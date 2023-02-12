BAJA senior softball had another reset, this time with the Catino League. One team had to dissolve with several players nursing pulled muscles. Healthy players were split between the remaining four teams, and the standings were cleared. Other Scott Chancellor players joined the Friday Spirit League. Meanwhile, the Allison League reset featured hard-fought games.

CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE



BAJA Senior softball is played MWF from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Chuck Catino SoftballComplex in Canoa Preserve Park, Green Valley. For more information about this sports, social and charity club, go to www.bajasportingclub.org.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?