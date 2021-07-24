BOOK REVIEWS

“SOOLEY”
By John Grisham
Doubleday
368 pages
John Grisham’s latest novel tells the sad story of young Samuel Sooleyman, a 17-year-old school boy who lives in a rugged village in South Sudan. Because of his size and his basketball skills, one day he is given the chance to travel to the United States with a select squad that will play in tournaments held at various colleges. One of the real purposes is for recruiting players for American colleges.
In reality, the trip is more about American sports agents running their
programs for American colleges and making vast sums for the effort. In this way, Grisham’s novel exposes similar programs widely in existence in the USA.
Young Sooleyman has never left his own village, let alone traveled to another country. At the game of basketball, Sooleyman is quick, fast
and possesses an immense jumping skill. Unfortunately, he’s not a great
shooter.
About the time he is selected for a scholarship to play at North Carolina
Central, he’s informed that his home village has been raided and his family killed, kidnapped or in a refugees camp. At that point, the theme of the novel is not basketball, but an awakening for Americans to the horrors occurring in countries all over the world.
Sooleyman begins to learn to shoot the long ball, to use he his height to rebound and to lead the team in scoring. In a way, the story descends into a kind of youth novel of surprise success. Fans and pro basketball recruiters begin to flock to the NC Carolina games and begin calling out the name of Sooley! Sooley! Sooley! as his medium-sized college team advances to the tournaments by knocking off some of the favored BIGS!
Downer alert! Near the end of the novel, a tragedy occurs that makes even
the most hardened adult sports fan feel like crying. Some readers expecting a
more Grisham-like story may be surprised and dismayed at the amount of
basketball scenes and information, but HEY! The novel IS based upon a basketball player!
On a scale of 10 penalty shots, I’d give “Sooley” an eight. But, at the level for an experienced sports writer, Grisham handles the basketball parts of the story at a pro jock pace. For the depictions of the horrors in Africa and the story of young Samuel Sooleyman, it’s a 10!
A.L. Shaff
“Maggie Finds Her Muse”
By Dee Ernst
St. Martins Griffin
291 pages
This delicious bit of froth is perfect for a blissful escape read. Maggie Bliss is a romance author who's on the verge of achieving Nora Roberts' level success. Except her latest book is due in two months, and she hasn't written a word of it — she's been covering up for herself quite well, but if she doesn't turn the book in, the third book in the trilogy, the book tour for volume two is off, the important cable deal is definitely off, and fans will be disappointed and angry. The stress!
At least she's finally motivated to dump her latest beau after seven years of growing obnoxiousness. When she finally fesses up about the writer's block to her agent, he offers her an apartment in Paris, complete with hereditary housekeeper, to pull off a miracle — a book in two months. What better city for romance writing than Paris, after all. Also good for meeting her daughter, who appears to be going to stay in Brittany forever.
It really is a pleasure to read a book with many likable characters, and who can resist Paris, home of food, fashion, and romance? Of course in this book the romance is not all in the novels Maggie writes. Her daughter has met someone, and also has dreams that her parents will reconnect as lovers, since they've remained friendly in the 20-plus years since their divorce. He's over on an after-breakup visit, as well.
And then there's Max, who she finds in her bathtub one morning, the perfect example of swoon-worthy Frenchmen. Max shows her all the wonders of Paris.
One of the things I love is that it's not all about the romance; the family and friends come off as real people, not mere place-holders. It's a hard thing to pull off a rom-com about a writer writing a book, and about women of a certain age finding love, and Ernst has done a masterful job. If you've been to Paris, you'll know if she pulled that off, but the lovely city she describes is certainly the Paris I've read about in other books. Good humor is the overall flavor of this book and I was left with the warm fuzzies. I look forward to future books!
Em Maxwell
“Our Woman In Moscow”
By Beatriz Williams
William Morrow
444 pages
Beatriz Williams' most recent novel is a real thriller. Based loosely around the story of the Cambridge spy ring of the 1950s, it has a complex plot built around the lives of twin sisters who become involved with both the “good guys” and “bad ones.”
The story begins as twins Ruth and Iris visit Rome just as World War II is forming. Iris, the weaker of the two, meets and falls in love with a young diplomat, Sasha Digby. Digby, like many young idealists of the era, fancies communism and admires Russia. A sincere hard-working member of our foreign service, Digby is posted to locations with opportunities to assist our ally, the USSR. Iris becomes the supportive housewife caring for their children.
