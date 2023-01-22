Wet weather canceled some of the week’s games, but there was still plenty of action for the BAJA Sporting Club senior softball season. A newly restructured Allison League kicked off a cold “second season” start on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The number of league teams was reduced from five to four as scheduling conflicts and injuries left the fifth team with only seven players. Those players were divvied into the other four teams.
This restructuring has led to a balanced league with very competitive rosters. According to Commissioner Gary Anderson, the Allison League might have more talent this year than any other year he can remember. Meanwhile, the Jim Hill Spirit League tweaked its style of play by combining their four six-person teams into two teams. The players of this Friday-only league have enthusiastically embraced the change.
JIM HILL SPIRIT LEAGUE
This week’s combined teams, Mac Attack and Ageless Relics, played the combined Bombers and Jags teams. Steve Sellinger proved the Ageless Relics are indeed ageless by going five for five at the plate. Randy George of the Jags showed his power by going four for four at bat. The Mac Attack/Ageless Relics teams won game one, with their 15 runs outscoring the Bomber/Jags teams nine runs.
Game two was taken into extra innings due to a tie at the end of regulation play, 10-10. We were all exhausted but played with enthusiasm until the final out. The Bombers/Jags took the win over the Mac Attack/Ageless Relics with a final score of 13-11. Two great games with awesome hitting, and, once again, Arlie Lyons hit a Home Run for the Ageless Relics!
The four teams extend a HUGE THANK YOU to Shawn Smith of Shawn Smith Real Estate, who sells for RE/MAX Signature, for being our League Sponsor and bringing refreshments that revived a weary dugout. Thank you, Shawn!
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
Jack Slama, manager of 3 ½ Barbers, had his team ready to play this reset season, and his newly configured squad responded by clipping OOROO Auto by scores of 14-13 and 15-8. Randy Drenning, Rick Hoen, and Mick Innachinnio each had three hits to spark the Barbers in the opener.
The OOROO squad was paced by Lamar Troutman, Mike Hale and Bill Seavecki, who each had a perfect day at the plate. Dan Coleman’s stellar pitching, backed by a strong defense, limited the OOROO squad to a paltry eight runs in the second contest. Coleman, Tom Trecker and the ageless Steve Health were all three for three in leading the Barbers’ batters. For the losing OOROO squad, Brian Kelley and Lamar Troutman each had hits in every at bat.
On the other diamond, Health Insurance Solutions and Two Girls Pizza thrillingly split their doubleheader, with the insurers winning the first game 15-14 and the pizza boys coming back to win the second contest 18-17. Vince Robinette launched two towering home runs while Jimmy Sears connected on four hits for the insurers in game one.
According to Two Girls Pizza manager, Chuck Borozinski, his team lacked any outstanding offensive highlights but his outfield of Jeff Hansen, Mike Hulse, Wayne Weinrich and Audey Amos kept them in the game by making great catches and throws. The pizza squad rebounded in the second game, led by two home runs by Steve Colton. His teammates all contributed hits, the most important being Mike Hulse’s game-winning RBI in the bottom of the seventh inning. Homerun blasts underwrote the insurers’ runs by Vince Robinette and Eduardo Mendoza and some line drive singles by manager Steve Aiken.
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
Friday the 13th proved lucky for the Jeff LeFave Edward Jones Investors as they took two from the Longhorn Grill & Saloon 26-15 and 19-10 behind Joey Waldschmitt’s strong left arm. Stan Herum led the way on offense for the Faves with eight hits. Bob Hoyler and Joe Nuess had six each, while Owen Decker, Ron Nunn, and Craig Burgess contributed six. The Horns got five RBIs apiece from Paul Appleby and Jim Wray and help from Dave Erickson and Harley Thompson.
On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Insurance Center of Green Valley and Scott Chancellor Realty split their doubleheader. The Insurance Center took the first game 23-15. Greg Rawlings went four for four and Jim DeWilde was three for three. Chancellor bounced back for a 10-6 victory in game 2. The Insurers' John Newton was seven for seven at the plate. Gary Peelman was six for six, including Catino’s first of the season over-the-fence homerun. The Insurers' defense also turned five double plays.
In the Wednesday matinee, the Longhorn Grill & Saloon stifled a furious comeback by Premier Properties to win game one 20-17. Shortstop Dave Thompson homered and anchored the Horn’s defense. Jim Johnson homered for Premier. In the second game, Premier pitcher Greg Endow’s great glovework led to a 17-13 victory. A pair of doubles by Jerry Watkins produced multiple RBIs. Sonny LaPointe hit the game-winner. A base-clearing triple by Dennis Grimm and strong defense by Peter Hubbard, Tom Hostad, and Ed Karnes kept the Horns close.
BAJA Senior softball is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, go to www.bajasportingclub.org.
