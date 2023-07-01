Alma Lopez

Baker Alma Lopez shows her decorating skills on this chocolate cake. 

 Ellen Sussman

Professional home baker Alma Lopez doesn’t have a TV show or how-to book demonstrating her baking and cake decorating skills, but her colorful finished pieces of baked art are worthy of one.

Cakes, cupcakes and baked specialties for weddings and celebratory events come easy to her creative side while bringing joy when she sees the delightful reactions of clients when they arrive to pick up their custom order.

Cupcakes on tables

Floral centerpieces blended with decorated cupcakes made by Lopez for La Posada's May event honoring local centenarians. 
Pink and white cake

Lopez created this standout centerpiece cake for a special occasion.


Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?