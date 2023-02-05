When I moved to the Sonoran Desert last year, I gave away my big jacket before driving down from northern Nevada. I was prepared for the heat, but I wasn’t expecting the jungle-like beauty. Green, green everywhere - and also thorns and spiky plants lurking just behind the lush leaves. I quickly learned that brushing my arm against “blue claw” is as painful as it sounds, and that “wait-a-minute” vine earned its name fair and square.
I joined Green Valley News as the Feature Content Coordinator last December. So far, I’ve explored outdoor places like the Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park and Desert Meadows Park. The Green Valley Gardeners have put together a beautiful outdoor space they can be proud of and the rest of us can enjoy. I also love seeing wildlife such as coatimundis and roadrunners and sharing these sightings with my three kids. We’re all animal lovers, and my kids are thrilled when they see our new home mentioned on a wildlife show on TV that features exotic animals that now live just down the road.
Looking ahead, you’ll see our reporters’ bylines in Get Out! more often. Jamie Verwys wrote a story about Continental School District Superintendent Roxana Rico that ran on Jan. 8 and was a reader hit. We’ll continue to run your favorite contributors and columnists, including Ellen Sussman, Scott Dyke, the Traveling Sisters (Midge Lemay and Sue Poirier), Corky Simpson, Becky McCreary and Mary Kidnocker.
The Sisters’ story about haunted sites that ran on Jan. 4 gave us all a good list of places to visit – or avoid, depending on your opinion of bedding down next to a ghost. Mary’s expert gardening advice is a staple every Sunday, so look for her to keep us in the know for what to plant and how to care for our gardens.
I’d like to welcome newcomer Charlie Touseull to our columnist roster. He is the tween/teen librarian at Joyner-Green Valley Library and pens our “Heavy Metal Librarian Files” column. Charlie provides insight into the world of literature – popular reads, library happenings and the larger benefit of books in general.
The departments you’ve come to know and love will continue, such as Green Thumb announcements and Creative Verse - Reader Poetry. Book reviews will be published the last Sunday of each month. I have a special interest in books this year because my debut book, “Never Burn Your Moving Boxes,” will be released in October.
When writing for the newspaper, I’d like to tackle stories about people who led (or are leading) interesting lives. Unusual professions, extreme sports, or daring to go against convention are what pique my interest. If you’ve ever ice climbed without a rope or flown a hydroplane in the Alaskan bush, I’d love to hear from you.
Or, if you were president of the Parent/Teachers’ Association and never missed a bake sale, I’d love to hear from you, too. I’ve learned during my 13 years as a journalist that everyone has a story to tell, and “conventional” is often just a perspective.
Jolyn Young is the feature content coordinator at Green Valley News. Reach her at jyoung@gvnews.com or 520-625-5511.
