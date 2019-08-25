“The Way Through the Woods:
On Mushrooms and Mourning”
By Litt Woon Long (Barbara J. Haveland, translator)
Spiegel & Grau
320 pages
The library has holds on this sweetly meandering memoir of loss and living on from Long. Litt Woon met her husband in Norway, where she had come from Malaysia to study anthropology. They got married, she stayed in Norway, and they had a lovely marriage as anthropologist and architect until one day with no warning her husband, Eiolf, fell dead as soon as he walked into work.
This is not a memoir about grief, however — it’s a memoir about moving through grief, that metaphorical forest where we get lost between life and death. Long went through the trauma of losing a spouse, dealing with details, joining a grief group, wondering how to go on. One day she decided to do on her own something Eoilf and she had talked about, checking out the course, “Mushrooms for Beginners.” Norway is huge on forest foraging, and expert volunteers check mushroom harvests for edibility for foragers right outside the forest.
She didn’t realize she was finding her way back to life until she was already on the path, her appetite awakened with novelty and sensation after months in the gray lands of grieving.
What is most fascinating to me is seeing the world of grief and the world of mushrooms through a different cultural lens: Long is Malaysian by birth culture, embedded in Norwegian culture, not at all American. Whether due to culture, personality, or training as an anthropologist, Long has an ability to give us detached and caring insight into her journey of losing the love of her life and then discovering the passion of an avocation.
You don’t have to be grieving or a mushroom geek to enjoy the book — people interested in nature, science, and other cultures will find points of interest. And of course we have all experienced loss in some way, to be able to connect with the story. There will definitely be too many mushroom details for some folks — I give you permission to skim; the other parts of the book and pleasure of reading how much joy Eiolf left behind is inspiring. But if you like mushrooms, they exist in Arizona and there’s a library presentation coming up in the fall. Recommended!
Em Maxwell
“The Switch”
By Joseph Finder
Dutton/Penguin Random House Book
384 pages
Michael Tanner is heading home from a business trip in Los Angeles when he unknowingly picks up the wrong laptop from airport security. The owner is U.S. Senator Susan Robbins of Illinois, and her laptop contains top secret files that should never have been on her computer. She has Tanner’s laptop, password secured. Both are identical by brand, style and color, in carrying cases. But Robbins' laptop has her password attached by a sticky note, a terrible mistake and a breach of security.
Upon arriving back at his Coffee Roaster business in Boston, Tanner is too busy to immediately check his laptop. Meanwhile in Washington, the senator panics when she realizes she has the wrong computer. The top secret national security information it contains puts her career and future political aspirations at risk, as well as national security. She must act fast and directs her top aide to recover her laptop by any means necessary.
However, Robbins is not the only one who wants her laptop. Suddenly Tanner becomes a hunted man. On the run, terrified for the safety of himself and his wife, he desperately needs a plan – but who can he trust? In the meantime, one of his closest friends, a reporter for the Boston Globe, assists him in opening the computer to determine the owner. Finding the highly classified information, his friend downloads the top secret data, intending to write an exposé that may lead to a Pulitzer Prize. But it is not to be. The best friend is found dead the following day, the victim of apparent suicide. Tanner knows his friend would never commit suicide and has been murdered.
And the chase is on!
Finder, a New York Times bestselling author, has written an action-packed novel that becomes so engrossing that readers begin rooting for the underdog. It is a page-turner that is difficult to put down. Put on the coffee pot and get comfortable. It will be a long night reading this page turner.
Don Severe
“I’ll Never Tell”
By Catherine McKenzie
Lake Union Publishing
347 pages
There’s still time for a summer-theme read if you’re so inclined, and this psychological suspense from the season’s top-picks lists should keep you captive. Set in remote summer Camp Macaw in Eastern Canada, it toggles between defining moments of the past and present and relationships between the family members who run the camp, which aren’t what you’d call stellar. Nevertheless, the bloodline has kept the place afloat for decades, drawing many return campers despite some grievous incidents that have threatened to shut it down.
Already-tangled webs get a lot knottier as the story unfolds. Then comes a crucial juncture for the camp’s survival and a startling revelations from dad, prompting long-buried secrets to unravel. It seems the players will always have a connection — the emotionally-distant parents, five siblings and some stalwart camp staff, each with their own dark moments — as details surface.
