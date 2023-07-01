Professional home baker Alma Lopez doesn’t have a TV show or how-to book demonstrating her baking and cake decorating skills, but her colorful finished pieces of baked art are worthy of one.
Cakes, cupcakes and baked specialties for weddings and celebratory events come easy to her creative side while bringing joy when she sees the delightful reactions of clients when they arrive to pick up their custom order.
“My mom was a baker and I started baking as a hobby in my early twenties. Now baking fulfills me. It’s the results and outcomes — and seeing clients’ faces,” Lopez said of her growing home business, Pastelle Bakery.
At La Posada Community Services’ recent event celebrating local centenarians, her colorfully decorated cupcakes were a centerpiece at each table.
Too pretty to eat? Yes, and that’s why many centenarians took a cupcake home in a specially designed plastic holder.
Community Center Director Ellen March heard about Lopez’s baking skills from her daughter, Stephanie Peterson, who had ordered sunflower cupcakes as gifts for Native Gardens staff members for weathering the frantic pace of the Green Valley season.
“I thought they were works of art and would make terrific table decorations for the Centenarian Celebration and gifts for the honorees to take home. Alma was very accommodating and did a beautiful job,” March commented.
When asked what she considers to be her baking specialties, Lopez said “it’s the piping details.”
Weekends tend to be busiest for her because she doesn’t refrigerate or freeze her finished work. Every cake or cupcake order is baked fresh and most are picked up at her home.
“Easter week was especially busy with an order for 15 dozen sunflower cupcakes. Everything is made fresh. Nothing is frozen,” she said of her hand-decorated work, which can be easily looked upon as "too pretty to eat."
To get a specific frosting color she sees in her mind, she’ll mix colors to get the desired color.
Though 15 dozen is a sizable order, Lopez’s largest order to date was baking and decorating 250 cupcakes and a five-tier cake for a 15-year-old's Quinceañera party.
Colorfully decorated cupcakes are popular for Lopez’s clients, though she does artistry on cakes, too.
“I bake different cakes—sponge cake, sweet potato, banana, carrot and zucchini. I’ll change recipes from books and online, and I’ll use client’s ideas plus my designs,” Lopez said.
Four or five o’clock in the morning is the usual time she’ll get up if she needs to bake cakes. She also enjoys baking her own fresh bread.
What else does she especially enjoy?
“Decorating! It takes me somewhere. I like putting colors together. My creative side is pretty active,” she said with a grin repeating how she especially enjoys “putting colors together.”
With her colorfully-decorated cakes and cupcakes, Pastelle Bakery sounds so appropriate for a name. Asked how she arrived at the name, Lopez said simply, “pastel is cake in Spanish!”
