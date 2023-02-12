BAJA senior softball had another reset, this time with the Catino League. One team had to dissolve with several players nursing pulled muscles. Healthy players were split between the remaining four teams, and the standings were cleared. Other Scott Chancellor players joined the Friday Spirit League. Meanwhile, the Allison League reset featured hard-fought games.
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
On Friday, Feb. 3, Insurance Center of Green Valley and Longhorn Grill & Saloon split a pair of tight one-run games. The Horns took the first behind Leo Neville’s arm and Paul Appleby’s bat. Harley Thompson hit the game-winner. Roger Johnson and Deb Seguin led the agents to capture a last-at-bat win. Monday Feb. 6, brought Jeff LeFave Edward Jones Investors and Premier Properties together. The Premiers took both games in similar dramatic fashions, storming back in their final at-bats. Mike Gempel got the game-winner in game one. Greg Endow’s homer in game two was the difference. Stan Herum’s glove and Paul Vitale, Bob Hoyler, and Jerry Brotz, Jr.’s bats kept the Horns close. The afternoon saw Insurance Center and Longhorn split their pair. Alan Welsch’s homer and defense from Dave Thompson and Dennis Grimm sparked the Horns. The Agents got big hits from Lezlie Lang, Don Brush, and Mark Haskoe and six defensive double plays. Wednesday, Feb. 8, matched the Horns and Premier. Premier peaked in game one behind Mark Hess’ bat, which included a revenge homer and Gempel’s arm. The Horns regrouped to take game two behind Summer Kennedy’s homer and Ed Karnes’ three RBIs. The matinee resulted in a split between LeFave and the Insurers. Lefave hitters, mostly in game one, were Herum, Paul Vitale, Craig Burgess, Jerry Brotz Jr. and Richard Allison. The Lady Insurers led the way with 15 hits from Wendy Constantine, Cathy Yearout (HR), and Lang. The Agents' Haskoe had seven hits and Wally Towne had three triples to keep the men competitive.
JIM HILL SPIRIT LEAGUE-Sponsored by Shawn Smith RE/Max Signature
Feb. 3
In game 1, Donna Harrison robbed Arlie Lyons of a possible home run, again, by reaching to the sky to catch a bullet of a hit from Arlie Lyons. Keven Malanczuk put his new bat to work with a beautiful hit to right field for a double. Tricia Chase was quick on her feet to make sure no ground ball got past her in the outfield. The Ageless Relics and MacAttack took two games from the Bombers and the Jags. Thank you to Craig Jackson for pitching for two entire games.
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
Monday
The 3 ½ Happy Barbers trimmed Health Insurance Solutions, 15-11, 15-3. In game one, Rick Hoen went 4-4 and Tom Trecker was 3-4. Both played solid defense. Insurers Steve Wentz, Lyle Huculak and Hunt Barrett hit well. In game two, Barbers Trecker and Steve Heath were 3-3 in an easy win. Two Girls Pizzeria players put on a hitting-fielding clinic defeating OOROO 19-10 and 16-15. All the Pizza bats contributed in game one. OOROO Craig Jackson and Tim Ilse were perfect at bat; Benny Hayes launched a homer. In game two, Pizza outfielders Kurt Kohler, Steve Calton, Wayne Weinrich and Audy Amos made several highlight reel catches. Gary Anderson and Lamar Troutman had four hits. Benny Hayes (HR) led the OOROO hitters.
Wednesday
Two Girls won their sixth straight game when they defeated Health Insurance Solutions by 17-11 and 15-14 in extra innings. Manager Chuck Borozinski boasted their stellar defense until Insurer’s Vince Robinette three-run homer in game two. Scrappy Two Girls tied in the bottom of the seventh and Sam Hairston drove in the winning bottom of the eighth run. For the day, Insurer, Greg Schoenberg hit 7 for 8. OOROO swept the Barbers 16-14 and 17-16. Motormen Hayes and Bill Seavecki (2) launched early homers and Jeff Robinson and Craig Jackson had hits in each at bat. Mike Iannachinno and Randy Drenning led the Barbers’ hitters. In a close contest, OOROO’s Gary Anderson’s hit scored the winning runs in the bottom of the 7th. Mike Hale and Bob Dibble were perfect at the plate for OOROO. Nick Olvera, Trecker, and Iannachinno accounted for half the Barbers’ 22 hits.