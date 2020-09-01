“Between the World and Me”
By Ta-Nehisi Coates
Spiegel and Grau
152 pages
First published in 2015, “Between the World and Me,” a nonfiction work, appeared on the New York Times bestseller list and won wide praise. Then, for some reason, it faded from the lists though it continued to gain awards and popularity. The good news is that Coates’ powerful book returned to the list in July and quickly rose to number four.
Written as an open letter to his teenage son, he speaks of the realities of being Black in the United States. Coates reviews our shared American history to his son and exposes the racist violence deeply woven into the American culture. He also sees white supremacy as a force that Blacks can never defeat, yet must continue to struggle against.
“Between the World and Me” depicts what African-Americans (especially males) must endure and relates what Coates experienced while growing up in white America. In his poetic, passionate letter to his son, Coates deals reveals what it means to be almost any color but white in the United States today.
As much as a letter to his son, Coates also challenges satisfied white Americans who claim “It’s better today than in the past.” He delivers a powerful denial of that platitude, using as condemning evidence the recent deaths of so many black males at the hands of the police. He describes what it’s like to inhabit a black body yet find ways to survive within that body while the white society challenges his very right to live and prosper. And he asks how all Americans can reckon with our brutal history if we don’t free ourselves from the burden of an often closed and ugly history.
But Coates also challenges African-Americans to stop buying into “The Dream” that adopting white values or “moving up” will eliminate poverty and crime. His challenge isn’t about immigration issues or tearing down statues or changing football team names. Instead, it should be about freeing all Americans citizens, even those who look different, believe differently or
come from different backgrounds.
Nobel Prize winning author Toni Morrison says “Between the World and Me” is undoubtedly one of the most important books of the last 50 years. This powerful book sends the right message for these turbulent, dangerous times in our country. I gave it a 10 out of 10 in the past and find it even more deserving now.
A.L. Shaff
“Beyond Your Bubble:
How To Connect Across
The Political Divide”
By Tania Israel
American Psychological Association 2020 paper
178 pages
I entered a sweeps for this book because it was written for me: I’m one of those people avoiding Facebook because people I love dearly are expressing views I disagree with, and I’m afraid to have a confrontation that might devolve to yelling and loss — even if it’s virtual. I’m upset to see the same kind of unrest I grew up with in the 1970s repeating. I know the media is highlighting extremists to sell stuff, but I sputter into incoherence when talking politics — so how do I find out the reasons my neighbors might have for voting for platforms that seem deeply dangerous (to me)? I need help.
The psychologist author advocates dialogue as the route to cross the divide, rather than debate or even civil discourse; that sounds doable, even for introverts.
It’s worth the wade through stilted prose to read this book; it’s also a refresher on your freshman speech class. Using cousins Kevin the liberal and Celine the conservative, whose kids want them to socialize again, the author walks you through careful conversations. Aside from the clunky suggested scripts, the principles are sound, and it’s full of further resources.
The first thing the author asks you to do is figure out your motivations for talking. Discourse is proving your point, debate is for conversion, but dialogue means listening and understanding. We all want the other guy to switch to our way of thinking, but that’s not realistic or useful. One party or another is going to prevail and the rest of us have to deal, so I really do want to find common ground and understanding of others — even if we do agree to disagree. That might be the true definition of democracy, after all.
What I found most immediately helpful in this book were two charts: one that shows the Miserable Majority, where studies find that only 33 percent of us are extremists, and the other 66 percent of us really do just want to get along; the other shows the moral underpinnings of conservatives and liberals — and everyone I know uses both sides of this chart that references loyalty, respect, justice, and compassion.
I have more hope for our country after reading this book. If I’m not quite ready to have a dialogue yet, I’m ready for the work.
Em Maxwell
“The Room Where It Happened”
By John Bolton
Simon & Schuster
592 words
For all the excitement John Bolton generated with his “tell-all” book, I found it rather disappointing. Almost all the “revelations” about the president are old hat. That Trump is indecisive, scattered, chaotic, and a difficult, at best, boss to work for has all been covered again and again in the press.
