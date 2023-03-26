Tournament: March 15 and 17, 2023

"Who thought senior softball could be so exciting?" said millennial fan Cayenne Towne at the BAJA Senior Softball end-of-season double-elimination tournament.



BAJA batting practice and pick-up games resume March 27 th at 9 a.m MWF at Canoa Preserve Park, Green Valley. Contact Steve Aiken (asksteve2003@yahoo.com ) to sign up for the April 18 th Spring League.

More info@ www.bajasportingclub.org.

