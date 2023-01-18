rotary roller I

Team Rotary Rollers I (L to r): Rob Potter, Bruce Little, Nancy Green and Don Schorfhaar sit in ninth place in the standings after Week Two.

 Ed Karnes

BAJA bowling began its 12-week winter league on Jan. 5 with 20 teams of four, and everyone was excited to begin. Our newest team, It’s All Good, rolled one ball for our Bowling for Dollars start as Stephanie Wagoner just missed the $20 strike and settled for $9 after knocking down nine pins.

Great start.



If you want to know more about BAJA bowling or the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.