You’ll be guessing throughout whether the web completely unsnarls, how Camp Macaw fares, and if perhaps new secrets will form, never to be told. Or will they? The author, a Montreal native who now practices law and has spent many summers at summer camp herself, does mention she’s already at work on her next novel.
Kitty Bottemiller
“Summer at Little Beach Street Bakery”
By Jenny Colgan
William Morrow
384 pages
What could be better than lounging around the pool this summer with a sweet read featuring a delectable bakery in Cornwall? Jenny Colgan's heartfelt sequel to “Little Beach Street Bakery” finds master bread baker Polly Waterford, her pet puffin, and her beekeeper boyfriend Huckle happily settling into their home in an old lighthouse on England's southern coast.
But much like an approaching storm at sea, disturbing changes begin to wash ashore. A new, thoroughly difficult manager at the bakery, Huckle's obligations back in the U.S., and a series of troubling changes in the lives of Polly's friends, as well as her own livelihood, threaten to push her to the brink. Readers will cheer Polly on as she draws upon her innate kindness and inner strength to rally, make a go with her “Nan the Van” food truck, and give it her all to maintain a life she's come to love.
Treat yourself to this delicious summer read that's sure to warm your heart!
Karen Walenga
“Sloth at the Zoom”
By Helene Becker
Owlkids Books
30 pages
On a calm spring day, a delivery driver, having misread instructions, dropped off a sloth to the Zoom instead of the Zoo. When the sleepy animal woke up enough to notice her surroundings, she was quite astonished. The Zoo was supposed to be a restful and relaxing place, but from her perch in the tree all the sloth could see were animals racing about. She attempted to make friends, but everyone was in a terrible hurry and couldn’t stop to chat. Then the sloth came upon a sociable, slow-moving snail, and the friendship they formed changed everything.
This bedtime story will bring your little ones a smile of delight. Personally, I believe its simple message is to slow down, enjoy life’s little pleasures, open yourself to the differences of others, and appreciate the power of friendship.
Bonnie Papenfuss
“THE SOURCE OF SELF-REGARD:
Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations”
By Toni Morrison
Alfred A. Knopf
350 pages
Who was Toni Morrison? A Nobel Prize winning author. A teacher. A reader. A learner. All of the above and more.
To understand the very process of creative writing — the intensity of mastering the tools of language, the passion with which one revises and revises again and again, the discovery and learning that engages the writer to keep moving forward — Toni Morrison's essays are a challenging source worth reading and rereading.
Not only did she spur the reader to reread her essays, to find time to read and/or reread her novels, but also to reread “Moby Dick,” “Othello,” “The Invisible Man” and all the other favorites of past reading adventures. To rediscover Gertrude Stein and Mark Twain.
Race is a theme running through all of American culture. Some of it by omission, much of it by exploitation, and often by denial. Think of the irony of the western hero: the Lone Ranger. Tonto was always there, but not being white he didn't count. Blackface was exploitation at its worst. If you were Goldilocks, because you were white, you couldn't possibly be a guilty, greedy housebreaking thief.
The very process of expression is a process of learning. In rereading her own work, Morrison continued that learning. Her focus as a novelist had been to bring the reality of the black experience onto the literary stage. Her description of an owner putting a bit into the mouth of a slave is a searing, unforgettable image. Her novels provide more insight into the reality of being black in America than any history text possibly can.
Morrison celebrates the artist, for only the artist can make the observers feel her story. Soon forgotten is the data of how many lynchings occurred, but James Baldwin's description of one cannot be forgotten. The black voice needs to be heard for its unique power, not as just another among many. Our humanity depends on it. It is way past time to move from teaching tolerance to teaching understanding and respect.
Georgia Hotton
“Ellie and the Harpmaker”
By Hazel Prior
Berkley
336 pages
“Ellie and the Harpmaker” is just the kind of sweet and quirky British novel I adore, highlighting both the beautiful and the grit of real life, airbrushed a bit. Ellie is a closet creative who needs some joy in her life, and one day she meets Dan, who lives in the hills of Exmoor and builds harps.
Dan loves to make harps. He names them. Dan is a very noticing and precise sort of person, only not the kind of noticing and precision that most people expect. He's not very interested in money, for instance; his sister manages his business for him. He's interested in wood and pebbles and in making harps. Celtic harps, not orchestra harps.
