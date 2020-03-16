BAJA crowns regular season softball champs

Games played March 6 to 11, 2020
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
March 9: Hickey Automotive swept Insurance Center of Green Valley 16-15 and 18-17 with Wes Anderson, Charlie Tarjan and Bill Seavecki batting 1.000 and Seavecki jacking 3 dingers (2 grand slams). Insurance Center’s John Beers and Russ Henegar cranked two triples each while Dave Feagan and Gary Peelman homered.
Afternoon: For the first time all season, Two Girls Pizzeria finished a day NOT in 1st place. 3½ Happy Barbers claimed top spot with an 11-10 and 15-11 sweep off RBIs generated by Tony Perry’s three taters and two doubles plus dominate hitting by Craig Anderson and Jeff Robinson.
March 11: 3½ Happy Barbers clinched the Allison League regular season title with a 13-10 and 12-11 sweep of Hickey Automotive supported by perfect hitting from John Patterson and Mic Iannacchino plus 2 four-baggers by Vince Robinette. Hickey slugger Bill Seavecki added 2 homers, giving him 18 total to lead the league.
Afternoon: Two Girls Pizzeria used homers from Brian Kelley (2), Paul Kotan and Randy Drenning to thump Insurance Center of Green Valley 33-23 in game 1. The underwriters dominated game two, winning 21-10 with Dave Feagan and Mike Lawrence homering and John Beers and Dan Coleman perfect at the plate.
JIM HILL SPIRIT LEAGUE
March 6: The Friday sun brought warmth to the playing fields, heated up the bats, and brought youth to the legs of the Jim Hill Spirit League fielders. Shawn Smith REMAX won both games, earning 6 points off 24 total runs. Premier Properties took second place both games, earning 4 points off 10 total runs. Animal Care Center of Green Valley earned 2 points on the day off 7 runs.
League champion Shawn Smith REMAX top hitters were Penny Durgan (9-for-10 with HR), Ray Durgan (triple) and Mark Haskoe each went (8-for-10). Premier Properties had 5 players going 8-for-10 including George Hetherington, Brian Kimball, Gil Moss, Tom Puzio and Dave Thomas. Newcomer Mac Robinson homered for Animal Care Center while teammate Al Clayton, Dave Fehringer and Ray Ellis each went 8-for-10.
Multiple double plays were turned by Tom Puzio (Premier Properties) to Donna Harrison to Al Clayton (both from Animal Care Center). Mark Haskoe and Penny Durgan stopped everything on the left side of the infield for Shawn Smith REMAX on defense while George Heatherington of Premier Properties snagged everything coming his way on the right side. Ray Durgan and sub Lamar Troutman seemed to run down every flyball hit to the outfield.
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
Season wrap-up: It didn’t take long for the cream to rise to the top of the 2020 Chuck Catino League. Quail Creek Country Club and Jeff LeFave’s Edward Jones Investors quickly established themselves as the big dogs on the block. They even split their 8-game match-ups 4-4. The remaining four teams looked forward to playing each other.
As the rain settles the dust, manager Dick Purdy’s Quail team will easily win the league by four games with an impressive 34 and 6 record. They featured a top to bottom lineup of “hit 'em where they ain’t” batters to support Ron “pitch 'em where they cain’t” Garrett on the mound. That carnivorous Quail defense, anchored by Rich Malinowski, gave up 20 percent fewer runs than their competition. No wonder the Purdy Birds are still sittin’ purty.
Jeff LeFave’s Edward Jones Investors were close behind at 30 and 10. Bob Udell managed an explosive offensive machine which scored an astounding league-leading 652 runs. Only the 12-run lead mercy rules kept them under 1000. Tom Phelps drove in 102 of those runs.
Bunched in the middle of the pack were Cornerstone Wealth Management, Health Insurance Solutions, and Scott Chancellor Realty Executives. Managers Deb Sequin, Russ Kamphuis and Marty Camacho kept their respective teams competitive and showed there was still some parity in the league. The three teams had similar records, all but a few games below .500, as the lions took their shares.
Longhorn Grill & Saloon was jinxed from the start by a series of injuries. The mid-season addition of Stacey Michaels gave manager Paul Vitale’s herd a much-needed boost. Don’t count them out in the tournament next week.
It was another great season in the Chuck Catino League. The year featured numerous new players including several more women. Players battled through the usual maladies. Hamstring pulls were thankfully limited to just two per person. Other more inspirational players battled eye injuries, Parkinson’s disease, and cancer treatments and still came to play. These seniors have shown they still got game. As is so often said, throw out the record books as the playoffs are still to come.
BAJA Senior softball is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, go to www.bajasportingclub.com
BAJA Softball Standings – Through March 11, 2020
Ivan Allison League
Team
Wins
Losses
GB
3½ Happy Barbers
24
14
0
Two Girls Pizzeria
21
17
3
Hickey Automotive
20
18
4
Insurance Center of GV
11
27
13
Chuck Catino League
Team
Wins
Losses
GB
Quail Creek Country Club
32
6
-
Jeff LeFave’s Edward Jones
30
10
3
Cornerstone Wealth MGT
16
22
16
Scott Chancellor Realty Execs
15
21
16
Health Insurance Solutions
12
24
19
Longhorn Grill & Saloon
7
29
24
Jim Hill Spirit League Standings
Team
Points
PB
Runs YTD
Shawn Smith REMAX
41
-
172
Animal Care Center of Green Valley
27.5
13.5
89
Premier Properties, Inc.
21.5
19.5
84