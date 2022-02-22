BAJA Softball: Double plays a record for BAJA leagues

Games played Feb. 11-16, 2022
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
On Valentine’s Day, Monday Feb. 14, the four “right neighborly” Catino League teams graciously split their matches. In the morning tilt, the Insurance Center of Green Valley mustered its best effort of the year to take down the league-leading Jeff LeFave Edward Jones Investors in a thriller 17-16. Insurance pitcher Steve Sellinger led the way at the plate as well, going 5 for 5. Harley Thompson, Michelle Schilling, Mike Gempel, and Kurt Jorgensen gave him the backup he needed.
The second game was all LeFave as they crushed the Insurers 17-0 in an almost unheard of BAJA shutout. LeFave manager Jim Reedy’s between-game pep talk must have been an ear-opener. The bats of Dave Lee and Don Newman obviously got the message for the Faves.
The warm afternoon brought the Animal Center of Green Valley and the Longhorn Grill and Saloon together. The opener featured the Horn’s Jose Escalera against the Animal’s Leo Neville in a classic David vs. Goliath pitchers’ duel. The Horns turned an incredible five double plays and took the first game 16-7. Rich Farrell led the Horns on offense with his timely hits. The second game was all Animal Center 18-9, as Leo got revenge at the plate with help from Jan Furuli, Bill Kuhn, and Donna Harrison.
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
Health Insurance Solutions and Hickey Automotive split their doubleheader, with the Insurance team winning 17-7 and the Mechanics coming out on top 17-15. The Insurers, who continue to improve on a weekly basis, were powered by big home runs from Brian Kelley and Steve Wentz. For the Automotive team, Joe Horvath, Doug Michaelis, and Gregg Hartman each banged out a pair of doubles.
Two Girls Pizza beat 3 ½ Happy Barbers 20-16 behind hitting of Tom Trecker, Jeff Hanson and Dan Coleman. The Barbers’ bats came alive to win 25-15 in the second contest. Home runs by Vince Robinett (4) and Bill Seavecki and the hitting of Gary Anderson and Jeff Robinson led the Barbers. Seavecki, Anderson and Rick Hoen also made key defensive plays when recording six double plays.
The Wednesday, Feb. 15, games were cancelled by the grounds crew to keep the fields and players safe from strong winds in driving rain.
JIM HILL SPIRIT LEAGUE
(sponsored by Shawn Smith RE/Max Select Realty)
It was a beautiful Friday morning at the ballpark as the Spirit League players took to the field.
Game 1 started with impressive hitting. Two new players joined the league: Bob Jaquays’ daughter and son-in-law, Jill and George Verscheure, with Jill hitting a double and George smacking one out to the fence. Randy George hit a triple and earned an RBI. Dorie Carroll hit over her “seester’s” head for a single, perhaps motivating her “seester,” Donna Harrison, to throw her out in game 2! Shawn Smith of RE/Max Select Realty arrived just in time with coffee to re-energize the determined athletes. Game 1 concluded with Orange Team at 12 runs, Green Team at 12 runs, and Yellow Team at 7 runs.
The action continued in Game 2 thanks to pitchers Lu Smith, Craig Jackson and John Vitale, as the fielders continued to show their skills. RBIs were earned by Mark Haskoe, Mac Robinson and John Vitale. Leslie Lang blazed one out to center field. Bobby Epstein hit to right field, and Dave Fehringer to center field.
Game 2 ended with close scores: Orange Team with 5 runs, Green Team with 7 runs, and Yellow Team with 8 runs. The excitement resumes on Friday, Feb.18, at 9:30 a.m. Come on out to the picturesque Chuck Catino Softball Complex and enjoy a game!
BAJA Senior softball is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, go to www.bajasportingclub.org.