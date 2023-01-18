3

Dave Feagan swings hard for OOROO in the Allison League.

 Tim Saylor

Games played January 6, 9 and 11

Canoa Preserve Park’s south parking lot was nearly full as senior softballers competed on all three fields. Teammates and fans hooted as 13 in-the-park and over-the-fence homers were hit by players in all three leagues. Friday, Jan. 6, featured the first day of play for the Jim Hill Spirit League and brought extra excitement to the day.

1

Spirit League player Arlie Lyons hits a homer.
2

Catino League Kathy Yearout homered and plays a mean first base for Insurance Center of Green Valley.


BAJA Senior softball is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, go to www.bajasportingclub.org

