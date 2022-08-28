“How Ike Led:
The Principles Behind
Eisenhower’s Biggest Decisions”
By Susan Eisenhower
Thomas Dunne Books
400 pages
Susan Eisenhower, Ike’s granddaughter, has produced an inspiring history of Eisenhower’s exceptional leadership of our armed forces and nation. For a time after his presidency, Ike was belittled as a bumbling bumpkin lacking acumen expected of a nation’s leader. She makes the case that this perspective grew from John Kennedy’s campaign to succeed him.
The granddaughter’s views of Ike’s life provide an “inside” view of our 34th President’s leadership at an exceptional time in history. Eisenhower began life as a Kansas farm boy and learned the down to earth values of a Midwestern upbringing. He developed a sense of duty that led him to West Point where he joined the “Class the Stars Fell On.”
His military life was about average for the era except he missed combat in The Great War. Sue describes a variety of assignments that built his leadership skills. He served in the early tank corps, he toured and cataloged American cemeteries in Europe and was Gen. Mac Arthur’s aide in Washington and the Philippines. He wisely avoided emulating MacArthur’s dramatic style. As war approached, his leadership in war games across our southern states led to his first star.
Picked by General Marshall to write the basic plan for entry into the great conflict, Ike became the leader to overcome the Nazis. Charged with planning and fighting the greatest battle of modern times, in the Normandy Invasion he demonstrated “political” leadership as he dealt with diverse political personalities — Churchill, Roosevelt, de Gaulle and Stalin. She contends Ike’s honesty and ability to avoid emotional decisions saw him through this challenge.
Ike’s leadership throughout a sterling military career was characterized by clear strategic thinking backed by impeccable integrity, humility, and a sense of humor. He was a “GI’s general” who genuinely loved and was loved by his men. These characteristics enabled him to manage such diverse and maverick subordinates as Generals Montgomery and Patton.
Ike was strictly non-political until drawn into politics by his deep love of country and strong sense of duty. Authenticity as a believer in this country appealed to Republican and Democratic moderates and led to his election. He took the reins of a nation recovering from one war, fighting another in Korea, and entering a third, the Cold War. On top of this, he was faced with the plague of McCarthyism. He approached this job with humility and common sense. Susan relates delightful personal stories obtained from colleagues like General Goodpaster.
Tales of McCarthyism and the U-2 downing are particularly fun to read. In the case of McCarthy, Ike used immense patience, allowing the Senator’s demagoguery to burn itself out. Personal calm and patience were foremost when Francis Gary Power’s U-2 was shot down over Russia. A scapegoat could have been named, but Ike’s integrity demanded he accept responsibility for the mission and not blame others. While Susan’s explanation is fascinating, I must point out two small errors. She writes that the U-2 was shot down by jets, whereas it was hit by a missile. She says the pilot had a “pill” to commit suicide whereas it was a poisoned needle. These inaccuracies do not detract from the message of her narrative.
The book’s epilogue is exceptionally compelling. Susan relates Ike’s leadership to our current national condition. It leaves one wishfully hoping for a Dwight Eisenhower to provide the kind of humble, level-headed leadership he once gave our country. It is a brilliant way to drive home the gift of freedom Dwight Eisenhower gave this nation.
Don Cassiday
“Lucy Checks In”
By Dee Ernst
St. Martin's Griffin 2022
274 pages
Is Dee Ernst going to make France her special setting? I won’t mind if that’s true. Her previous book was set in Paris and in this book we go to Rennes. Lucy Gianetti’s life fell apart big-time after her longtime lover and boss/partner disappeared with millions of dollars from his hotel employees’ pension fund and his investors, leaving Lucy to prove she had nothing to do with it. The media vilified her and even though the FBI has exonerated her two years later, no one trumpets truth like they trumpet speculation, and most people think she’s guilty, if they think of her at all. Except her parents and nieces — who she’s living with — and the guy who got her a job offer in France.
Yes, charming family hotel that’s been owned by the same family for centuries, and Lucy’s going to be the general manager, brought in to spruce up the place and increase the business. She takes the job, signs the contract, and heads for France. Lucy has some adjusting to do: contracts are different in France, but the French "market” their jobs just as expertly as Americans.
She has definitely oversold herself on this opportunity. Sprucing up is an understatement; renovation is closer to the truth, as Lucy finds out when she meets the other six residents of the hotel. Claudine, the hotel’s owner, has a heart of gold — along with the fuzzy morals that seem to go along with privilege. There are no minions: four residents have become partners in the hotel, and the six of them will be doing practically all the work, even though Lucy’s never painted a wall in her life.
The author does a good job keeping us engaged as we learn more about the well-drawn characters, though most of the action takes place in the hotel and the “local color” is the weekly market. I enjoyed most of the book: I really liked the French setting, Lucy’s connection to her family, her strength of character and resilience. It all wraps up heartwarmingly at the end, but I had trouble with Lucy’s new man. This would light up the bookclub with relationship talk, always fun and useful. I liked it enough to keep the author on “must-read,” so I call that a win.
Em Maxwell
“What Would Kassel Do?”
By Harley Sobin
Independently published
286 pages
Dr. Harley Sobin, the author of “What Would Kassel Do?”, is a practicing gastroenterologist whose experience provides the basis for this fascinating and suspenseful novel. The story begins with Richard, a workaholic doctor so intensely devoted to his patients that he neglects his family. Carolyn, his wife, after many years tolerating Richard’s long hours and distractions while at home, leaves him.
