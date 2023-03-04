Games played February 24-March 1, 2023
On Friday and Monday, after two bad-weather gameless weeks, BAJA senior softballers reveled in this-is-the-Arizona-we-know-and-love conditions, though some were a little rusty from the break. Wednesday, the undaunted eight Allison and Catino teams battled crazy winds with crazy results.
JIM HILL SPIRIT LEAGUE-Sponsored by Shawn Smith RE/Max Signature 2/24/23
For the first time, we happily had four fully rostered teams. Game 1, first up Jan Furuli slammed a homer to the fence. To show a guy can do the same, Tim Saylor did too! It wasn’t enough to surpass the scoring of the Bomber/Jags, with Relics/MacAttack losing 7-6. Game 2, Relics/MacAttack struck hard with a 5-run start that snowballed into a win. Even perfect-at-the-plate Bombers/Jags Randy George and Dave Thompson couldn’t come up with enough runs to overtake Relics/MacAttack's 11 runs.
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
On Feb. 27, Jeff LeFave Edward Jones Investors and Premier Properties split their doubleheader. LeFave took the first from Premier’s confused defense. LeFave’s Stan Herum led the way with help from Craig Burgess, Joe Nuess, and Joey Waldschmitt. Premier bounced back to take Game 2. Rolf Bothke paced Premier reaching 1st base all morning. After lunch, Insurance Center of Green Valley took both from Longhorn Grill & Saloon. Don Brush was the Insurer’s star with a homerun and back-handed Catch of the Day grab. Torrid hitting from Dennis Grimm kept the Horns close.
Wednesday’s March winds caused underhand slow pitches to curve a foot and turned routine fly balls into nailbiters. Premier swept the Horns with their defense turning five double plays. Game 2, Premier’s entire lineup exploded for 12 runs in their final at bat with triples from Greg Endow and Sonny LaPointe. Dave Thompson’s homer, triple, and multiple RBI’s led the Horns while Summer Kennedy and Dee Feagan chipped in timely hits. After noon, Insurance Center and LeFave split. Deb Seguin’s outfield catches and six hits anchored the Insurers. Lezlie Lang and Wendy Constantine combined for eight more hits. Jerry Brotz, Jr. battled the sun and winds to save Game 2 for LeFave with three great catches in left field.
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
Feb. 27
Health Insurance Solutions brokered a 13-12 comeback win over 3 ½ Happy Barbers. The brokers took the lead in their last at-bats, then snuffed the hair clippers’ rally when first baseman Hunt Barrett turned a double play to end the game. Sam Davis was 3 for 3 with four RBIs for Health Insurance. Randy Drenning homered and turned two double plays, while Barbers’ Mike Iannachinno had three hits. Clippers rallied to win Game 2, with three hits each from Drenning, Rick Hoen, Dan Coleman, Norm Friedman and Tom Trecker. Brokers’ Stewart Bressler tripled and 2nd baseman Steve Wentz threw out two runners at home. On Hill Field, OOROO mechanics swept two games from injury-depleted Two Girls Pizzeria. In the first win, Mike Evans, Brian Kelley, Tom McKeon and Benny Hayes got hits in every at-bat. Craig Jackson and Kelley were masterful pitchers. Two Girls’ shortstop Tony Gennato turned a triple when he tagged a runner heading to third, stepped on second for a force out and threw to Chuck Borozinski at 1st base. Game 2 was a 22-8 drubbing by the mechanics. Hayes (HR) and Gary Anderson (inside-the-park HR) led the way.
March 1
3 ½ Happy Barbers swept OOROO 19-10 and 28-24. Game 1, Barbers never trailed as pitcher Coleman continually found the strike zone in harsh conditions. Six players had three hits apiece, including a Drenning home run. Mechanics’ McKeon was 3 for 3. Game 2, Drenning hit the cycle, totaling five hits, scored six times and launched another homer. Coleman, Innachinno and Mike Fox all had four hits. OOROO’s McKeon and Bill Seavecki homered while Dave Feagan and Tim Ilse chipped in. Pizzeria and Insurance split their doubleheader. Game 1, Insurers Wentz, Jim Sears and Eduardo Mendoza got three hits each, while Lyle Huculak and Steve Aiken keyed the win with clutch hits in the decisive sixth inning. Pizza boy Glenn Miller homered. Game 2, the pepperoni slingers got revenge with a 16-3 Broker shellacking as Gennato snatched a potential double. Insurer’s Tim Saylor had two knocks.
BAJA Senior softball is played MWF from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Canoa Preserve Park, Green Valley. For more information, go to www.bajasportingclub.org.