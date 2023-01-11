The atmosphere in the freshly chalked Chuck Catino Softball Complex was one of excitement and celebration on Wednesday, Jan. 4 when players for the BAJA senior softball league donned brightly colored jerseys and took to the infield. BAJA Sporting Club President Craig Burgess eloquently said a few words to open the season, then it was time to "Play ball!"

Gratitude for three beautiful fields in partnership with Pima County, continued health and safety of our players, many who are new to BAJA, and acknowledgment of players who are now in softball heaven led to everyone joining the wonderful voice of Jim Hill Spirit League.

Catino

Catino League Joey Waldschmitt of Jeff LeFave eyes a pitch from Leo Neville of the Longhorns
allison league

Allison League 3 ½ Barbers Jim Cassidy umps as Rick Hoen eyes a Two Girls Pizza pitch


BAJA Senior softball is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, go to www.bajasportingclub.org