Her departure leaves Richard shattered and questioning his commitment to medicine. Kassel enters the picture when Richard renews his friendship with this mentor from his days as an intern. Kassel, while just as committed to his patients as Richard, has managed to find a way to meld practicing medicine with his family life.
In his dismay over Carolyn’s departure, Richard turns to his daughter, Emily, who convinces him to go on a biking vacation with her. Richard experiences a tentative romance with one of the other bikers. Simultaneously, Emily develops a romantic connection with one of the tour guides. Richard struggles with balancing his practice and his new love as he watches Carolyn finding a new man. The daughter Emily’s blossoming relationship with the tour guide forms a background to Richard’s dilemma.
While the suspense of these relationships is worked out, Sobin presents a clear picture of modern medicine’s demands on the conscientious physician trying to satisfy the time-consuming bureaucratic demands of the business side of medicine while caring for his patients and enjoying a personal life. Kassel is in the background providing advice and a role model for one way to accomplish this balancing act.
Richard recognizes his obsessive-compulsive behavior and seeks treatment from a therapist. As he works on resolving these problems, we learn more about the tendency of physicians to “play god.” This obsessive impulse is behind his difficulties balancing patient care, attention to business, and his personal needs.
“What Would Kassel Say?” is a short book with deep philosophical issues wrapped in an exciting and suspenseful story of personal relationships. You will learn much about modern medicine and its unexpected effects upon human beings, both healers and the healed. This is topped off with two exciting romances.
Don Cassiday
“Bitter Lakes: A novel”
By R.L. Scifres
355 pages
Kudos to Green Valley author R.L. Scifres for a satisfying read that centers on family life for better or worst, local law enforcement, and interesting history in the Roswell, New Mexico area. When hard-working but ailing and secretive Abe Godwin knows his time has come, he leaves behind his fictitious past as well as some clues and photos for his children just before he's ready to peacefully pass on in the bed of his pickup truck.
His grown daughter, level-headed Evie, and his two sons, car salesman Jesse and hot-temper Eloy — each born from a different mother and each with their own challenges and demons — work to pull together and learn some truths about Abe's life … and locate his will. Both Evie and Eloy have their on eye on Abe's modest home, while his expansive surrounding property has caught the eye of shady local businessmen who, for better or worse, have their own plans in mind for the site.
While Evie and Jesse delve into the paper work surrounding Abe's life and his other relatives, Roswell police officers get involved when a local, but questionable accountant with his own odd vision for Abe's property, comes to Abe's door uninvited. Jesse, who has been keeping tabs on the house, opens the door just as gunshots are fired from across the road. The chase is on as informants, detectives and others hone in on a malevolent shooter showing his true colors to the community.
In the end, this well-written and engaging story, which includes some adult content, uncovers the truth about Abe, allowing his children to learn about their father's real life , confront their own issues, and find common ground as they come together as a caring family.
Karen Walenga
“All the Lonely People”
By Mike Gayle
Hodder Paperbacks
It’s always fun to read a nice “feel good” novel. “All the Lonely People,” by Mike Gayle, is just that. A wonderful story with a series of surprises to end the tale. The main character, Hubert Bird, is a Jamaican who immigrated to London in the fifties when Britain, having lost so many during the great war, needed manpower and encouraged migration from their colonies. Despite the urgent need for their services, men like Hubert encountered vicious prejudice and discrimination both on the job and socially. Interracial dating and marriage elicited public disapproval in subtle and explicit ways. When Hubert finds Joyce, the love of his life, and begins to date her, problems naturally follow. Despite being disowned by her family, Joyce marries Hubert, and they enjoy a happy life and have two children, Rose, and David.
Gayle tells his tale in chapters that alternate between “then” and “now.” The story begins with a “now” in which Hubert, a widower, is approached by a neighbor Ashleigh who is a young single mother desperate for a babysitter. She knocks on Hubert’s door to ask him to watch her daughter Layla while she goes to a job interview. Amazed at the trust of the young woman, Hubert agrees, and a close friendship develops
Ashleigh and Hubert become friends as well as neighbors. The openness and cooperation they experience stimulates them to encourage other neighbors to be more cooperative and open with each other. They are led to develop an ambitious plan to encourage the entire community along these lines. Several others join them in this effort and a full-fledged program involving the entire community results.
As this new program for lonely people develops and receives the approval of officialdom, Hubert’s personal problems increase and overwhelm him. He is unable to participate in the public rally culminating their efforts and making their dream come true. Ashleigh learns Hubert’s deepest secrets behind his inability to join in the culmination of their efforts.
Personal stories woven into this larger narrative lead the reader to several surprises that will bring pleasant feelings and perhaps a few tears. Gayle’s story of Hubert and his friends is an excellent picture of the human condition at its worst and best.
Don Cassiday
BOOK EVENTS
The Page Turners book group will discuss “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishaguro, on Monday, Sept. 19 at 2:30 p.m. at the Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N. La Cañada Drive.
Music @ Your Library with Pierre Ardans, featuring Blues, Jazz and Big Band Sounds, is Friday, Sept. 16, at 3 p.m.
The Poets Corner will resume in October.
TOP TEN
The 10 most popular books at Joyner-Green Valley Library for the past month:
“The Match,” by Harlan Coben
“Dream Town,” by David Baldacci
“Shadows Reel,” by C.J. Box
“The Island,” by Adrian McKinty
“The 6:20 man: a thriller,” by David Baldacci
“Nothing to Lose,” by Judith A. Jance
“Black Dog,” by Stuart Woods
“The Investigator,” by John Sandford
“The Retreat,” by Sarah Pearse
“City on Fire, a novel,” by Don Winslow