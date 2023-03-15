Jim

Jim Carroll of the “Gobshites” shows off his fine form as he puts the ball down the center, looking for a strike.

 Ed Karnes

The winter bowling season is now down to our position round on Mar. 16, and the season-long number one team has guaranteed their hold on first after winning all nine points on week 10. The position round will allow other teams to rise or fall in the standings.

There were some good individual scores for both men and women.



If you want to know more about BAJA bowling or the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.

