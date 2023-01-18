Games played January 6, 9 and 11
Canoa Preserve Park’s south parking lot was nearly full as senior softballers competed on all three fields. Teammates and fans hooted as 13 in-the-park and over-the-fence homers were hit by players in all three leagues. Friday, Jan. 6, featured the first day of play for the Jim Hill Spirit League and brought extra excitement to the day.
JIM HILL SPIRIT LEAGUE
Our first Spirit League game Jan. 6 kicked off our season with sunny skies and 19 enthusiastic players. Our six new players, Kevin Malanczuk, Ken Becker, Tricia Chase, Barb Katz, Tom Puzio and Daryl Ragan, thought they might not be ready. They had nothing to worry about as all were great at the plate and in the field. In senior softball, age means NOTHING. Our league’s oldest player, Arlie Lyons, was 7-for-7 at the plate with a HOME RUN!
A big thanks to our sponsor, Shawn Smith with RE/MAX Signature, Craig Jackson’s terrific pitching, and Tim Saylor subbing for us.
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
Friday morning, Jan. 6, saw Scott Chancellor Realty take two from Longhorn Grill & Saloon, 12-10 and 13-9. Rich Malinowski and Dee Feagan led the Realtors' offense; Jan Furuli anchored the defense. Jim Wray and Dave Thomas homered for the Horns. Later, Premier Properties took two from Jeff LeFave Edward Jones Investments, 19-7 and 18-3. Premier’s strong pitching from Mike Gemple and balanced team hitting complemented Rolfe Bothke reaching base every time.
Joe Nuess and Owen Decker brought LeFave’s defense. Monday, Jan. 9, Premier and Insurance Center of Green Valley split their doubleheader. Despite a 10-1 deficit, Premier took the first 14-12 behind Dave Lee’s bat. The Insurers got revenge with an 18-6 stomping: Gary Peelman’s homer and six RBI’s while Deb Seguin added five hits. BAJA rookie Jim Johnson homered for Premier. In the matinee, Scott Chancellor swept Longhorn 14-9 and 12-9. Jim DeWilde, Bill Kuhn, Summer Kennedy, and Greg Rawlings led Chancellor. Paul Appleby, Ed Karnes, Marsha Lichtenhan and Alan Welsch tripled for the Horns.
Wednesday, Jan. 11, Jeff Lefave took two from Scott Chancellor 20-5, 16-15. LeFave's Paul Vitale had seven hits, including the game-two winner added to Leo Neville’s pitching and six hits. Divya DeGarde’s three hits kept Chancellor close in game two. In a replay of Monday, Insurance Center and Premier Properties split. Premier won the first, 13-6, Insurance Center the second, 18-12. The Insurers got homers from Kathy Yearout and Don Brush; six hits apiece from Dennis Dion, Roger Johnson, and Wally Towne. Premier’s Mark Hess got multiple RBIs (homer, several doubles). Don Newman’s glove in center kept Premier in the games.
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
Jan. 9: Two Girls Pizzeria and Health Insurance Solutions opened a sunny Monday morning with a doubleheader split. Two Girls won the opener 19-11. The brokers won Game 2 (10-3) led by Stewart Bressler’s inside-the-park homer, Sam Davis’s double play to win game two, and four RBIs from Eduardo Mendoza. Shorthanded Triple Play dropped both of its games on the other field, though fill-in pitcher Lu Smith kept both games close. 3½ Happy Barbers took a nail biter in game one (16-15) due to outstanding hits from Rick Hoen, Dan Coleman (and his stealth pitching), and solid all-around defense.
For Triple Play, Bruce Scandling had five hits and Jerry Bost, Tom Liedtke, Jeff Robinson and Steve Heath all reached base four times. Triple Play then went against OOROO, losing, 19-13, in extra innings. Mechanics Bob Dibble, Dave Feagan and Doug Arenson each collected four base hits. Jerry Bost’s two-RBI double tied the game in the bottom of the seventh, giving Triple Play brief hope for a win. OOROO and the Barbers met in the afternoon game. OOROO won a squeaker and secured two wins thanks to Lamar Troutman’s two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh. Other Mechanics' offensive highlights came from Bill Seavecki and Brian Kelley (perfect at the plate). Barbers Randy Drenning was 5-for-5. Norm Friedman and Russ Henegar each had four hits.
Jan. 11: 3½ Happy Barbers won two, clipping Two Girls Pizzeria 19-3 in Game 1. Pitcher Dan Coleman kept the opposition off balance all day. Jim Cassidy and John Patterson went 3-for-3 for the Barbers, who went on to beat Triple Play 12-7. Rick Hoen was perfect at the plate, and Coleman went 3-for-4 despite breaking his bat! Triple Play, Rick Keagy pitched a solid game, had two hits, and Craig Jackson went 3-for-3.
Later, Two Girls beat Triple Play, 22-10. Morris Eagleman and Jeff Hansen opened the game with triples; Steve Calton hit two over-the-fence bombs, and everyone else had two-plus hits. Triple Play’s Tony Gennaro had an inside-the-park homer and Keagy and Tom Trecker added three hits apiece. On the Hill Field, OOROO and Health Insurance split. OOROO captured Game one (10-6) behind three hits apiece from Gary Anderson, Bill Seavecki, Brian Kelley and Tim Ilse. Insurers, Steve Wentz went 2-for-3 and had a 3-RBI late but still-short rally. Game two flipped winners, with a Health Insurance 14-10 win led by Lyle Luculak, who went 2-for-3, while eight players scored at least one run. Pitcher Joe Horvath recorded a rare three-pitch inning, with Butch Hager tracking down one left-center ball and Tim Saylor snagging the other two. Leading hitters for the OOROO mechanics were Doug Arenson and Lamar Troutman.