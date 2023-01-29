Games played January 20, 23 and 25, 2023
Many of BAJA’s senior softball players moved to Southern Arizona to get away from the cold. Despite the week’s biting wind and freezing temperatures, teams rallied to play some fun, competitive games.
JIM HILL SPIRIT LEAGUE
On Friday, Jan. 20, players were awesome at hitting and agile at fielding that hard yellow ball. Brad Beaver denied Manny Ortega a home run by catching his fly ball that went to the fence. But Manny made up for that catch by hitting a home run later in the game. Dave Fehringer was not only on his toes fielding but was hot at the plate going 5 for 7, with one triple and one homer.
Each week, the four small Spirit League teams rotate which two teams combine to play against the other two teams. Game one ended with the Bombers and Mac Attack beating Ageless Relics and Jags, 26-15. Game two was again taken by the Bombers/Mac Attack combined team, with a score of 8 to the Ageless Relics/Jags 7.
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
Jeff LeFave Edward Jones Investors met Premier Properties on Friday, Jan. 20. LeFave took the first game 15-7 as pitcher Joey Waldschmitt iced Premier. The Premes finally defrosted with nine runs in the final inning of game two to win 23-15.
On the Monday, Jan. 23 rematch, Premier and LeFave flaked out and canceled, as their mitts wouldn’t fit over their mittens. Longhorn Grill & Saloon and Insurance Center of Green Valley played in the cold wind. The Longhorns took a pair of teeth-chattering nail-biters 15-14 and 20-19. Dave Thompson and Jim Wray led the way for the Horns. Wendy Constantine’s six hits paced the Insurers, while Don Brush’s glove anchored their defense.
Payback came when Peter Hubbard’s catch robbed Brush in the last stanza to save game two for the Horns. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Scott Chancellor Realty and Longhorn split. The Realtors took the first 18-14 paced by Jan Furuli and Summer Kennedy’s 3-for-3 at the plate. The Horns' defense squashed the Realtors 14-2 in the replay. Later, the Insurance Center and Jeff LeFave’s crew also split. The Agents took the first 26-17 behind the bats of Debbie Seguin, Lezlie Lang, Cathy Yearout, and Dennis Dion. Roger Johnson hit the cycle. The Faves bounced back 19-16 in a hard-fought second game behind Steve Sellinger’s pitching.
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
Biting wind didn’t stop the four Allison League teams who bundled up and played hard. The mechanics of OOROO Auto took two from Health Insurance Solutions. In the first 21-9 win, OOROO’s Dave Feagan, Benny Hayes (HR), Gary Anderson and Stacy Michaels were perfect at bat. Mike Hale also hit a bomb. OOROO next won 18-6 with homers from Hayes and Bill Seavecki.
The brokers' Jim Sears went 4 for 5 with a couple of walks and Greg Schoenberg laced a double. Meanwhile, Two Girls Pizzeria and 3 ½ Happy Barbers split. Two Girls took the first, 21-16, with solid hitting and strong defense. Shortstop Tony Gennaro, 2B Morris Eagleman, and 1B Steve Calton combined to turn four double plays.
For the hair clippers, Rick Hoen and Tom Liedtke were perfect at bat, while Randy Drenning hit a long bomb. The Barbers came back to take game two, 24-10, with Tom Trecker going 4-for-5. For Two Girls, Wayne Weinrich smacked his first home run and was solid in the outfield.
Jan. 25
Health Insurance Solutions and 3 ½ Happy Barbers didn’t play and agreed to split their games 1-1 for the standings. Meanwhile, OOROO completed a perfect week by taking two from Two Girls. In game one, the mechanics were sparked by Craig Jackson's stellar pitching. In game two, Brian Kelley got the win from the mound. Hayes launched a towering home run and drove in four, while Bob Dibble was perfect at the plate.