The winter bowling season is now down to our position round on Mar. 16, and the season-long number one team has guaranteed their hold on first after winning all nine points on week 10. The position round will allow other teams to rise or fall in the standings.
There were some good individual scores for both men and women.
For the men, high scratch went to Mark Lomas with an excellent score of 245, followed by a 220 from Jerry Brotz, Jr., and a 218 by Jim Sears. Ed Karnes rose above the competition and took first place in the handicap series by rolling a score of 688, just squeaking out ahead of Stacy Michaels' score of 683. Rob Potter came in third with a 679.
For the ladies, Vickey Tobey had the high scratch game of 180, with Cathy Yearout rolling a 172 and Bonnie Williamson coming in third with a score of 160. The handicap series was tight, with Kim Hehe and Cathy Yearout tying with a score of 625. Lynda Redfern came close with a score of 624.
Standings after week 10
1. Damn 10 Pin 70 20
2. Bowl-Der-Dash 58 32
3. The Bowling Stones 56 34
4. J-Birds 55 35
5. 3 Newbies Plus 1 55 35
6. Looney Tunes 52 38
7. Damage Control 49 41
8. It’s All Good 47 43
9. 3 Guys and a Gal 44 46
10. Rockets 44 46
11. Knocked Down not Up 43 47
12. Gutter Ballers 43 47
13. Rotary Rollers I 42 48
14. Alley Cats 40 50
15. Toilet Bowlers 40 50
16. Rotary Rollers II 39 51
17. Hit and Miss 38 52
18. All Fall Down 36 54
19. Polar Bowlers 35 55
20. Gobshites 14 76
If you want to know more about BAJA bowling or the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone