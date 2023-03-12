Games played March 3-8, 2023

BAJA Senior Softball leagues played hard to change league standings as their seasons come to a close before the tournament next week. Several were successful!



BAJA Senior softball is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, go to www.bajasportingclub.org

