BAJA senior softball season in full swing

Games played Jan. 10-15, 2020
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
Jan. 10: Quail Creek Country Club took two from Health Insurance Solutions 20-13 and 14-6. Quail Creek is strong both on the field and at the plate. Health Insurance was led offensively by Alan Welsch and Greg Schoenberg with support from Tom Hostad, Dee Feagan, and Richard Allison.
Afternoon: Scott Chancellor Realty Executives and The Longhorn Grill & Saloon met in the blinding afternoon sun with the Execs winning both 19-7 and 19-18. Dewayne Schmidt pitched well for Longhorn with offensive support from Mike Miller and Harley Thompson. Realty shone in the field with four double plays. Dave Hyslop and Craig Burgess brought the power, but Jim Reedy delivered the game’s final games winner to thwart Longhorn’s eleven run comeback attempt.
Jan. 13: Cornerstone Wealth Management took two from the Longhorn Grill & Saloon 20-15 and 14-13. Cornerstone hammered out 50 hits for all those runs, capped by eight runs in the final at bat to take the second game.
Afternoon: Health Insurance Solutions stopped Scott Chancellor Realty Executives twice 19-15 and 14-13. Great pitching by Health Insurance’s Dee Feagan and Leo Neville kept the Realtors off balance. Mark Hess, Chas Palacios and Charlie Drake led the Healthy offense, but Lezlie Lang’s Grand Slam was the back breaker.
Jan 15: Quail Creek Country Club continued their dominance, taking two from Scott Chancellor Realty Executives 17-10 and 16-11. Quail was flawless in the field and awesome at the plate. Bob Clayton’s home run led Realty with support from Gregg Rawlings, Ron Severson, and Andy Lynch.
Afternoon: In the Battle of the BUCK$, Jeff LeFave Edward Jones Investments swept Cornerstone Wealth Management 17-16 and 19-9. LeFave pounded out 36 runs behind Jeff Stewart’s 5 RBIs with help from Ed Karnes, Joey Waldschmitt, Jerry Brotz, Tom Phelps and Marcia Lichtenhan. In a Catino League rarity, Jack Slama went yard for Cornerstone.
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
Jan. 13: Hickey Automotive defeated Two Girls Pizzeria 19-9 with impressive hitting by Gary Anderson, Kelley Brown, Joe Horvath and Bill Seavecki (HR). Two Girls rebounded with a 20-12 game two victory behind an offensive outburst from Rick Hoen, Chuck Borozinski, Jerry Bost, Jeff Hansen and Randy Drenning (HR).
Afternoon: 3½ Happy Barbers clipped Insurance Center of Green Valley twice, 16-14 and 12-11, with pitching ace Craig Anderson, Mic Iannacchino, Mitch Sapp and Tim Weldon spearheading the Barber’s offense. Struggling defensively, Insurance Center’s Steve Aiken, Glenn Miller, Ed Clark and Russ Henegar kept the underwriters in both games offensively.
Jan 15: Two Girls Pizzeria swept 3½ Happy Barbers 20-18 and 17-8 with team defense and exceptional hitting from Rick Keagy, Jeff Hansen, Rick Keagy and Randy Drenning (HR). The Barbers kept things close in both games with John Patterson, Steve Heath, Tom Trecker and Vince Robinett sparking the offense.
Afternoon: Bruce Scandling, Wes Anderson, Charlie Tarjan and Bill Seavecki (grand slam) led Hickey Automotive to a 23-11 game one triumph over Insurance Center of Green Valley. The Insurers edged the jalopy jockeys 22-19 in game two behind sizzling bats of Gary Peelman, Willie McGhee, Dan Coleman and Wally Towne.
JIM HILL SPIRIT LEAGUE
Jan. 10: The Jim Hill Spirit League season opener began with the first pitch being thrown out by John Hill in honor of his late father Jim Hill, who founded the BAJA Spirit League last year. John’s yell of “Play Ball” got the players eagerly running to their positions on the field in anticipation of another great season of fun and friendly competition.
Following the increasingly popular 5-on-5-on-5 format, three 6-person teams suited up to play each other — at the same time — with one team at bat and two in the field (one team left side and one team right side), then rotating field positions throughout the game. Based on runs scored, teams earn 3 points for a win, 2 points for second, and 1 point for third. Runs/points for the two games are added together for a total score for the day.
The Shawn Smith REMAX team came out with bats ablaze to win game one, scoring 13 runs with perfect plate appearances from team manager Penny Durgan, Mark Haskoe, Pete May and Paul Klouda. Animal Care Center of Green Valley earned 2 points for placing second in game one while Premier Properties earned 1 point for placing third.
Animal Care Center stepped up its defense to earn 3 points, winning game 2 with Al Clayton, Dave Fehringer and Buzz Baczewski setting pace on offense. Shawn Smith REMAX came in second earning 2 points and Premier Properties came in third earning a point.
BAJA Senior softball is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, go to www.bajasportingclub.com
BAJA Softball Standings – Through January 15, 2020
Ivan Allison League
Team
Wins
Losses
GB
Two Girls Pizzeria
7
1
0
Hickey Auto
4
4
3
3 ½ Happy Barbers
3
5
4
Insurance Center of GV
2
6
5
Chuck Catino League
Team
Wins
Losses
GB
Jeff LeFave’s Edward Jones
6
0
-
Quail Creek Country Club
6
0
-
Cornerstone Wealth MGT
3
5
4
Scott Chancellor Realty Execs
3
5
4
Health Insurance Solutions
2
4
4
Longhorn Bar and Grill
0
6
6
Jim Hill Spirit League Standings
Team
Runs
Points
PB
Shawn Smith REMAX
19
5
-
Animal Care Center of Green Valley
13
5
-
Premier Properties
3
2
3