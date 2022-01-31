BAJA Softball — Cold mornings, hot bats for BAJA Softball

Games played Jan. 21-26, 2022
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
Hickey Automotive defeated Health Insurance Solutions by 20-5 and 14-10. The Mechanic’s pitcher, Joe Horvath, tossed a couple of masterful games. His pitching was supported by the hitting of Mike Iannacchino, Dave Feagan, Randy Drenning, and Russ Henegar. Brian Kelley and John Patterson were the leading hitters for the Insurance squad.
Two Girls Pizza and 3 ½ Happy Barbers split their games. The Pizza boys won the first contest 22-13 behind the hitting of John Vitale, Harvey Schelter, Jeff Hanson and Jim Cassidy. The Barbers came back to win 20-15 behind two home runs by Bill Seavecki, Bob Poferl’s home run, and Rick Hoen’s perfect batting.
Hickey Automotive and 3/12 Barbers each won a thrilling game, with the Barbers trimming Hickey in the opener 9-8 while the Automotive squad threw a wrench at the Barbers, winning game two 12-11. In game one, the Barbers’ Rick Keagy’s consummate pitching was supported by Vince Robinett’s home run and Tom Liedtke’s perfect batting. Despite Barbers’ Bill Seavecki’s homer, the Mechanics prevailed in game 2 behind the hitting of Mike Iannacchino, Dave Feagan and Randy Drenning.
Two Girls Pizza topped Health Insurance Solutions 13-5 and 20-17. The leading Two Girls’ hitters in game 1 were Dan Coleman, Sam Davis and Chuck Borozinski. Ed Mendoza, John Vitale, Tom Trecker, and Harvey Schelter sparked the Pizza makers in game 2. Craig Anderson and Brian Kelly were the leading batsmen for the Insurance team.
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
Monday morning Jan. 24 saw the Insurance Center of Green Valley face the formidable Jeff LeFave Edward Jones Investors. The Faves won them both, 14-9 and 20-10. Dave Lee had 6 hits to lead the victors. The bats of Dave Erickson and Kurt Jorgensen kept the Insurers close. The afternoon affair was more competitive with the Animal Center of Green Valley and the Longhorn Grill & Saloon splitting. The Horns took the first 14-12, the Animals the second 20-16. Animal newbie Tim Saylor excelled with 4 RBIs in game one and a homer in game 2, while Jan Furuli had 3 RBIs of her own. Tom Phelps debuted on the mound for the Horns. Leading by example, Horn’s manager Rich Malinowski was 9 for 9 at the plate.
On a chilly Wednesday morning, Jan. 26, the Longhorns took two from Insurance Center, 16-14 and 11-7. Cathy Yearout led the Horns on offense and defense. Insurance manager Deb Seguin did all she could being perfect at the plate. The bats of Jerry Brotz and Kurt Jorgensen backed her up. The afternoon witnessed the LeFave wave take two from the up-and-coming Animal Center, 16-10 and 11-10. Dave Lee and Chuck Palacios led the charge with 6 hits each. In a Catino League season first, Dave Lee FED-EX’d a homer over the fence to DIA. Essentially unbeatable Fave pitching ace, Dee Feagan showed another dimension with a big triple. Mitch Sapp and Jerry Miller did their best in the outfield to keep the Animals in it.
After four weeks it seems that the Le Fave Investor’s manager Jim Reedy and coach Dick Purdy have pooled their century and half of experience to corner the market.
JIM HILL SPIRIT LEAGUE
(sponsored by Shawn Smith REmax Realty)
Spirit Leaguers arrived to a frigid morning, clothing layered, eager to get playing to feel feet and hands again.
BAJA’s 2 best pitchers, Lu Smith and Craig Jackson, took turns throwing strike after strike, still Green Team’s Penny Durgan and Orange Team’s Dave Fehringer made homers look easy. Dave Thomas, Mac Robinson, Mike College, Bob Epstein and Steve Sellinger went 5 for 5. Game One runs: 16 for Green Team, 8 for Orange Team, and 6 for Yellow Team.
Green Team’s Ken Becker started Game Two with a hit to the fence, giving him his homer chance to run around all the bases. Penny Durgan followed with her own in the park homer.
Yellow Team’s Bob Epstein, playing second base, surprised himself and everyone else with quick action, picking up a Donna Harrison’s slammer and throwing her out at first. Everyone enjoyed booing him for throwing out a girl! (all in fun).
Game two ended with Orange Team winning (12 runs). Green Team had 9 runs. Yellow Team had 3 runs. Arlie Lyons, Ken Becker, Dave Fehringer and Robert Cannon went 4 for 4.
BAJA Senior softball is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, go to www.bajasportingclub.org.
BAJA Softball Standings – As of January 26, 2022
Compiled by Wendy Constantine
Ivan Allison League
Team
Wins
Losses
3 ½ Happy Barbers
11
5
Two Girls Pizzeria
8
8
Hickey Automotive
9
7
Health Insurance Solutions
2
14
Chuck Catino League
Team
Wins
Losses
Jeff LeFave’s Edward Jones
15
1
Longhorn Grill & Saloon
10
6
Animal Care Center of GV
5
11
Insurance Center of GV
2
14
Jim Hill Spirit League
Sponsored by Shawn Smith REMAX Realty
Team
Wins
Losses
Yellow Team
7
5
Orange Team
6
6
Green Team
5
7