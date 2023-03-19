Games played March 10 and 13, 2023

BAJA Senior Softball ended their sponsored season that began January 4, with one team winning a tiebreaker and one team moving up from third to second place in the season’s final standings, thus solidifying each team’s seed positions for the March 15, 17 end-of-season double-elimination tournament.



BAJA Senior softball batting practice and pick-up games resume March 27 at 9 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Canoa Preserve Park, Green Valley. Those wishing to sign up for the April 18 Spring League, contact Steve Aiken at: asksteve2003@yahoo.com . For more info, go to www.bajasportingclub.org.