Ellie admires a harp made from cherrywood; learning to play is one of her heart's desires, and Dan gives her the harp as a present, so she can learn to play. He tells Ellie his girlfriend can teach her, she's a professional harpist. But when Ellie gets home, her husband convinces her it's a wacko idea and she should return it. Dan has a problem with the idea of returning a gift; it's her harp, but she can leave it with him and take lessons at the barn, he suggests. Ellie is unsure of herself, but desperate for beauty and light in her life. From this desire, change and consequence fall like dominoes.
The tale is told in chapters that alternate voices, one Dan's and the other Ellie's. This is good because it helps you understand from different points of view the rest of the motivations and actions that create quite a fine mess, soap opera style, before Ellie earns her happy ending.
What is Dan's girlfriend hiding from him (other than the fact that she might not be his girlfriend anymore)?Just how controlling is Ellie's husband, and how much does she contribute to her own unhappiness? Does Ellie eventually learn to play the harp? Can Dan expand his interests to trains?
These questions and more are answered in this beautifully written, noticing book. I enjoyed reading about the different resonances of wood, harp construction, and the simplicity of Dan very much. Highly recommended, especially for book clubs—so much to discuss!
Em Maxwell
“The Tattooist of Auschwitz”
By Heather Morris
Harper Collins
288 pages
This beautiful, illuminating tale of hope and courage is based on interviews conducted with Holocaust survivor and Auschwitz-Birkenau tattooist Ludwig (Lale) Sokolov (Eisenberg). It is an unforgettable love story in the midst of some of the most heinous atrocities experienced by humans.
In April 1942, Lale Sokolov, a Slovakian Jew, is taken from his home and forcibly transported by cattle car to the concentration camps at Auschwitz-Birkenau. When his captors discover that he speaks several languages, he is put to work as a Tätowierer (tattooist), tasked with permanently marking his fellow prisoners with numbers.
Imprisoned for over two and a half years, Lale witnesses horrific barbarism, but also incredible acts of bravery and compassion. Risking his own life, using his privileged position, and unbeknownst to his captors, he is able to find small amounts of jewels and money that the Nazis had taken from the Jews they murdered. He exchanges these items with local workers from outside the camp for food to keep his fellow prisoners alive.
In July 1942, Lale — prisoner 32407 — comforts a trembling young woman waiting in line to have the number tattooed onto her arm. She is Gisela "Gita" Furman, and in that first encounter, Lale protects her, vowing to somehow survive the camp and marry her some day.
This is a vivid, harrowing, and ultimately hopeful story of Lale's experiences as the man who tattooed the arms of thousands of prisoners with what would become one of the most potent symbols of the Holocaust. His survival, along with the love of his life, Gita, is a testament to the endurance of love and humanity under the darkest possible conditions.
This is an extraordinary story about the extremes of human behavior existing side by side: calculated brutality alongside impulsive and selfless acts of love. What is most extraordinary is that it’s based on true facts. Being the author of fact-based fiction is a challenge to be true to the story yet compress time and events as much as possible. Heather Morris has done this and more.
Get ready, for once begun, you will be unable to put this book down until finished.
Don Severe
BOOK EVENTS
• Come listen, read your own poetry or share a favorite poem during the Poet's Corner informal gathering on Monday, Sept. 9, and Thursday, Sept. 26, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N. La Cañada Drive. All are welcome.
• Page Turner's Book Club will discuss “The Kite Runner,” by Khalid Hosseini, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2:30 to 4 p.m., at the library.
• A Special Community Book Club features “Beethoven's Hair,” a book discussion with Tucson Symphony Orchestra Music Director José Luis Gomez, on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the library.
• The free First Friday Local Music Program, featuring guitarist Peter Biedermann, is Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. at the library.
TOP TEN
The 10 most popular books at Joyner-Green Valley Library for the past month:
“The Fallen,” by David Baldacci
“Redemption,” by David Baldacci
“A Dangerous Man,” by Robert Crais
“Song of the Lion,” by Anne Hillerman
“The President is Missing,” by Bill Clinton
“The Tale Teller,” by Anne Hillerman
“The A List: an Ali Reynolds mystery,” by J.A. Jance
“Red War,” by Kyle Mills
“Desperate Measures,” by Stuart Woods
“Skin Game,” by Stuart Woods