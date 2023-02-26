The Jim Hill Spirit League was able to play two nail-biters with the Santa Rita Mountains blocking the heavy winds Friday. However, uncooperative weather this week caused BAJA's grounds crew to cancel all 16 games scheduled for Monday and Wednesday—which included both the Allison and Catino leagues, so beware a bunch of grumpy softball players.
We’ve been asked to explain how our club got started and why it is named BAJA Sporting Club, so a little history has been included in lieu of Catino and Allison game write-ups.
JIM HILL SPIRIT LEAGUE-Sponsored by Shawn Smith RE/Max Signature
The Spirit League players were relieved to play ball on Friday, Feb. 17. The four teams rotate into a different 2-team combination each week. What started as a runaway win for the Relics and Bombers combined team ended in extra innings and a big comeback win for the Jags and MacAttack combined team. Final Score: Jags/MacAttack 19, Relics/Bombers 18. Randy George scored the winning run with two outs and hit a home run! It was a great game played by all.
The Relics/Bombers came back and took Game 2 with a score of 6 to 5. Tom Puzio, Rich Murphy and Dave Thompson of the Relics/Bombers were the high hitters of the game. Again, thanks to our sponsor Shawn Smith of Shawn Smith Realty, who sells for RE/Max Signature, and our amazing pitcher, Craig Jackson, who pitches for both teams and games.
How BAJA Sporting Club got its name
In 1996, a committee of softball players from the Green Valley area met to discuss the viability of forming a team sports group. Many committee members had played and/or coached competitive sports in high school, college, or the military.
They foresaw the growing need for an organized sports club to provide continuing recreational direction for the rapidly growing senior community in the greater Green Valley/I-19 corridor. Initially, the club sports focused on softball and golf. Bowling was added later. In 1998, the BAJA Sporting Club formally organized as an Arizona non-profit organization.
Original committee members were Jim Kelly (the first president), Ivan Allison, Chuck Catino, Ray Fleener, Mickey Green, Jim Carr, and John Fawcett. BAJA now respectfully refers to this group of visionaries as the club's Founding Fathers. For many retirees, joining BAJA becomes an act of rebirth for former athletes. Since our region is sometimes called Baja Arizona ("lower Arizona" in Spanish) the founders created the name “Born Again Jocks Association,” hence the letters B.A.J.A. There is no religious affiliation, but lots of physical and social fun, and charitable efforts. BAJA Sporting Club currently boasts nearly 400 members.
BAJA Senior softball is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, go to www.bajasportingclub.org.
