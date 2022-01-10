If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The BAJA Senior Bowling winter league kicked off its season on Jan. 6 with a fantastic night of bowling, fun and pleasant conversation with old and new friends. With 22 teams, it is the largest league to date and the bowling alley rocked with excitement and enthusiasm as the bowlers let everyone know what was happening. With so many bowlers, this season is on a great start to be the best ever.
With just one week under our belts, there were some scores that gave an indication of what is to come. On the men’s side, Gary Peelman had a great 266 Scratch Game, followed by Gregg Hartman (Triple G) with a 253 and Daniel Osborn’s 232. Gregg Hartman came through with a 635 Scratch Series, with Bob Clayton rolling a 617 and Jack Knorst knocking the pins with a 584.
For the ladies, Liz Lentini and Joan Woods rolled a very nice 187 Scratch Game, with Terry Clayton just falling short with a 184. Scratch Series went to Terry Clayton with a 503, followed with Cathy Yearout’s 472 and Joan Woods 468. Congratulations to all bowlers that didn’t make this list, but made the night a huge success.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone