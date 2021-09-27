BAJA Bowling

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
With the BAJA Senior bowling winding down its Summer League, teams are gearing up for position round in three weeks. The higher a team ends up in the standings, the more rewards for the bowlers. So everyone is doing their best to end as high as they can. The Sweet Rollers were soured by the Baja Buddies, and they rolled down the gutter to drop from third place to eighth, being the only team to lose all nine points. The Lucky Strikers were one point from first to start the night, but they went on to win 7 and overtook Damage Control for sole possession of first place.
Bob Clayton rolled a 670 Handicap Series to out distance Randy George’s 627, while Gary Peelman’s Handicap Game of 247 was tops in that category. Tim Cottos managed a 562 Scratch Series and Paul Barnhart rolled a very sweet 199 to land at the top of the heap for Scratch Game.
Terry Clayton’s 655 led the way for a win in Handicap Series over Nancy Gibbs and Lezlie Lang, but Joy Johnson and Darlene Green tied for Handicap Game with a 241. Scratch Series went to Jill Popejoy as she rolled a great 447, and always steady Cathy Yearout won Scratch Game with a 167
Team standings after the 8th week:
1st Lucky Strikers 53 19
2nd Damage Control 49 23
3rd Four Amigos 41 31
4th Baja Buddies 39 33
5th The Turkey Hunters 35 37
6th Gutter Ballers 35 37
7th Spare Me 35 37
8th Sweet Rollers 34 38
9th Alley Cats 20 52
10th Toilet Bowlers 19 53
The Winter League is now forming. If you are interested in bowling on a team or be a substitute, contact Ed Karnes at 520-279-1521 or tet68vn@hotmail.com for more information. For more information about the BAJA Sporting Club, go to their website at bajasportingclub.org.