Bolton’s descriptions of making national policy confirm the adage that “while you may enjoy eating sausage, you don’t want to see it made.” He provides page after page of detail as he manages the federal bureaucracy from his position of National Security Advisor.
That title evokes the difficulties he experiences in the position. His only role is “advising,” and he must provide this advice in the face of conflicting advice from State, Treasury and the President himself. While each of these departments of government are managed by men with huge egos, Bolton’s own ego comes across as overwhelming. And in his book, he is not constrained in expressing that ego.
The greatest value of the book is its hour-by-hour, and in some cases minute-by-minute, detail of making major policy decisions for national security. In the case of Korea, he constrains Trump’s aggressive desire to strike a deal with Un. Where Syria is concerned, he sees Trump as unduly influenced by his hatred of Muslims and trust of Russia. Authenticating these detailed explanations are extensive Chapter Notes that he believed necessary.
Perhaps the most interesting revelation Bolton makes is his critique of the impeachment process, which occurred after he had resigned. He claims that the partisan approach narrowed the scope of the inquiry too much, rushed the process and missed items of the president’s behavior that might have merited conviction.
I would recommend this 500-page tome to all political “junkies” interested in the detail behind the most complex and important positions our government has been and is facing today.
Don Cassiday
“Mighty Tug”
By Alyssa Satin Capucilli
Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
32 pages
Mighty Tug works the waters of New York Harbor. Though a tiny tug boat, her days are spent guiding others 10 times her size safely into port — from cargo ships to sailboats and everything in between. When each day is done and all are safe at the waterfront, “With a wave of her flag, Mighty Tug turns away. She’s tired, but so proud of her busy harbor day.”
This rhyming, read-aloud book is perfect for any child interested in the different types of vessels coming in and out of our harbors, the goods transported and services rendered. In addition to its subtle educational value, the book conveys two strong messages: There’s pride in a good day’s work; and, sometimes, regardless our strengths or talents, we need the help of others.
Bonnie Papenfuss
“HUNTING THE NAZI BOMB”
By Damien Lewis
Open Road Media
441 pages
Of the many books I have read concerning the heroic people who sacrificed their lives to keep the U.S. and its allies free from the tyranny of the Axis powers of WWII, this is one of the more exciting stories. How do these young people develop the courage and establish the resolve to put their nation, family and friends ahead of their young lives? This is a gripping page-turner that drew me in until the very end.
It's based on a true account of the combined Norwegian and British sabotage raids to stop Hitler’s Third Reich from successfully developing a nuclear bomb with which, at that time in history, Hitler could control the world, killing millions more in the process.
Not much could terrify the Allies more than Adolf Hitler’s capacity to build a nuclear weapon. In a heavy water production plant in Nazi-occupied Norway, the Führer was well on his way to possessing the raw materials to manufacture such a weapon. And Germany had the scientists and physical resources to build such a horrendous bomb before the Allies could counter the threat with a similar weapon.
British Special Operations Executive, or SOE — Churchill’s infamous “Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” — working with the trained Norwegian resistance fighters, executed a series of raids in the winter of 1942–43 to destroy Hitler’s potential nuclear capability: operations Musketoon, Grouse, Freshman, and finally Gunnerside. On this last raid, nine of these intrepid Norwegians scaled a 600-foot cliff to blow the heavy water plant to smithereens. Nothing less than the security of the free world depended on their success. All of the members of the Gunnerside mission survived, the oldest being the leader, who lived to age 99.
Long before the publication of this book, similar clandestine operations were the basis for the movie “The Heroes of Telemark,” starring Kirk Douglas and Richard Harris, based on a true story as well. It was considered more harrowing than any thriller at that time. Now, Damien Lewis highlights the memory of these extraordinary men in this tale that is heartfelt and extremely real.
Readers who enjoy stories of the unbelievable feats and clandestine operations conducted in WWII will not want to overlook this book.
Don Severe
“Stepping Stones”
By E. Jacquelyn Kirkis
Austin Macauley
118 pages
Humor and drama, family life and overseas adventure — plus moments of danger — are all on tap in this new nonfiction short story collection by nonagenarian author E. Jacquelyn Kirkis.
