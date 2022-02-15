BAJA Softball: BAJA softball season halfway through

Games played Feb. 4-9, 2022
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
Monday morning, Feb. 7, saw the league-leading Jeff LeFave Edward Jones Investors face off against the Animal Care Center of Green Valley. The Investors rolled over the Animals twice, 22-11 and 12-8. Don Newman had 6 hits for the Faves, while Dave Lee, Greg Rawlings, Mike Palmer, Mark Hess, Chas Palacios, and Bob Hoyler added 5 each. Strong defense by Mitch Sapp, Donna Harrison and Joey Waldschmitt kept the Animals close.
Afternoon breezes greeted Insurance Center of Green Valley and the Longhorn Grill & Saloon teams. The Horns trampled the Agents 21-14, but Game 2 was a much more competitive a 9-7. Mike Gempel pitched well in the wind for the Insurers. His teammates Kurt Jorgensen, Jim DeWilde, Wendy Constantine, Rolf Bothke, and Steve Sellinger swung their bats forcefully against the thundering herd of Horns.
The weather of Wednesday, Feb. 9, was a reminder of why we live in Arizona. The morning matchup pitted the Insurance Center of GV against the Animal Care Center of GV. The Animals mauled the Agents twice in a close game one contest (14-12) and 17-12 in game two. Ed Karnes, Jerry Miller, and Tim Saylor hit homers for the Animals. Stan Herum, Tim Saylor, Roger Johnson, and Joey Waldschmitt turned multiple nifty double plays for the Animals as well. Wally Towne had 7 hits for the Agents, while Jerry Brotz and Dave Erickson chipped in 5 each. Insurance rookie Owen Decker introduced himself with two triples and a double.
In the afternoon Jeff LeFave’s crew and the Longhorns fought it out to a draw. The Horns took the first white knuckled game 11-10 with Cathy Yearout making the game winning hit. The Fave’s won the nightcap 16-12. Paul Hill and Don Newman had 5 hits apiece for the Faves, and Mike Palmer added a home run. Dave Lee was a wall at short stop for the Investors.
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
In games marked by a lack of hitting, Two Girls Pizza defeated Health Insurance Solutions by 9-7 and 14-12. The Pizza Makers’ leading hitters were Tom Trekker and Jose Cepeda, while Dan Coleman was masterful on the mound. Steve Wentz’s three-run homer was the Insurance squad’s highlight.
The 3 ½ Happy Barbers beat Hickey Automotive 20-3 and 19-17. Joe Zimny’s timely hitting and Craig Jackson’s stellar pitching were keys to the Barbers’ win in the first tilt. The Mechanics were more competitive in the second contest but couldn’t overcome the perfect day at the plate by Barbers’ Rick Hoen, Craig Jackson, Bill Seavecki and Jerry Bost. Dave Thompson, Bart Prieve and John Beckner hit well for Mechanics.
Hickey Automotive took revenge on Two Girls Pizza squad by sweeping their double header 14-9 and 20-16. In the opener, the Mechanics’ Charlie Tarjan, Mike Fox and Greg Hartman were the leading hitters. The second game saw the Hickey squad, led by the hitting of Mike Iannacchino and John Beckner, score 8 runs in the final inning to win. Jeff Hanson, Harvey Schelter and Ed Mendoza (3 HR) led the Pizza batters.
The 3 ½ Barbers, led by hitters Rick Hoen, Bill Seavecki and Jeff Robinson, sparked their team to a 14-10 win over Health Insurance Solutions in game one. Kurt Kohler’s inside-the-park home run inspired the Barbers to a 22-7 win in game two. The Insurance team’s best hitters were Steve Wentz, Craig Anderson, Nick Olvera, Greg Schoenberg, and Lamar Troutman.
JIM HILL SPIRIT LEAGUE
(sponsored by Shawn Smith REmax Realty)
Friday, Feb. 4, lived up to the extreme winds and cold temperatures that were predicted. Playing in such weather can be dangerous when fielding fly balls, so Spirit League Commissioner Dorie Carroll canceled the games.
BAJA Senior softball is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, go to www.bajasportingclub.org.