of the major military mistakes made by MacArthur in Korea or Westmoreland in Vietnam.
Those who accept the necessity of military defense may find this book disturbing. Those who question being able to bomb people into accepting democracy will find it enlightening. It could well serve as the basis for a good book discussion.
Georgia Hotton
“SPIES IN THE FAMILY”
By Eva Dillon
HarperCollins
352 pages
This is a heartfelt and riveting true-life thriller. A revealing memoir from the daughter of an American intelligence officer—the astonishing true story of two spies and their families on opposite sides of the Cold War.
In the summer of 1975, 17-year-old Eva Dillon was living in New Delhi with her family when her father was exposed as a CIA spy. Eva had long believed her father was a U.S. State Department employee as the family moved to various countries away from the U.S. She had no idea he was handling the CIA’s highest-ranking double agent — Dmitri Fedorovich Polyakov — a Soviet general whose code name was TOPHAT.
Dillon’s father and Polyakov had a close friendship that went back years, to their first meeting in the mid-1960s. At the height of the Cold War, the Russian double agent offered the CIA an unfiltered view into the inner most secrets of Soviet intelligence. And, he was not asking to be paid. In his mind, he was doing this for his motherland, Russia. His collaboration helped ensure that tensions between the two nuclear superpowers did not escalate into a shooting war.
Spanning many years and three continents, this book is a deeply researched account of two families on opposite sides of the lethal espionage campaigns of the Cold War, and two men whose devoted friendship lasted a lifetime, until the devastating final days of their lives. With impeccable insider access to both families as well as knowledgeable CIA and FBI officers, Dillon goes beyond the fog of secrecy to craft an unforgettable story of friendship and betrayal, double agents and clandestine lives, and our notions of patriotism, exposing the commonality between peoples of opposing political economic systems.
And, there was the discovery of two U. S. citizens who were spies for the Russians, Aldrich Ames and Robert Hanssen — Ames with the CIA and Hanssen an FBI agent.
This is a must read for those who enjoy the clandestine activities of secret agents. Once begun, it is difficult to put down until finished.
Don Severe
SANTA CRUZ CHILI & SPICE CO
RECIPES & HISTORY
By Jean England Neubauer
Well known in the Santa Cruz Valley, the Chili & Spice Company’s latest publication offers new recipes with tales of family history dating back to the early 1800s.
The foreward, written by Chef Janos Wilder of the Downtown Kitchen in Tucson, starts with a few all-important words: Bottom line: How does it taste? That’s what cooks care about most and this collection of recipes will appeal to a variety of tastes — sweet, savory, salty and super-delicious.
One recipe, Santa Cruz Pork Tenderloin with Cherry Sauce, is made with a dry marinade of garlic and onion powders, a bit of sherry cooking wine and a few other ingredients for a new, delicious dinner.
The collection includes recipes for Chili Cheesecake, Gazpacho Santa Cruz, Mango Salsa, Enchilada Pie, Chili Avocado Soup and other creative dishes to cook, serve and enjoy with family and friends.
Ellen Sussman
“The Tehran Initiative”
By Joel C. Rosenberg
Tyndale House Publishers, Inc.
482 pages
This book is a sequel to the “Twelfth Imam,” and both are very sobering in that they could have been written recently, considering the current conditions in the Middle East.
In this story, the world is on the brink of disaster and the clock is ticking. Iran has just conducted its first nuclear weapons test. Millions of Muslims around the world are convinced their messiah — known as "the Twelfth Imam" — has just arrived on earth. Israeli leaders fear the leadership in Tehran, under the Twelfth Imam's spell, will soon launch a nuclear attack that could bring about a second holocaust and the annihilation of Israel. The U.S. president fears the Israelis will strike first, launching a preemptive attack against Iran's nuclear facilities that could cause the entire Middle East to go up in flames, oil prices to skyrocket, and the global economy to collapse.
However, the U.S. president is very hesitant to take action, though apprised of the tense situation between the Israeli and the Shia leaders in Iran. With the stakes high, and few viable options left, CIA leaders order operative David Shirazi and his team to track down and sabotage Iran's nuclear warheads before Iran or Israel can launch devastating first strikes.
Some critics have opined that this is a book based on religious doctrine. I considered it a story of realism. A situation that could lead to devastating consequences, much as we are experiencing today. Tensions are high and it, seemingly, is a matter of “who blinks first.”
Joel C. Rosenberg is a New York Times bestselling author who has written several books of this genre. They read as though they are “fact-based” fiction. You be the judge. Readers who enjoy intense drama may well like this book and its predecessor.
Don Severe