Meanwhile, Ruth enjoys capitalism while elevating herself from modeling to become assistant manager of a successful modeling agency. From her lofty position and satisfying life, she is ignorant of her sister’s life other than her general whereabouts.
After the war, Sasha joins Guy Burgess, one of the Cambridge spies, and defects to Moscow with his wife and children. They become Soviet citizens. A few years pass and out of the blue, Ruth receives a postcard from Iris requesting she and her family be brought back to the U.S. The excitement starts.
Ruth is surprised by Sumner Fox, an FBI man who has been assigned to help bring the Digby family home to the USA. From Fox, Ruth learns that a major hurdle to be overcome is the fact that Iris is pregnant and due to deliver soon. Fox trains Ruth for the extraction and they arrive in Moscow just as the baby is born. Fox prepares for the extraction while a KGB agent plots to retain them.
Sasha remains behind while his wife and four children, ranging from age 11 to newborn, attempt their escape. They are in extreme danger and likely to be sent to the gulag if caught. Fox has a plan but, as with most plans, things go awry and the excitement becomes intense. You must read the book and see what happens.
In addition to being a thrilling mystery with love stories, the novel paints a fascinating picture of the '30s and '40s when apparently loyal citizens abandon the west for the USSR.
Don Cassiday
“A Desert Feast:
Celebrating Tucson's Culinary Heritage”
By Carolyn Niethammer
The University of Arizona Press
207 pages
Treat yourself to an intriguing and delicious history of Southwest food evolution, based right here in the Sonoran Desert, as noted food author Carolyn Niethammer takes readers on an intriguing journey of thousands of years that in 2015 earned Tucson the title of America's first UNESCO City of Gastronomy.
Learn about cactus fruits, wild grass, seeds and game that sustained ancient hunter-gatherers; early-day farmers growing maize and harvesting mesquite beans and wild vegetables; and modern-day gardeners growing heritage crops in community gardens and more. It's a delicious adventure that includes the latest in modern small-scale commercial farms, including the nearby San Xavier Co-op Farm. Be sure to also check out the area honey makers, cattle ranchers and pork producers, restaurateurs and more.
Along with the wonderful history and great info on area farmers' markets, Niethammer includes advice on how to use and prepare desert foods such as prickly pear fruit and mesquite flour, and even how to make bread with wild yeast. And you can tickle your taste buds with the delicious history of such modern-day favorites as burros, chimichangas, tamales, raspados, Sonoran hot dog, fry bread and more! An added treat: all you need to know about Tucson's yummy food and drink festivals. Bon appétit!
Karen Walenga
“The Berlin Girl”
By Mandy Robotham
Avon
390 pages
Berlin, 1938: It’s the height of summer, and Germany is on the brink of war. When fledgling reporter Georgina “Georgie” Young is posted to Berlin, along with fellow Londoner Max Spender, she is uncertain about what to expect. Initially, she becomes enthralled with the cosmopolitan atmosphere that seems to exist in Berlin — the wonderful hotels, restaurants, magnificent nightlife.
But little did they know the brutality that would follow. In this city swathed in red flags and with Nazis everywhere, Georgie began to feel helpless, witnessing innocent people being torn from their homes. They found it very troubling, though seemingly unknown to the outside world. As tensions rose, she realized she and Max had to act — even if it meant putting their lives on the line.
They had become part of the city’s foreign press corps, led by Chicago Herald Tribune chief Bill Porter. Students of history may recognize his inspiration as William Shirer, whose brilliant “Berlin Diary” still makes a chilling read. Not everyone fell under Hitler’s spell.
When she dug deeper, Georgie began to uncover the unspeakable truth about Hitler’s Germany — and the foreign press corps were pulled into a world darker than they could ever have imagined. Horrified by the daily violence she witnessed, Georgie began writing a weekly “Postcard from Berlin,” painting miniature portraits of encroaching terror.
Still somewhat naïve, she flirted with danger, accepting dates with handsome and charming young SS officer Kasper Vortsch, whom she met at the chic Residenz-Casino. She was taken by his charm when he planned a picnic lunch and took her for a ride in a dirigible. But when he swept her off to an evening at a club that may have been adjacent to the walls of a concentration camp, she understood this wasn’t a sweet-natured courtship.