Raising a family and working as nurse and later as a physician, Kirkis, along with her husband and children, have called Arizona and New Mexico home. They also spent more than a decade living in Lebanon and Kuwait, and Kirkis drew on those experiences in two compelling pieces, “Save This Patient or Die” and “My Lucky Hat and a Journey of War,” that will keep you in suspense until the very end.
Kirkus has a comfortable writing style and a real gift for describing a mix of locales, flora and fauna, a range of characters and four-legged creatures that will have you feeling right at home with her. Humorous tales of a bear joining in a family picnic and fishing outing at Yellowstone National Park; a childhood prank with a baby doll in the road; a family dog named Roscoe; and the creation of a momma robot are sure to entertain. Add a bit of Old West history, plus science-fiction travel away from Earth, and readers can let their imaginations soar into the future and visit the past.
“Stepping Stones” is a timely, comfortable read perfect for entertaining you at home.
Karen Walenga
“HATE INC: Why Today's Media
Makes Us Despise One Another”
By Matt Taibbi
OR Books
290 pages
If you are a fan of Sean Hannity or Rachel Maddow, you probably will not like this book. On the other hand, if you respect Noam Chomsky, as the author certainly does, this book is definitely worth your time.
It is essentially a strong criticism of the media, whether liberal or conservative, whose newscasts are designed as entertainment rather than objective reporting. Both sides want you hooked to their side as though there were only two sides. Whether it's Fox or MSNBC, an issue has only two sides; everything is black or white, gray doesn't exist.
Searching for a "middle road" may be a fool's errand. Ask yourself, how many people do you know who are truly independent rather than strongly Republican or Democrat or so turned off by current political discourse that they won't even be bothered to vote?
How many people do you know who are stressed out because their side could lose even if the media is positive this couldn't — indeed shouldn't — happen because, of course, they are the "good guys?"
Taibbi asks what happens if you should stop following the news? "The answer, of course, is nothing. Not only can you live without us (the media), you probably should, most of the time anyway."
It's interesting to note how the news reports are so often hysterical stories about events over which the receiver has little or no opportunity to research further. One ought to ask: why is it that we hear so much about prisoners in China but so little about the solitary confinement of many in American prisons, the majority of whom have never been convicted by jury-trial of any crime at all?
How many Americans know where American troops are fighting today? The quick mention of an American killed in Niger or Kenya is lost in the repeated, to-date, unfounded accusations that any candidate might be supported by and either a pawn of or colluder with communists.
When leaders of either side suggest too many voters vote against their own best interests, what they are really saying is these people are on the wrong side. Thus the media tries to keep them hooked, keep their ratings up and the advertising dollars rolling in, keep the military budgets growing even as millions of civilians are being killed and trillions of dollars being wasted without making the world any safer.
Georgia Hotton
“American Assassin”
By Vince Flynn
Atria Simon & Schuster
544 pages
Vince Flynn is one of my favorite authors of clandestine service novels. Though they are fiction, at times they seem to be fact-based. This was the first Vince Flynn book I had read, thus becoming a Mitch Rapp fan. I made the second read of this book, refreshing my memory of all the succeeding Flynn books that I have read over the years.
Mitch Rapp is a gifted college athlete recruited by the CIA upon graduation. His motivation for becoming a CIA operative is that he wants retribution for the death of his high school sweetheart killed, along with 258 others, on Pan Am Flight 103 that exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland. Rapp makes it clear he is not seeking revenge, but does seek retribution … and he will succeed.
Irene Kennedy, protégé of CIA Deputy Director Thomas Stansfield, has recruited Mitch as a natural for becoming an outstanding field agent, ultimately developing into an “off the books” paid assassin.
He trains for six month with other clandestine operative candidates under the renowned Stan Hurley, once the most deadly field operative in the agency. A hard drinking, heavy smoking, unconscionable field trainer, Hurley plans to dispose of Rapp in short order. But he is surprised! His student becomes the teacher, ultimately working together hunting the most vicious terrorists.
The assassin leaves a trail of bodies of terrorists from Istanbul across Europe to Beirut, where he needs every ounce of skill and cunning to survive the war-ravaged city and its deadly terrorist factions.
This book was so favorably received it was produced as a movie in 2017.
Don Severe
