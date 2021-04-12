The BAJA (Born Again Jocks Association) Senior Bowling League wrapped up its 2021 season with some very good bowling and several teams changing positions in the standings.
The Ragtag bunch of team Miscellaneous took on upstart Bowl-Der-Dash, but the Dashers came out on top with all nine points to take top spot for the season! The Mischievous Misfits took all nine points also, but came up short, missing second by one point. The Keglers, who have been on the bottom all season, took seven points to end their season on a high note. Congratulations, everyone.
For the men, Marc Lomas and Rick Keagy took top honors for the week. Lomas bowled a 247 Scratch Game and a 265 for Handicap Game while Keagy had Scratch Series with a 618 and Handicap Series with a 684. Coming up short but having a great night were Tim Cottos, Gregg Hartman, Bob Clayton and Rich Murphy.
For the women, Sandy Michaels took it all with a 175 Scratch Game, a 439 Scratch Series, a 243 Handicap Game and a 643 for Handicap Series! Gail White, Joan Woods, Joan Linder and Roxeann Teiper scored big also.
Top marks for the season went to the Crazies on team Looney Tunes as they took team honors in all four positions. For the men, Tim Cottos bowled his way to the top of all four spots.
For the ladies, Joan Woods bowled her way to the top of three spots, Scratch Game, Scratch Series and Handicap Game, with Barb Cottos taking the Handicap Series spot.
We want to thank all bowlers for a fantastic season and a very enjoyable time with all our friends.
April 15 was out end-of-season “Fun and Pizza Night” as we celebrate another successful season with great friends.
We invite those interested in trying out BAJA Senior Bowling to look for monthly summer BAJA Bowling events to be printed in the Green Valley News. Contact Ed Karnes, 520-279-1521 or tet68vn@hotmail.com for more information.
BAJA Senior Bowling is played at the Cactus Bowl in Tucson. For more information on BAJA Bowling, Softball or Golf, go to bajasportingclub.org.