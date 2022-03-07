BAJA softballers hit 20 runs in single inning

Games played Feb. 25 to March 2, 2022
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
On Monday, Feb. 28, the Animal Care Center of Green Valley met the league-leading Jeff LeFave Edward Jones Investors. Climbing from a 12-3 hole, the Animals took the first game 14-13. Late innings Animal homers from Ed Karnes and Tim Saylor put them on top. The second game was all LeFave 20-8. Don Newman, Chas Palacios, Bob Hoyler, Paul Hill, and Dave Lee did the offensive damage.
The afternoon featured a surreal matchup between the Longhorn Grill & Saloon and the Insurance Center of Green Valley. The Horns won the first 19-12. Horn’s John Newton returned from the DL with timely base-clearing hits to lead the Horns. In Game 2, the Horns surged to a comfortable 20-10 lead behind a homer and triple from Tom Hostad. The Horns watched helplessly as the Insurers stepped into a parallel universe. There, in a single inning, they managed to bat around twice and score an unheard of 20 runs! Jim DeWilde had 8 hits, Rich Allison and Jerry Brotz 7 each, Kurt Jorgensen had 6, while Wendy Constantine contributed 5 for the Insurers.
The heat of Wednesday, March 2, pitted the LeFave crew against the Longhorns. In workman-like fashion the Fave’s methodically dismembered the Horns 15-8 and 13-7 to clinch the regular season title. LeFave pitchers Dee Feagan and Dave Hyslop lured the Horns into numerous harmless grounders against the formidable LeFave defense.
Animal Care Center and Insurance Center faced off in the afternoon. A great throw from the Animal’s left-fielder Mitch Sapp nailed an Insurance agent at the plate to ensure their win 17-16. The matinee was all Animals as well, winning 21-9. Bright spots for the Insurers were Wally Towne hitting for the cycle, 6 hits from Richard Allison, and 5 from Dave Erickson and Jim DeWilde.
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
Two Girls Pizza defeated Health Insurance Solutions 18-8 and 11-3 in games noted by a lack of hitting. Tom Trekker, Jose Cepeda, and Butch Hager led the Pizza squad with six hits, and Ed Mendoza blasted a homer. Bruce Scandling and Frank Trusian were the leading Insurance batters.
3 ½ Happy Barbers clipped Hickey Automotive 17-2 and 16-9 in games marked by solid defensive plays. Vince Robinett belted a homer in the first contest. Rick Hoen, Tom Liedtke, and Bill Seavecki were perfect at the plate in the second game, and Joe Zimny contributed key hits. Joe Horvath, Randy Drenning and Mike Hulse led an improved Mechanics attack in the second contest.
Cloudless skies and warm temperatures did nothing to inspire solid hitting as Health Insurance Solutions and 3 ½ Barbers split a pair of games. The Insurers won the first tilt 16-7 and the Barbers were able to come back and trim the Insurers 18-9 in the second game. The Insurers’ Steve Wentz continued his torrid hitting by blasting two home runs. For the Barbers, Vince Robinett launched another homer and Jimmy Sears collected five hits. The Barbers’ defense was led by Bill Seavecki, Jeff Robinson and Kurt Kohler.
Hickey Automotive defeated Two Girls Pizza 21-13 behind the hitting of Joe Urena, Randy Drenning and Joe Horvath, while the Pizza squad won the second contest 19-13. Dan Coleman hit a grand slam inside the park homer, Tom Trekker added another inside the park homer, and Ed Mendoza hit a long home run to advance the Pizza team.
JIM HILL SPIRIT LEAGUE
Sponsored entirely by Shawn Smith RE/Max Select Realty
Our reliable grounds crew/pitchers Lu Smith and Craig Jackson were prepared as game one began with hot bats and impressive fielding. Perhaps most notable was the grand slam hit by a player from that Green Team mustached Mac Robinson! Leave it to Penny Durgan and Arlie Lyons to smack home runs as well. Dave Fehringer cracked one out for a triple with two RBIs. Powerful hits earned doubles for Rich Murphy, Paul Klouda and Robert Cannon. Defensively, double plays were assisted by Vicki Hubbard and Mark Haskoe. Ken Becker made a nice catch at short stop. Game one concluded with the following scores: Yellow Team 5, Orange Team 14, and Green Team 14.
The Green Team dominated game two with Marsha Lichtenham’s triple, Ken Becker’s doubles and Mac Robinson’s two home runs. Game two concluded with the Yellow Team earning three runs, Orange Team two runs and Green Team 11 runs.
BAJA Senior softball is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, go to www.bajasportingclub.org.