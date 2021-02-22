The BAJA (Born Again Jocks Association) Senior Bowling league is in full swing and everyone is chasing the Red head pin. Bowling a strike with a Red head pin gives that bowler a cool $5. This past week, 10 folks accomplishing the Red head pin feat while under pressure, with Steve Pallister, Gary Peelman, Bob Clayton and Jimmy Maresca doing it twice!
Team “Miscellaneous” again carried the week with a 9-0 night and a record of 27-0. The Missys are the team everyone wants to take down, but watch out for the “Misfits,” as they are quietly hanging close with a 23-4 record.
This week saw some new bowlers take top spots with Men’s High Scratch Game going to Jim Sears with a 236, followed closely by Gregg Hartman’s (Triple G) 226. Gregg and Jim swapped positions for Scratch Series with Triple G scoring 631 and Sears having a 622.
The Men’s Handicap Game and Handicap Series went to Stephen Wahman with a 279 game and a 751 series with Triple G taking second place with a 254 game and 715 series.
With the ladies, Joan Woods took it all with a 194 Scratch Game, 488 Scratch Series, 250 Handicap Game, 656 Handicap Series. But that’s not all – -she faced the dreaded Red head pin and rolled a strike! What a night
Coming in second with a 170 Scratch Game was Terry Clayton and Gail White with a 437 Scratch Series. Terry also had a Handicap Game of 234, and Joan Linder came in with a 615 for Handicap Series.
Congratulations to all the bowlers.
BAJA Senior Bowling League standings
1st: Miscellaneous 27-0
2nd: Misfits 23-4
3rd: Bowl-Der-Dash 19 - 8
4th: Looney 16 – 11
5th: Damage Control 13 – 14
6th: Triple B’s 11 – 16
7th: All Fall Down 8 – 19
8th: Toilet Bowlers 7 – 20
9th: Keglers 6 – 21
Anyone interested in BAJA bowling or subbing may contact Ed Karnes, 520-279-1521 or tet68vn@hotmail.com.
BAJA Senior Bowling is played every Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Cactus Bowl in Tucson. For more information, go to www.bajasportingclub.org