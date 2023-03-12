Games played March 3-8, 2023
BAJA Senior Softball leagues played hard to change league standings as their seasons come to a close before the tournament next week. Several were successful!
JIM HILL SPIRIT LEAGUE-Sponsored by Shawn Smith RE/Max Signature March 3
Being the only league that has not had to cancel a day of play due to weather, we had another glorious day to show up, have some fun, cheer each other on— and score as many runs as we could. The first game found Bombers/MacAttack against Relics/Jags. Even with Manny Ortega being perfect at the plate, Bombers/MacAttack could not pull ahead of Relics/Jags hits. Game one went to Relics/Jags: 11-9. Game two had some thrills. We all watched as Randy George hit a ball over the fence. Both teams cheered him on as he rounded all the bases. Another home run came from Tim Saylor. Tim was a blur running those bases. Even with the home runs and Daryl Ragan’s glove, the Relics/Jags could not surpass the Bombers/MacAttack. The Bombers/MacAttack won game two 9-6, resulting in three teams tied for second place.
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
Monday morning, March 6, Longhorn Grill & Saloon fought Jeff LeFave Edward Jones Investors to a draw. Horns took the first, thanks to Richard Farrell’s bat. Faves bounced back in game two, 21-17 behind Joe Nuess, Jerry Miller, Bob Hoyler, Alan Anderson, and Steve Sellinger. The afternoon was a pair of barnburners between league-leading Premier Properties and second-place Insurance Center of Green Valley. The Insurers took the first in extra innings led by Cathy Yearout, birthday boy Dennis Dion, and Gary Peelman’s over-the-fence blast. Sonny LaPointe kept Premier close. Not to be outdone, Premier’s Don Newman went yard in game two and pitcher Mike Gempel smacked the game-winner. Agent Wally Towne had 12 RBIs! The drama continued Wednesday, as Insurers took two from Longhorn, with game two going two extra innings! The big sticks of Mark Haskoe, Roger Johnson, and Wally Towne paced the Insurers. Alan Welsch, Leo Neville, and Paul Appleby’s bats led the Longhorns, while Greg Rawlings and Jim Wray anchored their defense. The matinee between Premier and LeFave was another windy split. Faves took game one as Joey Waldschmitt snuffed Premier’s last-inning rally with three strikeouts. Premier took the second behind Jerry Watkins’ clutch hits and Mark Hess’ bat and glove. Richard Allison and Craig Burgess swung sweetly for LeFave. The split resulted in a tie between Premier and Insurance Center with a one-game tiebreaker to be played Monday at 9:30 a.m. to determine Catino League’s first and second places.
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
March 6
Health Insurance Solutions and OOROO Automotive split a sunny doubleheader. Homers by Benny Hayes and Bill Seavecki and perfect hitting by Craig Jackson and Bob Dibble weren’t enough as Joe Horvath’s stellar pitching quieted OOROO. Steve Wentz and Hunt Barrett led the broker’s hitting. Game two was a 19-18 win for OOROO, highlighted by Dave Feagan's 4-for-4 batting and homers from Mike Hale and Seavecki. The brokers’ Jerry Bost, Tim Saylor, Lyle Huculak and Jim Sears all had three hits, while Greg Schoenberg laced a two-RBI double. Meanwhile, 3 ½ Happy Barbers swept Two Girls Pizzeria. In game one, the hair clippers never led until Tom Trecker hit a walk-off bomb for the game-winner. Norm Friedman made circus catches in the outfield while going 3-for-4, and Russ Sneigowski’s bat and glove performed. Wayne Weinrich hit a three-run homer for the pizza boys, and Glenn Miller was 4-for-4. In Game two, Barbers’ Randy Drenning (5-for-5), Trecker (two more HRs) and Rick Hoen helped. Mike Hulse homered for Two Girls.
March 8
The wrench men swept their doubleheader from Two Girls. In game one, OOROO hit up and down the lineup. Gary Anderson was 4-for-4, and Hayes launched yet another bomb. Game two was another team effort, capped by perfect bats by Hayes, Feagan, Jeff Robinson and Stacey Michaels. There weren’t many highlights for the pizza makers, whose depleted lineup has been hit by injuries. Health Insurance swept the Barbers, who were also hurt by injuries. Wentz and Vince Robinette homered for the brokers. Trecker and John Patterson had multi-hit games for the Barbers, with Patterson scoring their only run. Game two was a 19-18 comeback win for the insurers. Barrett led off the bottom of the seventh with a triple, scoring the game-winner on Horvath’s fielder’s choice. Sears reached base all five times. The clippers’ Drenning was 5-for-5, and Trecker homered twice more. The Barbers' Mike Fox and Patterson were 4-for-5.
BAJA Softball Standings
Jim Hill Spirit League
Mac Attack 11-6
Ageless Relics 7-9
Bombers 7-9
Jags 7-9
Ivan Allison League
OOROO Auto 14-10
3 ½ Happy Barbers 12-12
Health Ins. Solutions 12-12
Two Girls Pizzeria 10-14
Chuck Catino League
Premier Properties 9-5
Ins. Center of GV 9-5
Jeff LeFave 6-8
Longhorn Grill 4-10