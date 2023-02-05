Games played January 27, 30 and February 1, 2023

BAJA senior softball legs were tired from all this week's high-scoring base-running, while the observers' throats were sore from cheering.



BAJA Senior softball is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, go to www.bajasportingclub.org