Meanwhile, Georgie’s hired driver, Rubin Amsel, approached her with his own dilemma. His brother-in-law Elias had been rounded up by the Nazis and taken to a “camp.” Rubin, his wife Sara, and their two children suffered through the terrors of Kristallnacht (the night of the broken glass) before reluctantly agreeing to have the children sent away to England.
As Georgie, Rubin and her colleague Max plotted an escape for the older Amsels, they drew closer to a dark secret brewing north of Berlin, near Oranienburg, the site of the Sachsenhausen concentration camp. The trio and their friends discovered information that could help the Allies while impeding Hitler’s deadly “Final Solution.” The future years from the invasion of Poland, in 1939, would demonstrate to the world the perils of the dictatorship of Adolph Hitler.
There’s been a large resurgence in WWII historical fiction and non-fiction in recent years. Many stories have been written by talented authors who attempt to educate readers to the dangers of totalitarianism. This is one of those stories. For those interested in WWII history in Europe, this is a good read.
Don Severe
“THE PREMONITION”
By Michael Lewis
Allen Lane
305 pages
“Liar’s Poker” was the first book I read by Michael Lewis and I’ve been a fan ever since. This is an author who pays attention to data that too many others choose to ignore. He writes a thought-provoking, extremely readable narrative.
It's about the COVID-19 pandemic and those frontline workers like Charity Dean, a deputy director of California’s Department of Public Health, who recognized the severity of a new disease and the possibility of it becoming a raging, contagious nightmare. Dean ran head on against higher ups all the way to the CDC and the White House who had no time to listen to an unknown deputy out in California. After all, they were the “experts” when it came to public health issues and they certainly didn’t have time to listen to some unknown woman doctor.
Lewis is a writer who looks outside the box to find thought-provoking stories. He suggests that government agencies and the workers therein are focused on not risking their often cushy jobs by going out on a limb. The very concept of always deferring to the chain of command may be the biggest stumbling block in breaking out of the gridlock thinking that stymies government again and again. DeRisi, a biochemist who developed a useful technology for rapid viral testing, kept running into CDC rejections. He, too, was an unknown to the institutional “experts.”
Where and how the pandemic story will play out is an on-going narrative. For those who might have some positive contributions, finding key government officials willing to listen and possibly capable of cooperating in solving problems and building better defenses before panic mode reactions set in is virtually impossible. Who is in charge? Is it Dr. Fauci? The new head of the CDC? Is anyone driving the bus?
In 1973, I went to Washington, D.C. to try to find someone in the Department of Education who might be interested in a plan I had worked out with United Press International to put teletype machines in public schools to bring real news into the schools on a 24/7 basis. The few people I contacted didn’t even know whether they would have jobs the next week because it was the end of the fiscal year or some such excuse.
The Vietnam March on Washington ended with similar results. The few marchers who actually got into the Pentagon were lost in a directionless maze. Is there anyone daring to be proactive rather than reactive? For those who have not yet discovered Michael Lewis, “PREMONITION” might be a good place to start.
Georgia Hotton
“THE BITTERROOTS”
By C.J. Box
Simon & Schuster
311 pages
This is exciting novel from a New York Times bestselling and Edgar-Award winning author. Cassie Dewell used to work as a sheriff’s investigator, but now she’s making a living as a private investigator. Her plate is full and the cases she’s working are going relatively well. That changes when one of her clients, a defense lawyer, calls her and asks her to look into the case of a man accused of assaulting his niece.
Cassie doesn’t want to take on the assignment, but she does. The case takes her to the Bitterroot Mountains of Montana, where the Kleinsassser family runs the entire town from their ranch. They are a dark, corrupt bunch prone to violence and misogyny but obsessed with loyalty to the family and maintaining the status quo. For them, the man accused of assaulting the young girl is a traitor because he left the ranch and made his fortune elsewhere.
As Cassie explores the family’s history and the young woman’s story, cracks begin to appear. She soon learns the Kleinsassers’ power goes above and beyond anything she could have imagined, and getting to the bottom of the case will put her life in danger in ways she can’t fully understand.
Kleinsassers roots are old and deep in Lochsa County, and the ranch is a place where a lot has gone down. As Cassie learns about them, we read about generations of darkness.
There are no happy endings here. Instead, readers get a lot of death, violence and heartbreak. This might make the novel sound like a dark read, and perhaps it is, but it comes from the author’s frank look at human nature and the things that go on when powerful families are allowed to dictate what goes on behind closed doors in every powerful office in a small town.
This is a fast moving read for those who enjoy mystery and intrigue.
Don Severe