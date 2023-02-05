Games played January 27, 30 and February 1, 2023
BAJA senior softball legs were tired from all this week's high-scoring base-running, while the observers' throats were sore from cheering.
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
On Friday, Jan. 27, Premier Properties took two from Scott Chancellor Realty. Sonny LaPointe and new addition Mike Soukup solidified the improving Premier infield. Tim Thorstenson and Bill Kuhn swung the big bats for Chancellor. Premier Properties continued their hot streak Monday Jan. 30, with a two-game sweep of Insurance Center of Green Valley. Premier again played good team defense, and Don Newman went yard to lead the offense. John Newton and Paul Hill carried much of the offensive and defensive load for the Insurers.
The matinee was an 85-run slugfest between the Jeff LeFave Edward Jones Investors and the Scott Chancellor crew, with LeFave winning both. LeFave’s Bob Hoyler and Richard Allison were big at the plate, while Ron Nunn anchored the defense. Divya DeGarde and Mike Atwood were the defensive stoppers for Chancellor, with DeGarde also formidable at the plate. The Fave’s kept rolling Wednesday, Feb. 1, taking two close ones from the Longhorn Grill & Saloon. Le Fave’s Stan Herum continued his remarkable streak of 16 consecutive times on base. Fave pitcher Joey Waldschmitt helped himself with four hits. Dave Thompson’s two homers were not enough for the Horns.
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
Jan. 30
Health Insurance Solutions took down Two Girls Pizzeria 21-16. The top four in the brokers’ lineup — Stewart Bressler, Tim Saylor, Steve Wentz and Ed Mendoza — scored 13 runs. For Two Girls, Wayne Weinrich and Steve Calton homered. In game two, it was Health Insurance 22, Two Girls 10. Mendoza hit a grand slam, and Jim Sears had five hits. The pizza guys got a bomb from Kurt Kohler, while Glenn Miller was 6-for-6 on the day. On the other field, it was OOROO 14, 3 ½ Happy Barbers 13. The mechanics’ Bob Dibble and Bill Seavecki (HR), each had three hits. The barbers’ offense was led by Mick Iannachinno, Randy Drenning and Dan Coleman. In game two, the Barbers beat OOROO 19-14. Drenning led the clippers with four hits, and Tom Trecker homered. OOROO’s Seavecki, Benny Hayes, Dave Feagan and Mike Hale combined to hit seven bombs.
Feb. 1
OOROO defeated Health Insurance Solutions 14-12. OOROO’s homer-happy lineup got more dingers from Seavecki, Hayes, Hale and Feagan, while Craig Jackson and Tim Ilse reached base every time. Sam Davis had three hits for the insurers, and Steve Aiken laced a 3-RBI triple. In the rematch, Health Insurance again bested OOROO 17-15. The brokers’ Saylor had three hits, while Vince Robinette doubled twice and made several highlight-reel catches in the outfield. OOROO’s Hale was 4-for-4 with another homer. Two Girls Pizzeria defeated 3 ½ Happy Barbers 13-11. Strong infield defense led the way for the pizza makers while Kohler homered. For the barbers, Trecker was 3-for-4. Game two also went to Two Girls, beating the Barbers 21-18. Two Girls scored 10 runs in the first two innings while the infield of Tony Gennaro, Charlie Tarjan, Sam Hairston, Mike Hulse and Willie McGhee again turned several double plays. Trecker stayed hot for the clippers, going 4-for-4 with a homer, while Mike Fox also had four hits.
JIM HILL SPIRIT LEAGUE-Sponsored by Shawn Smith RE/Max Signature
Jan. 27
No better way to perk up a very cold morning than a dugout featuring treats brought by our sponsor, but the energized efforts of the Ageless Relics/Bombers fell short against the Jags/Mac Attack (7-6). Good hits by Robert Cannon, Mac Robison and Barb Katz led the Jags/Mac Attack to a second sweet victory. Even a leaping defensive catch by Donna Harrison and Ageless Arlie’s 8-for-8, the Jags/Mac Attack runs were too many for the Relics/Bombers to make up (16-6).