BAJA’s grounds crew canceled Monday’s senior softball games due to soggy fields, and teams played only four games out of eight on Wednesday. Athletes donned layers whenever the sun ducked behind the clouds, braving icy, bone-chilling winds out of pure love for the sport.
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
It was a wet, cold week for softball in the usually warm, sunny Green Valley. The league canceled all games on Monday, Feb. 13, due to rain and cold. Despite the coldest temps of the season and even a bit of snow in the morning on Wednesday, Feb. 15, the hardiest of the Catino teams — the Insurance Center of Green Valley and the Longhorn Grill & Saloon —split their doubleheader. The Insurance Center took the first game 10-8. Fighting numbness and tingling fingers, Rich Malinowski led the way with perfect hitting supported by the deep clean-up hitters Lezlie Lang, Cathy Yearout and Wendy Constantine. Roger Johnson’s third base glove and Deb Seguin’s left-center glove led to many outs.
The Longhorns thawed enough to take the second game 18-16. Dave Thompson’s second homer of the day and 6 RBIs and Dennis Grimm’s 3 RBIs put the agents on ice. There was only minimal weather improvement for the afternoon games. In a true example of democracy, the two teams of combatants voted 15-8 to cancel their games. There was no request for a recount.
JIM HILL SPIRIT LEAGUE-Sponsored by Shawn Smith RE/Max Signature
Feb. 10
With the help of some players from the Catino League filling in for us, we were able to get our two games in. This week’s combined teams took game one, the Bombers and Mac Attack with a score of 21 to Ageless Relics and Jags 8 runs. Ken Becker and Cathy Yearout both went 4-for-5 at the plate. Game two had the Relics and Jags getting revenge by taking the win with a score of 8-3 over the Bombers and Mac Attack. The Relics and Jags crossed home plate with four home runs driven to the fence by Barb Katz, Brad Beaver, and two new players, Dave Thompson and Stuart Lisk. Thanks to our sponsor Shawn Smith Realty for providing shirts and hats for the entire league.
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
Feb. 13, 15
Rain and cold temperatures got the best of the Allison League this week, with only one of the four scheduled doubleheaders played. On Wednesday, OOROO and Two Girls Pizzeria split a pair of games. The pizzamakers won the first 10-9. Two Girls got strong defensive plays from Audy Amos, Wayne Weinrich, Steve Calton, and Kurt Kohler on the day. Weinrich also hit a two-run homer, while Kohler tripled and Mike Dujeen doubled. The mechanics got homers from Benny Hayes and Bill Seavecki in the first game, while Stacy Michaels was 3-for-3. Game twowas a 16-6 win for OOROO. Hayes hit another bomb, and Mike Hale also homered, while Tom McKeon, Bob Dibble, and Craig Jackson all were perfect at the dish. For Two Girls, the loss snapped a seven-game winning streak.
BAJA Senior softball is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, go to www.bajasportingclub.org.
