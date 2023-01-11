The atmosphere in the freshly chalked Chuck Catino Softball Complex was one of excitement and celebration on Wednesday, Jan. 4 when players for the BAJA senior softball league donned brightly colored jerseys and took to the infield. BAJA Sporting Club President Craig Burgess eloquently said a few words to open the season, then it was time to "Play ball!"
Gratitude for three beautiful fields in partnership with Pima County, continued health and safety of our players, many who are new to BAJA, and acknowledgment of players who are now in softball heaven led to everyone joining the wonderful voice of Jim Hill Spirit League.
Commissioner Dorie Carroll sang the National Anthem. Cheerleaders from nearby Continental School punctuated Opening Day as they shouted out cheers in their blue and white uniforms and pom poms under a glorious sunny day set in the foothills of the towering Santa Rita Mountains.
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
BAJA’s Catino League 2023 Softball Season opened with the Longhorn Grill and Saloon facing the Jeff LeFave Edward Jones Investors. The Longhorns took the first game in exciting fashion 21-20 by storming back from a 9-run deficit. The 'Horns took the abbreviated second game 8-6 as well. The Longhorn offense was led by Paul Appleby, Dennis Grimm, and Ed Karnes, each with 6 hits. Peter Hubbard, Alan Welsch, and Jim Wray anchored the defense.
Stan Herum, Joe Nuess, and Alan Anderson had five hits apiece for LeFave. Owen Decker and Stan Herum were the bright spots on the LeFave defense. The afternoon matchup featured the Scott Chancellor Realty team against the Insurance Center of Green Valley. The Realtors took the first game 10-5 behind the bats of Rich Malinowski and Gregg Rawlings and the defense of Jim DeWilde and Jerry Brotz, Jr. The Insurance Center took the second game 13-4. They were led by big hits from Paul Hill, John Newton, Wally Towne, Roger Johnson and Mark Haskoe. Jerry Brotz Sr. and Bill Kuhn had three hits each for the Realtors.
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
Health Insurance Solutions got its season off to a quick 2-0 start, beginning with a 20-14 win over OOROO Auto. For the Insurers, Steve Wentz, Greg Schoenberg and Steve Aiken all went 4-for-4. Tom McKeon, Dave Feagan and Mike Hale had four hits apiece. Health Insurance pulled off a stunner in their second game, shutting out Triple Play 17-0. Their top hitters included Tim Saylor, Eduardo Mendoza, and Vince Robinette. Pitcher Joe Horvath took a line drive off the knee but stayed in the game to complete the shutout. There weren’t many highlights for Triple Play. Jeff Robinson and Rick Keagy were solid at the plate, while pitcher Craig Jackson struck out three.
Two Girls Pizzeria opened its season with two close wins over 3 ½ Happy Barbers. Game 1 went to the Pizza Boys 18-14, with a great running catch by Mike Hulse and a key double from Mike Djureen. For the Barbers, top hitters on the day were Mike Iannachinno and Jim Cassidy. The next game was a 24-23 spine-tingler, with a defensive gem from third baseman Wayne Heinrich to Steve Calton at first to end the game. Morris Eagleman had a three-RBI inside-the-park homer.
OOROO came back in their second game of the day to beat Triple Play 14-11. Mike Hale, Bob Dibble and Bill Seavecki were all perfect at the plate. For Triple Play, Jerry Bost, Tom Trecker and Tom Liedtke led the way on offense, while shortstop Trecker and 2B Tony Gennaro made some nice plays in the infield.
BAJA Senior softball is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, go to www.bajasportingclub.org.
