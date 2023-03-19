Games played March 10 and 13, 2023
BAJA Senior Softball ended their sponsored season that began January 4, with one team winning a tiebreaker and one team moving up from third to second place in the season’s final standings, thus solidifying each team’s seed positions for the March 15, 17 end-of-season double-elimination tournament.
JIM HILL SPIRIT LEAGUE-Sponsored by Shawn Smith RE/Max Signature 3/10/23
The last day of the season for the Spirit League found us at the field with blue skies, No wind, and perfect temperature to play ball. Outstanding player-of-the-day was Daryl Ragan, who made some awesome defensive plays in the outfield by stopping some big hitters from taking extra bases and one big hitter from ever making it to first base. Another player who surprised all the infield was “Spitfire” Barb Katz, hitting her hard-hit balls over the infielders’ heads. For one little woman, she has a mighty swing! Perfect at the plate were Randy George and Ken Becker going 7-for-7. The Jags/Mac Attack took both games from the Relics/Bombers with scores of 20-14 and 11-9.
We had a wonderful season with laughs and hard-played games by everyone. Thank you so much to our sponsor, Shawn Smith of Shawn Smith Realty, and to our extraordinary pitcher, Craig Jackson. We couldn't have had a season without you both. Thanks to all the players who faithfully showed up.
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
March 13
To resolve an end-of-season tie, Insurance Center of Green Valley and Premier Properties met for a single-game playoff in front of many fans. It was a defensive gem highlighted by five double plays and great pitching by Premier’s Mike Gempel and Insurer’s Mark Haskoe. Premier’s Sonny LaPointe's bases-clearing-double in the first inning set the tone as the Primos held on to win 11-8 to win the Catino Season. Great catches in the Insurance outfield by Deb Seguin, Paul Hill, and Don Brush kept it close.
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
March 13
The mechanics of OOROO Auto turned the screws on 3 ½ Happy Barbers to sweep their doubleheader and lock up first place in the Allison season standings. Game one went to OOROO 16-11, with Tim Ilse and Stacy Michaels going 3-for-3. Michaels added five RBIs. For the clippers, Mike Iannachinno had three knocks and scored three times. The mechanics took the second game 15-14, led by a Benny Hayes bomb and Bill Seavecki’s three hits. Tom Trecker homered twice for the Barbers, while Mike Fox had three hits and a homer, and Norm Friedman was 3-for-4. Meanwhile, Health Insurance Solutions continued its late-season surge and ensured second place with a sweep of Two Girls Pizzeria. The first game, a 29-19 win, featured a hit barrage up and down the lineup. Pitcher Joe Horvath reached base five times, while Jim Sears was 5-for-6. Leadoff hitter Stewart Bressler scored four times. Jerry Bost had five hits, and Eduardo Mendoza laced a 2-RBI single to help put the game away. For the doughboys, Wayne Weinrich had a 3-run homer. Health Insurance won Game two, 18-15, behind a triple from Hunt Barrett and a 3-RBI double by Greg Schoenberg. Steve Aiken was 3-for-4, and Bruce Scandling reached base all 11 times on the day. For Two Girls, Jeff Hansen and Mike Djureen each had seven hits. On defense, Audey Amos, Tony Gennato, Sam Hairston and Willie McGhee all had nice plays.
BAJA Softball League Standings – As of March 13
Jim Hill Spirit League
1st: Mac Attack 11-6
2nd: Ageless Relics 7-9
3rd: Bombers 7-9
4th: Jags 7-9
Ivan Allison League
1st : OOROO Auto 14-10
2nd: 3 ½ Happy Barbers 12-12
3rd: Health Ins. Solutions 12-12
4th: Two Girls Pizzeria 10-14
Chuck Catino League
1st: Premier Properties 9-5
2nd: Ins. Center of GV 9-5
3rd: Jeff LeFave 6-8