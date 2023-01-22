Wet weather canceled some of the week’s games, but there was still plenty of action for the BAJA Sporting Club senior softball season. A newly restructured Allison League kicked off a cold “second season” start on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The number of league teams was reduced from five to four as scheduling conflicts and injuries left the fifth team with only seven players. Those players were divvied into the other four teams.

This restructuring has led to a balanced league with very competitive rosters. According to Commissioner Gary Anderson, the Allison League might have more talent this year than any other year he can remember. Meanwhile, the Jim Hill Spirit League tweaked its style of play by combining their four six-person teams into two teams. The players of this Friday-only league have enthusiastically embraced the change.



BAJA Senior softball is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, go to www.bajasportingclub.org

