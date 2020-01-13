Games played from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2019
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
Jan. 6: Two Girls Pizzeria swept 3 ½ Happy Barbers, dominating the first game 18-0 and a come-from-behind 13-10 game 2 victory. Paul Kotan (7-for-7, 2HR), Chuck Borozinski (6-for-7), Randy Drenning (5-6, Grand Slam and 2 triples) led the offensive barrage for the pizza crew. Top Barber hitters were Mitch Sapp (5-for-6), Mic Iannacchino (4-for-4), and Jim McDaniel (3-5, HR).
Afternoon: Stellar defense by Hickey Auto shortstop Gary Anderson and outfielders Bruce Scandling and Kelley Brown led to a 16-12 win over Insurance Center of Green Valley. Anderson and Scandling each went 9-for-10 on the day. Insurance Center took the night-cap 18-11 with Dan Brown on the mound and Mike Lawrence, Willie McGhee and Frank Trusiano delivering huge hits.
Jan 8: Two Girls Pizzeria gained sole possession of 1st place, sweeping Insurance Center of Green Valley (15-14 and 18-12) with all-star defense from Chuck Borozinski and Paul Kotan, with Kotan, Randy Drenning and Jerry Bosch each delivering round-trippers. Leading run producers for the underwriters were Ed Clark (5-for-6), Jackie Branning (5-for-7) and Dave Feagan (6-for-8 with a grand slam).
Afternoon: 3½ Happy Barbers topped Hickey Auto 13-8 in a pitching masterpiece by Craig Anderson (in high wind conditions) plus clutch defense by Lamar Troutman and Bart Prieve, each 5-for-6 on the day, and Jim McDaniel’s 2 homers (5 RBIs). Hickey rebounded to take game two 16-14 off Bill Seavecki’s homer, and perfect at-bats from Bruce Scandling, Gregg Hartman and Paul Greathouse.
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
Jan. 6: Opening Day was bright and sunny, and the Scott Chancellor Realty Executives and Cornerstone Wealth Management teams wasted no time bringing out their hot bats. Cornerstone brought perfect hitting by Jim DeWilde and Arlie Lyons. It wasn’t enough as the Realtors prevailed 18-15 behind the 5-for-6 hitting of Ron Severson and a key triple from BAJA rookie Kurt Jorgenson. The second game was a different story as the sizzling bats of DeWilde, Bob Hoyler and Tom Kennedy led Cornerstone to a 13-9 victory.
Afternoon: Jeff LeFave’s Edward Jones and the Longhorn Grill and Saloon faced off in the afternoon sun. LeFave dominated both games 20-11 and 17-5 behind the good team defense and the pitching of lefty Jim Meredith. Those 37 runs were provided in part by strong hitting from Tom Phelps, Jerry Brotz and Rich Farrell.
Jan 8: The morning games featured Jeff LeFave’s Edward Jones team against Health Insurance Solutions. LeFave continued their bull run, sweeping both games 18-5 and 17-7. Jim Wray, Dave Lee and Jeff Stewart supplied the muscle at the plate, while Don Newman flashed his glove on defense to compliment his big hits. Mark Hess led the way for Health Insurance Solutions, going 4-for-5 at the plate, while BAJA rookie Jenny Perkins anchored the defense at second base.
Afternoon: Cornerstone Wealth Management and Quail Country Club met in the warm AZ sun. Quail Creek showed no jitters in their first game of the season, crushing Cornerstone 19-2. Cornerstone fought back in the second game. A three-run homer by Arlie Lyons and perfect hitting from Tom Kennedy and Tim McLay put Cornerstone in the lead for most of the game. However Quail Creek squeaked by in the bottom of the last inning to win the 19-18 thriller.
BAJA Senior softball is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, go to www.bajasportingclub.com
BAJA Softball Standings – Through January 8, 2020
Ivan Allison League
Team
Wins
Losses
GB
Two Girls Pizzeria
4
0
0
Hickey Auto
2
2
2
3 ½ Happy Barbers
1
3
3
Insurance Center of GV
1
3
3
Chuck Catino League
Team
Wins
Losses
GB
Jeff LeFave’s Edward Jones
4
0
-
Quail Creek Country Club
2
0
2
Scott Chancellor Realty Execs
1
1
2
Cornerstone Wealth MGT
1
3
2.5
Health Insurance Solutions
0
2
4
Longhorn Bar and Grill
0
2
4