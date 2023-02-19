Games played February 10-15, 2023

BAJA’s grounds crew canceled Monday’s senior softball games due to soggy fields, and teams played only four games out of eight on Wednesday. Athletes donned layers whenever the sun ducked behind the clouds, braving icy, bone-chilling winds out of pure love for the sport.



BAJA Senior softball is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, go to www.bajasportingclub.org

