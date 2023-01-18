BAJA bowling began its 12-week winter league on Jan. 5 with 20 teams of four, and everyone was excited to begin. Our newest team, It’s All Good, rolled one ball for our Bowling for Dollars start as Stephanie Wagoner just missed the $20 strike and settled for $9 after knocking down nine pins.
Great start.
Competition heated up after averages were set on the first week, with all teams eyeing the top spot in the league with team Damn 10 Pin members Craig Jackson, Dennis Grimm, Gregg “Triple G” Hartman, and Forrest Beckwith setting the pace with an 18-0 start.
Jim Sears rolled a nice 233 Scratch Game for the men, squeaking out Gregg Hartman’s 231 and Mike Gempel’s 205. Top Scratch Series went to Gary Peelman’s 619, Bob Clayton at 599, and Gary Thompson rolling a 565.
Bonnie Williamson’s 175 topped the ladies in Scratch Game, with Mary Swenson coming up short with a 156. For Scratch Series, Cathy Yearout rolled a 482, followed by Amy Rowan’s 462 and Roxeann Teiper’s 443.
It was a great evening for all the bowlers.
Standings after week two:
1. Damn 10 Pin 18 0
2. Knocked Down Not Up 16 2
3. The Bowling Stones 14 4
4. Bowl-Der-Dash 14 4
5. Toilet Bowlers 14 4
6. Looney Tunes 13 5
7. Hit And Miss 13 5
8. All Fall Down 9 9
9. Rotary Rollers I 9 9
10. Rockets 8 10
11. 3 Newbies Plus 1 8 10
12. J-Birds 7 11
13. It’s All Good 7 11
14. Gutter Ballers 7 11
15. Polar Bowlers 7 11
16. Gobshites 5 13
17. Damage Control 4 14
18. Rotary Rollers II 4 14
19. 3 Guys and A Girl 3 15
20. Alley Cats 2 16
If you want to know more about BAJA bowling or the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.
