When I moved to the Sonoran Desert last year, I gave away my big jacket before driving down from northern Nevada. I was prepared for the heat, but I wasn’t expecting the jungle-like beauty. Green, green everywhere - and also thorns and spiky plants lurking just behind the lush leaves. I quickly learned that brushing my arm against “blue claw” is as painful as it sounds, and that “wait-a-minute” vine earned its name fair and square.

I joined Green Valley News as the Feature Content Coordinator last December. So far, I’ve explored outdoor places like the Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park and Desert Meadows Park. The Green Valley Gardeners have put together a beautiful outdoor space they can be proud of and the rest of us can enjoy. I also love seeing wildlife such as coatimundis and roadrunners and sharing these sightings with my three kids. We’re all animal lovers, and my kids are thrilled when they see our new home mentioned on a wildlife show on TV that features exotic animals that now live just down the road.



Jolyn Young is the feature content coordinator at Green Valley News. Reach her at jyoung@gvnews.com or 520-625-5511. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?