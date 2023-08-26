“Mercury Pictures Presents”
By Anthony Marra
Penguin Random House
416 Pages
Anthony Marra’s “Mercury Pictures Presents” is a tale of Hollywood during World War II. Woven into those peculiar times are the stories of several families of émigrés who escaped fascism and Nazism and made their way to Hollywood. They were forbidden from traveling more than a few miles and could not appear to be at all supportive of the countries they left.
The titular Mercury Pictures is a small studio turning out B-grade movies while competing with big studios like Warner Bros. Mercury is owned by twins, Ned and Artie Feldman. Ned fancies himself the business expert while Artie is the movie maker. They dislike each other and their conflict is a consistent theme.
Artie’s right-hand “man” is Maria, an efficient movie maker worthy of credit as an executive producer but precluded by the glass ceiling. Artie recognizes her talent but is unwilling to break tradition and let a woman achieve high status. Maria and her estranged mother have escaped fascism while her father is imprisoned in a government camp.
The love of Maria’s life is Eddie Lu, a Chinese American actor who is forced to play the parts of Japanese enemies and after Pearl Harbor must wear a badge proclaiming that he is Chinese.
As the war progresses, all the studios are called on to ensure their productions are “loyal” to Americanism, and Mercury is recruited by the government to produce propaganda films and training films for the Army and Air Corps. Truly creative efforts must be shelved, and émigré employees are tasked to behave in ways antithetical to their ethnic backgrounds.
As peace draws near, Ned makes his move to take over Mercury and leave Artie in the wilderness. Sides are chosen, and Artie and Maria undertake the challenge.
“Mercury Pictures Presents” is a fun read that presents World War II aficionados with an unusual look at a small slice of wartime life most of us would never think of in this context.
— Don Cassiday
“The Summer Country: A Novel”
By Lauren Willig
William Morrow
480 Pages
This is the best kind of historical fiction — rooted in facts with romance(s) as a subplot. Set in 19th century colonial Barbados, the story follows the branches of a tangled family tree that intertwines British and West Indies islander history. Race, class, independent thinking and more are tackled in this lengthy tome that unfolds like a beach read.
Emily arrived in Barbados in 1854 with her cousin and his new wife to see the sugar plantation her wealthy uncle left her in his will. Instead of a white-columned splendor, Perverills is in ruins, burned to the ground decades in a slave rising decades before. Emily must adapt to and understand local customs, social hierarchy and undertones, evolving laws, incomplete family histories and her own idea of the future as she decides what to do with her unexpected inheritance.
A stern neighbor woman who rules her own plantation (and family) with an iron fist has firm ideas about Emily’s future on the island, including who she should marry. But diseases of the day influence decisions about marriage, and a cholera outbreak changes people’s priorities.
The book reaches back to previous generations, alternating between mid-century 1800s and 1816 as the author slowly reveals pieces of the puzzle and clues readers in to where the story is ultimately going. The author’s mastery of the subject and time periods (she spent 10 years conducting research before writing this novel) make this an enjoyable story to read as well as an intriguing way to learn about history.
— Jolyn Young
"G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century"
By Beverly Gage
Simon & Schuster UK
863 Pages
Beverly Gage’s G-Man is the first Hoover biography in nearly 30 years and undoubtedly the most comprehensive. With more than 800 pages and an extensive album of pictures, the book tells the fascinating story of the most powerful civil servant who ever served our federal government.
Born in 1895 in Washington DC, Hoover was a product of the Federal City and served there throughout his life. At Central High he stood out as captain of cadets and valedictorian before proceeding to George Washington University, where he studied law and belonged to Kappa Alpha. He developed a Southern outlook which ultimately precluded blacks and women as FBI agents and no doubt led to his antagonism toward the Civil Rights movement.
Beginning as a clerk, Hoover became the bureaucrat responsible for establishing the FBI’s extensive filing system and its professionalization of police work. Involved in the infamous Palmer raids of the World War I era, he and the FBI fought crime during the bootlegging era. They made the term “G-Man” a household word.
The same era produced the “Red Scare” as communism overtook Russia and became a threat here in the USA. Communism became Hoover’s ultimate enemy, greater even than common police work, and Hoover built his reputation fighting this perceived enemy. Regrettably, he often stretched the laws in this fight.
While his efforts to attack wrongdoing are the mission of the bureau, Gage lays bare questionable, if not illegal, tactics Hoover’s FBI resorted to as they fought these “enemies.” This was particularly true when the Civil Rights movement of the sixties challenged the status quo. While assigned to an Air Force unit in Washington DC in the sixties, I received FBI intelligence briefings asserting Martin Luther King was communist-inspired. Gage presents a much more nuanced picture of King’s motivation and tactics suggesting the error of those briefings.
Gage’s thoroughly researched facts present a satisfying complex picture of Hoover’s influence. She clearly establishes that, despite his many flaws, J. Edgar Hoover was one of the great men of the 20th century and his life story, as Gage tells it, helps us understand much of what we witnessed during the last century.
— Don Cassiday
“You’re Not (expletive) Crazy”
By Kendra Bergman
73 pages
Balboa Press
Once you get past the title, Kendra Bergman’s journey in to the “egoic mind” (she explains it in the book) borders on downright intriguing — even if you’re not quite into it.
Yes, this is another mental health book, but comes at it asking the question: Is it really crucial that we figure out the mind, and can we even truly know it? Her answer is no, so don’t sweat it that you might be (expletive) crazy, because you’re not.
What’s she talking about? The power of meditation, of “vibrations,” energies around us, the meaning of a two-by-four upside the head, and a lot of can’t-put-my-finger-on-it stuff that seems to make sense in the context of what we’re going through.
The book includes stories from others and a lot from the author’s life, like suddenly understanding the importance of seemingly insignificant moments. There’s room for notes and she encourages lots of meditation and contemplation. The book may not “fix” you, but that’s not the goal (and is that even possible?). But you won’t feel as if you’re alone on your journey. She makes sure of that.
— Dan Shearer
Book Events
All events take place at the Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N. La Canada Dr.
• Poet’s Corner: Thursday, Sept. 14 and 28 from 3 to 4 p.m.
• Page Turner’s Book Club: Monday, Sept. 18 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Discussing “Trust” by Hernan Diaz.
Top Ten Books
The 10 most popular books at Joyner-Green Valley Library for the past month:
1. “Simply Lies,” by David Baldacci
2. “Storm Watch,” by C.J. Box
3. “Escape,” by James Patterson
4. “Desert Star,” by Michael Connelly
5. “Collateral Damage,” by Judith A. Jance
6. “I Will Find You,” by Harlan Coben
7. “Flags on the Bayou,” by James Lee Bourke
8. “The Rescue,” by T. Jefferson Parker
9. “The White Lady,” by Jacqueline Winspear
10. “Dark Angel,” by John Sandford