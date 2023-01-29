Games played January 20, 23 and 25, 2023

Many of BAJA’s senior softball players moved to Southern Arizona to get away from the cold. Despite the week’s biting wind and freezing temperatures, teams rallied to play some fun, competitive games.



BAJA Senior softball is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, go to www.bajasportingclub.org

