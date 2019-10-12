Back in 2013, we first asked you to take the Green Valley News on vacation with you and send us your photos. By year's end, we'd received more than 200 photos from all seven continents. Most were from local residents who traveled around the world, others were from friends or family they knew in remote areas — all the way to Antarctica. Photos came from Iceland, Kenya, Israel, Russia and all over the United States.
Six years later, our readers continue the adventure by sending in their travel photos to us from across the U.S. and abroad, and we're sharing a collection of some recent ones with you today.
Let's keep them coming! Send your photos in to features section coordinator Karen Walenga (kwalenga@gvnews.com) with you holding a copy of the newspaper! We'll share them in print and online.