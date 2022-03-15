Games played March 4-9, 2022
The final week of the BAJA Senior Softball season results are in with 3 ½ Happy Barbers winning the Allison League, and Jeff LeFave Edward Jones Investors clinching the Catino League season title. The March 14 and 16 Tournament gives teams another chance to topple the top teams.
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
The resurgent Health Insurance Solutions swept Hickey Automotive 15-12 and 19-18, in extra innings. The Insurers were led by the hitting of Nick Olvera and Brian Kelley with five hits and Bruce Scandling with six hits including a homer. The Mechanics’ leading batters were Mike Iannacchino and Charlie Tarjan.
In a contest between the two top teams, Two Girls Pizza trimmed 3 ½ Happy Barbers 21-6 and 19-18. Kurt Kohler and Bill Seavecki were each perfect at the plate in game one, and Seavecki crushed a long homer in game two. The Barbers’ hitters were led by Jeff Hanson, John Vitale and Tom Trekker, while Ed Mendoza belted another home run.
3 ½ Happy Barbers clipped Hickey Automotive 18-8 and 18-11. Jeff Robinson led the Barbers in game one by going 4 for 4 with a homer. In the second contest, Bill Seavecki fielded a bases loaded grounder and started a double play to push the game into extra innings. The Barbers scored 8 runs in the extra inning to win the league championship. Tom Liedtke sparked the Barbers with two triples in the second game.
Two Girls Pizza whipped Health Insurance Solutions 30-15 and 19-11. Harvey Schelter and Dan Coleman led the Pizza team with 7 hits apiece. Every other member of the team had at least 4 hits, and Ed Mendoza continued to rocket the ball over the fence with another homer. Nick Olvera, Willie McGhee and Steve Health were the leading Insurer’s batters.
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
Monday morning, March 7, brought together the Insurance Center of Green Valley and the Jeff LeFave Edward Jones Investors in a mercy-filled contest. The wisdom of the ages helped the Insurers crush the Investors in game one, 16-4, behind pitcher Steve Sellinger’s 8K’s and Bob Kaiser’s bat. The Faves returned the stomping, 18-4, in game 2. Dave Lee, Bob Hoyler, Paul Hill, and Dee Feagan provided the offense.
In the afternoon Battle of the Beasts, the Animal Care Center of Green Valley faced the Longhorn Grill & Saloon. Led by Jerry Miller the Animals scored 5 in their last at bat to take a slim 22-21 lead. Great grabs by Tim Saylor and Bill Kuhn snuffed the Horns last chances to preserve the win. Game 2 was a defensive struggle won by the Horns 14-9. Paul Vitale was all over the field on offense and defense for the Horns, literally.
Wednesday, March 9, matched the Insurance Center with the Longhorns. The Horns took the first 20-11 behind a homer and a double by Cathy Yearout and flashy glove-work by Rich Malinowski. The Insurers struck back, taking the abbreviated second game 7-6. Owen Decker, Michelle Schilling, Jim DeWilde, Rolfe Bothke and Wendy Constantine swung big bats in both contests.
In the regular season finale the Animal Care Center split with Jeff LeFave. A furious rally by the Faves fell short as the Animals held on to take the first, 17-16. Joe Nuess’ 6 RBI’s and Bob Barry’s triple led the Animals, backed by Jerry Miller’s glove. The Faves rebounded to win game two 17-10. On the day Paul Hill had 7 hits, Alan Anderson and Mike Palmer 6 each, while Dennis Dion was perfect at the plate for the Jeff LeFave Edward Jones Investors, the regular season champions.
JIM HILL SPIRIT LEAGUE
Sponsored entirely by Shawn Smith RE/Max Select Realty
The Spirit League tried to march forth on Friday, March 4, to play ball, but the winds were too strong and the dust too thick, so they agreed to call the games. But check out a photo that was taken.
BAJA Senior softball is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, go to www.bajasportingclub.org.