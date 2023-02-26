Games played February 17, 2023

The Jim Hill Spirit League was able to play two nail-biters with the Santa Rita Mountains blocking the heavy winds Friday. However, uncooperative weather this week caused BAJA's grounds crew to cancel all 16 games scheduled for Monday and Wednesday—which included both the Allison and Catino leagues, so beware a bunch of grumpy softball players.



BAJA Senior softball is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, go to www.bajasportingclub.org

