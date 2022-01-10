BAJA softball leagues back in the swing

Games played Jan. 5, 2022
The Born Again Jocks Association (BAJA) opened their senior softball season on Wednesday, Jan. 5, with eight double-headers after Monday’s field dedication ceremony featuring BAJA Sporting Club president Craig Burgess, representatives from Pima County Parks and Recreation, Continental School cheerleaders and choir, and food provided by Longhorn Grill and Saloon. This new field, now named for beloved softball player Jim Hill, means the Catino Softball Complex has three state-of-the-art softball fields.
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
A cold, clear morning greeted the Animal Care Center of Green Valley and the Longhorn Grill & Saloon for the Catino League opener. Both teams showed early defensive shivers, but the Longhorns solidified first behind third baseman Jim Wray. Calls to examine his glove went unheeded. BAJA rookie Jose Escalera won the pitchers’ duel against Animal Care veteran Leo Neville as the Longhorns took the first game 12-8. The Horns and Escalera also won the second game 16-7 as Tom Phelps continually rattled the fences with numerous extra base hits. The bats of Jerry Miller, Joe Nuess, Ed Karnes, and BAJA rookie Stan Herum kept the Animals competitive.
The afternoon money game pitted the Insurance Center of Green Valley against Jeff LeFave Edward Jones Investments. The LeFave team took both games, 15-9 and 21-9. The potent LeFave offense pounded out 36 runs thanks in part to six hits from Paul Hill and Clair Prody, and five each from Don Newman, Allan Anderson, and Dave Lee. Lee led the LeFave defense as well backing up pitcher Dee Feagan, who held their opponent to single figures both games. In the first game, the Insurance Center offense rallied behind the two sharp liners from 90 year-old Bobby Kaiser and the 3 hits each from Craig Burgess and Rich Allison. Steve Sellinger and Dave Erickson produced two hits apiece in game 2. BAJA rookie Michelle Schilling was impressive in the Insurer’s outfield.
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
In the first contests of the 2022 Allison League, the Two Girls Pizza squad swept the 3 ½ Happy Barbers by scores of 22-16 in extra innings of the first game, and 19-18 with the Pizza team scoring five runs in the bottom of the last inning to garner the win in the second game.
Bob Dibble, manager of the Pizza squad, credited clutch hitting for his squad’s success. Jim Cassidy made three outstanding fielding plays to lead the Pizza squad in game one and drove in the second game’s winning run. For the Pizza club, Tom Trecker (2 home runs), Harvey Schelter and Tim Ilse led the hitting in the two contests by going 9 for 11. Butch Hager also homered. The Barbers’ leading hitters in the first game were Jimmy Sears and Craig Jackson, who were perfect at the plate, while Bill Seavecki and Vince Robinett both homered. In the second game, Vince Robinett, Rick Hoen and Gary Anderson all reached home safely every time while Jerry Bost made two exceptional catches in left field.
In the afternoon doubleheader, the Hickey Automotive team defeated the Health Insurance Solutions team by 20-16 and 22-10 behind unyielding team defense and solid hitting throughout the batting order. Hickey’s batting leaders in game one were John Beckner who went 3 for 3, and Mike Iannacchino who clubbed a home run. The mechanics’ bats really came alive in the second game led by Bart Prieve, Dave Feagan, Mike Hulse, and Doug Michaelis, who each went 3 for 3. Stars of the day for the Insurance side were Greg Schoenberg and Steve Aiken, both going 5 for 6. Willie McGee went 4 for 5 and showed some real power. Norm Friedman was also 5 for 7.
BAJA Senior softball is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, go to www.bajasportingclub.org.
BAJA Softball Standings – As of January 5, 2022
Chuck Catino League
Team
Wins
Losses
Longhorn Grill & Saloon
2
0
Jeff LeFave’s Edward Jones
2
0
Animal Care Center of GV
0
2
0
2
Ivan Allison League
Team
Wins
Losses
Two Girls Pizzeria
2
0
Hickey Automotive
2
0
3 ½ Happy Barbers
0
2
Health Insurance Solutions
0
2